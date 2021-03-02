U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.45
    -0.37 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,601.47
    +65.96 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,558.08
    -30.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.58
    -15.74 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.48
    -0.16 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.52
    -0.16 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2042
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4260
    -0.0200 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3927
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7400
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,008.10
    +1,103.07 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    987.25
    +0.60 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,639.74
    +51.21 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Beam raises $80M as the dental insurer looks to keep up rapid historical growth

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

This morning Beam, an insurtech startup that provides dental coverage to corporate employees, announced that it has closed an $80 million Series E. Mercato-affiliated Traverse led the investment, with Nationwide insurance joining the deal. Both are new investors in Beam. Prior investors Drive Capital and Georgian Partners also put capital into the funding event.

The investment comes after rapid growth at the company, a common theme amongst neo-insurance providers. The startup cohort often leans on digital information collection to better information on consumer behavior. The information allows companies like Beam, and auto-insurers incent behaviors that lower costs like brushing, or safe driving, while having more information to inform their risk underwriting activities.

Once the neo-insurers have enough data to prove their underwriting models, they can rapidly scale their businesses, something investors covet.

Beam CEO Alex Frommeyer said in an interview that the dental insurance business, which lacks the occasional catastrophic impact of a home insurer having to cover the cost of a house, for example, is an attractive slice of the coverage market. Per Frommeyer, his company has "sub-70s" loss ratios, meaning that it spends less than $0.70 per dollar of premium it receives on paying claims.

We lack specifics on its combined loss ratio and loss adjustment expenses, but the loss ratio itself points to enough margin in Beam's core insurance product to possible create an attractive business; some neo-insurnace providers that have been well received by investors are struggling to get their numbers to even similar levels of performance. Add in Beam's self declared revenue growth of 600% in the last three years, and "net revenue retention rate of 100%," and it's not hard to see why investors wanted to put more capital to work in the company.

Beam's business is interesting for more reasons than merely its economics. It is also a consumer hardware player, manufacturing its own toothbrush to track, and encourage via promotions, its covered members to brush as frequently correctly. And the company's software for enrollment, claims, and the like has become popular enough that Beam offers other insurance products via its platform to some customers, in addition to its own dental coverage.

Regarding its new investment, Frommeyer said that thanks to dental insurance's lack of mega-claims, it doesn't require as large a capital reserve as some insurance types. That means its new funding is largely earmarked for growth. The cash is likely welcome. After doubling its member base in both 2019 and 2020, the company has an upward climb ahead of if it wants to match the result again in 2021.

While the insurtech market has proven attractive for public investors in some cases -- Lemonade's post-IPO performance, and Root's IPO pricing, say -- there have been bumps. Root's share price has taken a beating in recent months, and MetroMile, which went public via a SPAC, has lost ground in recent trading sessions.

Still, the market for insurance is huge, and with startups trying to apply tech solutions and modern digital software to the market, there's plenty for investors to favor. Let's see how far Beam can get with another huge check.

Recommended Stories

  • Flink, the Berlin-based grocery delivery startup that operates its own 'dark stores', raises $52M

    The on-demand grocery delivery industry in Europe (and beyond) continues to heat up amidst the pandemic, including a plethora of startups taking a vertical approach by operating their own delivery only -- or "dark" -- stores. The latest to show its hand is Berlin-based Flink, which today is announcing that it has raised a hefty $52 million in seed financing. The round is led by Target Global and existing investors Northzone, Cherry Ventures, and Silicon Valley-based debt provider TriplePoint Capital.

  • Piano acquires analytics company AT Internet

    Piano is expanding its platform for digital publishers with the acquisition of AT Internet, a 25-year-old analytics company based in France. Other customers include CNBC, The Wall Street Journal and the Associated Press, and Piano describes itself more broadly as a “digital business platform” with products around personalization, advertising and analytics, as well as subscriptions. “Fundamentally, our job is to help big websites make more money,” said CEO Trevor Kaufman.

  • Is EV charging the next gig for the gig economy? SparkCharge thinks so

    Last week the mobile charging battery company SparkCharge announced a partnership agreement with AllState that expands the company's reach into vehicle services, driving the company further down the road toward its goal of making electric vehicle charging the next gig economy job. The company, which has developed, designed and is commercializing a mobile vehicle charger is also in the process of closing a $5 million round led by Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban and others as it brings its new mobile charging device, called the Roadie, to market.

  • DJI officially unveils its cinematic FPV drone

    The $1,299 drone works with DJI FPV Goggles V2 and offers 4K 60 fps video capture.

  • Novavax CEO: If FDA waits for US data, 'the lag will be a couple of months' for its vaccine

    Novavax (NVAX) is hoping its trial data from the United Kingdom and South Africa can be aggregated and used to apply for an emergency use authorization (EAU) in the U.S. to help expedite the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • UAE’s Amanat Buys Cambridge Medical in $232 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- United Arab Emirates-based Amanat Holdings PJSC, which invests in health care and education, has acquired a local rehabilitation firm for an enterprise value of $232 million, underlining the robust demand for specialist medical services in the Gulf region.Amanat said it bought Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center following a bidding process through a combination of cash and debt from TVM Capital Healthcare, a private equity firm focused on emerging markets. Amanat’s shares rose as much as 2.6%, the most since Jan. 21. The stock pared gains and traded 2.2% higher as of 12:17 p.m. local time, the third-biggest increase among 37 members of the DFM General Index, which was up 0.1%.Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center is a post-acute care and rehabilitation provider, with more than 250 beds across three facilities -- two in the UAE and one in Saudi Arabia. It reported revenue of $75.3 million and net income of $15.2 million for 2020.Aging populations and rising life expectancy have boosted demand for health care in the region. NMC Health Plc has attracted considerable interest for its UAE and Oman hospitals, while Saudi Arabia’s largest provider of dental care is considering a range of strategic options including a sale.“Post-acute care and rehabilitation has proven to be one of the most resilient subsectors during the pandemic,” said Mohamad Hamade, CEO of Amanat. With the acquisition and another business it already owns, Amanat expects to build the region’s biggest provider of post-acute care and rehabilitation services.With this transaction, Amanat has fully deployed the 2.5 billion dirhams ($680.6 million) it received from investors since it was listed in Dubai in 2014. TVM Capital Healthcare was advised by deNovo Corporate Advisors, a spokesman for the Dubai-based boutique bank said.(Updates with shares in third paragraph, deNovo’s role in final.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Bitcoin Options Traders Are Taking Bullish Bets on $75K and Higher By Summer

    Institutions are loading up on bull call spreads in anticipation of a continued bitcoin price rally.

  • Treasury Curve Dysfunction Ignites Talk of Federal Reserve Twist

    (Bloomberg) -- Turmoil in Treasuries that has sent longer-dated yields soaring is stoking talk that the Federal Reserve might look to revive Operation Twist in order to reassert stronger control over interest rates at both ends of the yield curve.Rising expectations about inflation and an unraveling of market positions helped send bond yields surging last week, with the benchmark 10-year rate spiking above 1.6% for the first time in around 12 months. The surge has brought with it sloppy auctions, worsening liquidity and a wider difference between bid and offer prices. At the same time, there is also concern about rates at the front end potentially going too low, with funding markets hovering around zero amid an abundance of dollars that’s being fueled by monetary policy, fiscal measures and changing bill-supply dynamics.The phenomena at both ends of the curve represent possible threats to the Fed’s control of policy, and that has observers casting about for potential next steps by central bank officials. Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues have an array of tools at their disposal -- for example, a tweak to the interest on excess reserves rate to help control the front end. But a number of analysts have been recommending the revival of a so-called twist maneuver, which would see it simultaneously increasing its holdings of longer-term debt and reducing its ownership of Treasury bills.“The Fed is simultaneously losing control of both the U.S. front end and back end rates curves for different reasons,” Bank of America strategists Mark Cabana, Meghan Swiber and Olivia Lima wrote in a note to clients. The implementation of a twist “kills 3 birds with one stone.”Their argument is that it would help lift rates at the short-end and stabilize yields at the long end, but do so in a reserve neutral fashion that lessens the pressure on banks to hold more capital under the supplementary leverage ratio. To address market functioning issues, the Fed could initially sell $80 billion a month of bills and concentrating monthly purchases in Treasuries maturing in 4 1/2 years or more, they wrote.Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar has also recommended the Fed embark on a twist to stabilize yields in addition to offering greater clarity on the supplementary leverage ratio, with uncertainty around that also adding fuel to recent gyrations.The last time the Fed utilized a twist was in 2011, when the central bank decided to sell shorter-dated Treasuries in favor of longer-dated holdings to help spur the recovery by lowering long-term borrowing costs.Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in an interview on Bloomberg TV Monday that while the central bank has control of the short end, the long end of the yield curve is a natural reaction to the outlook.Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons said for twist to be a “viable option,” the Fed would have to first focus on stabilizing the front end of the curve, emphasizing the “long road to unemployment and sustained 2% inflation.” They don’t expect the Fed to push back against the back of the curve.And while Bank of America is busy talking about the need for a twist, they say it might be some time before the Fed also comes to that conclusion, noting that policy makers likely need to see signs of a further deterioration in liquidity and market conditions.“There will likely be more market pain before the Fed is forced to act,” they wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship ETF Roars Back With Near-Record Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- Even the worst performance in almost a year is doing little to diminish demand for Cathie Wood’s brand.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK), the main fund at Wood’s Ark Investment Management, notched its second-biggest inflow ever on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The $464 million injection came on the heels of a four-day rout that had sent the exchange-traded fund down more than 15%, showing the willingness of investors to buy the dip.Spooked by rising bond yields, traders punished the pricier parts of the equity market last week, including many of ARKK’s top holdings, like electric carmaker Tesla Inc. But the pain has proved fleeting and ARKK posted its best day in nearly two months on Monday as stocks rallied across the board.The “rebound in equities and especially technology stocks were a delightful surprise to Ark Innovation ETF,” Saxo Bank’s Chief Investment Officer Steen Jakobsen wrote in a note. Jakobsen cautions though that the “Tesla-Bitcoin-Ark risk cluster could still induce volatility in equities.”Wood’s rough week at one point trimmed assets in ARKK, which returned 149% in 2020, by some $5 billion. While considerable, that remains a fraction of the firm’s ETF assets under management, which last month climbed to more than $60 billion.The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) also had an inflow on Friday, adding $64 million. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) saw a small outflow.In spite of Monday’s rebound, bearish bets continue to mount against ARKK. The percentage of shares sold short in the fund has reached a record of almost 5%, according to IHS Markit data.The ETF was little changed in early trading in New York on Tuesday. It’s up 9.8% this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What will canceling $10,000 in student debt really do?

    With an economy in slow recovery, and the burden of education loans higher than ever, US president Joe Biden is facing increasing pressure from Democrats to wipe out $50,000 in student debt per borrower, and to do so via executive action. On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to clear $10,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower—a small dent in the more than $1.5 trillion of student loans issued or guaranteed by the US government. Forgiving $10,000 in debt would completely wipe out the student loan burden for one-third of America’s 43 million federal borrowers, data from the US Department of Education suggests.

  • As usual, Warren Buffett's letter was full of advice — here's how to apply it

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Fidelity’s Head of Global Macro Says Bitcoin May Have Place in Some Portfolios

    "Is it any wonder that bitcoin seems to be having its day?" Fidelity's global macro chief said.

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' no longer has financial broker license: filing

    The Massachusetts financial professional who gained notoriety as GameStop bull "Roaring Kitty" is no longer a broker registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to the organization's online records. Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit, is no longer a registered financial broker as of Feb. 26, the FINRA records show. Gill became a central figure in a January trading frenzy in which shares of the ailing videogame retailer surged more than 1,000% in two weeks, driven by interest among retail investors in online forums.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 50% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Stocks started this year with heft gains, edged back last week, and now are rising again. The big tech giants led the moves, with volatility in Apple and Amazon leading the NASDAQ on its gyrations. The strategy team at investment bank Goldman Sachs have taken notice of the market shakeups, and are working out what it means for investors. According to macro strategist Gurpreet Gill, watching bond yields and stock values closely, “The rise in global yields is a reflection of improved growth prospects given encouraging vaccine progress and in the US forthcoming sizeable fiscal stimulus. [It] also signals higher inflation expectations and in turn pulled forward expectations for the timing of monetary policy normalization.” Monetary policy may be key to calming investor worries – and on that score, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress is seen as positive. In his comments to lawmakers, the head of the central bank indicated that the Fed has no intention to raise interest rates any time soon. So far, the outlook is in-line with predictions made by Goldman economist Jan Hatzius, who stated his belief earlier this year that the Fed would hold tight on rates and that 2021 will be a good year for long positions on stocks. So much for the macro outlook. At the micro level, turning to individual stocks, Goldman’s analysts have been busy locating the equities which they believe will gain should current conditions hold for the near- to mid-term. They found two stocks in particular with, in their view, 50% or higher upside potential. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out both tickers also sport a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is Vinci Partners, an alternative investment and asset management firm based in Brazil. The company offers customers a range of services and funds, including access to hedge funds, real estate and infrastructure investment, private equity, and credit investment. Vinci boasts a global reach and a leading position in Brazil’s wealth management industry. To start the new year, Vinci went public on the NASDAQ index. VINP shares started trading on January 28, at $17.70, slightly under the company’s initial pricing of $18. The first day’s trading saw 13.87 million shares of VINP go on sale. After some 4 weeks on the public markets, Vinci has a market cap of $910 million. Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Tito Labarta describes Vinci as a well-diversified asset platform with strong growth potential. “We think Vinci is well positioned to gain share and outpace market growth given strong competitive advantages. Vinci has one of the most diverse product offerings among its alternative asset management peers, with seven different investment strategies and 261 funds. Moreover, Vinci has outperformed its benchmarks in all strategies, having a strong track record and being recognized with awards from relevant institutions, such as Institutional Investor, Morningstar, Exame and InfoMoney. The company has developed strong communication tools to reinforce its brand and institutional presence in the Brazilian marketplace, such as podcasts, seminars, investor days with IFAs, among other participations in events and webinars," Labarta opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Labarta rates VINP a Buy, and his $39 price target implies an impressive 141% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Labarta’s track record, click here) One month on the NASDAQ has brought Vinci positive attention from Wall Street’s analysts, with a 3 to 1 split in the reviews favoring Buys over Holds and giving the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock is currently selling for $16.15 and its $26.75 average price target suggests it has room for ~66% growth in the next 12 months. (See VINP stock analysis at TipRanks) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) Goldman Sachs analysts have also pointed out Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as a potential winner for investors. This company, a leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, works with hospitals, clinics, labs, and blood banks around the world to deliver fast, secure, and accurate testing results. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics possesses several important ‘firsts’ in its industry: it was the first company to deliver a diagnostic test for Rh +/- blood typing, for detection of HIV and HEP-C antibodies, and more recently has been working on COVID-19 tests. Ortho is the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics company, handling over 1 million tests every day, from more than 800,000 patients around the world. Like Vinci Partners above, this company went public on January 28. The IPO saw Ortho put 76 million shares on the market, with trading on the first day opening at $15.50, below the $17 initial pricing. Even so, the IPO raised $1.22 billion in gross funds, and the over-allotment option from the underwriters brought in an additional $193 million. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes believes the company’s past growth performance justifies a positive sentiment, and that Ortho is capable of deleveraging its balance sheet. "The key to the equity story for OCDX is successfully resetting their organic growth rate to a durable 5-7% from an historical pace of roughly flat. Given the level of profitability and potential FCF generation, if OCDX were to reset growth, they could delever the balance sheet and increase their level of inorganic and organic investments to create a durable growth algorithm," Sykes wrote. The analyst added, "The key growth driver in our view is the increase in OCDX’s lifetime customer value driven by a transition in the product set of their Clinical Lab business from a stand-alone clinical chemistry instrument to an integrated platform and ultimately to an automated platform. This transition is taking place largely within their own customer base, therefore is not dependent upon displacement, but rather serving the need of increasing throughput of a customer’s diagnostic capabilities. To this end, Sykes rates OCDX a Buy, and sets a $27 price target. At current levels, this implies a one-year upside of 51%. (To watch Sykes’ track record, click here) Ortho has a long history of delivering results for its customers, and that has Wall Street in a mood to rate the stock well. OCDX shares get a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 9 Buy reviews set since the IPO – against a just a single Hold. The average price target is $23.80, indicating ~33% upside potential from the current trading price of $17.83. (See OCDX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.