Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 4.6% this week, taking one-year losses to 41%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 41%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 12%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 14% in the last three years.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Beam Therapeutics isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Because Beam Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Beam Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 27%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 41% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Beam Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Beam Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Beam Therapeutics shareholders took a loss of 41%. In contrast the market gained about 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 4% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Beam Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Beam Therapeutics (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

We will like Beam Therapeutics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

