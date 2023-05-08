BEAM Space Wins Valet Storage of the Year and the Technology and Innovation Award for Singapore at the Self-Storage Association Awards Asia 2023

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam Storage Pte Ltd, a valet storage company currently operational in both Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, announced April 12, 2023 that its BEAM Space brand was named the winner of Valet Storage of the Year (Singapore) as well as the Technology and Innovation Award (Singapore) categories. The forementioned awards recognize outstanding companies that exemplify market-leading door-to-door storage, visionary innovation, and unmatched overall storage operations. These awards are solid proof of what truly makes BEAM Space a strong brand in the industry: an innovative leader for being the first brand to utilize a mobile app solely for storage services.

"We are excited to receive this prestigious recognition from our industry peers, which reaffirms our commitment to service and innovation." said Jason Giambona, CEO and Managing Director of Beam Storage Pte Ltd. "BEAM Space is constantly innovating with our processes and technology platform, built entirely in-house, so as to ensure the highest levels of security, convenience, and service for our customers and partners. Our transparent pricing and convenient in-app delivery booking and inventory management continue to further drive our customer-centric approach."

The award consisted of seven major categories that comprises specific requirements as well as stringent judging criteria. A prestigious panel of industry stalwarts from across the storage industry and investment community in Asia, Europe, and America were judges for the said awarding event.

About BEAM Storage

BEAM Space is a valet storage company currently operational in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia that offers smarter storage and is the first storage company to utilize a mobile app. BEAM Storage removes the hassle and extra transportation in the equation by providing a technology-based system and top-level customer service.

About Self Storage Association Asia

The Self Storage Association Asia (SSAA) is an Asia wide association for owners of Self Storage facilities, potential investors and owners, and suppliers to the industry. The SSAA ensures that you belong to the most knowledgeable, influential, and up to date professional working group in the fast growing self storage industry to help your operations succeed in your local market and beyond.

