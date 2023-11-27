Beam named Ironton Trooper of the Year

Nov. 27—Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper A.J. Beam has been selected as the 2023 Trooper of the Year for the Ironton Post.

The Highway Patrol said the selection of Beam is "in recognition of his outstanding service throughout 2023 at the Ironton Post. Beam was selected for the award by his peers based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, work attitude and cooperation."

Trooper Beam is now in contention for the District Trooper of the Year Award, to be announced at a later date.

Beam joined the Highway Patrol in August 2020 and was assigned to the Batavia Post upon graduation from the training academy, where he served until he transferred to the Ironton Post in 2022.

Beam is a graduate of Rock Hill High School.