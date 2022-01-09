U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5000
    -0.3400 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,338.16
    -329.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Beam Therapeutics Reports Progress Across Ex Vivo and In Vivo Pipeline of Base Editing Therapeutics and Outlines Key Anticipated 2022 Milestones

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Beam Therapeutics
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

First Subject Anticipated to be Enrolled in BEAM-101 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease in the Second Half of 2022

BEAM-301 Named as Fourth Development Candidate for the Treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia

Nomination of Two Additional Development Candidates Anticipated in 2022

Company to Present Pipeline and Business Updates at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today outlined anticipated 2022 milestones across its ex vivo programs targeting editing of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and T cells and in vivo programs targeting editing of liver cells leveraging lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) for delivery. Updates include that the company has selected its fourth development candidate and first in vivo base editing candidate, BEAM-301, which aims to correct the R83C mutation for the potential treatment of patients with glycogen storage disorder Ia (GSDIa).

“We made significant progress across our base editing portfolio in 2021, which culminated in U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of the first investigational new drug application of a base editing therapeutic, BEAM-101. We also further expanded our platform, particularly with LNP delivery of base editors to the liver and our proprietary technology for accelerating LNP delivery to other tissues, including HSCs,” said John Evans, chief executive officer of Beam. “We believe 2022 is set to be our most important year yet, with preparations underway to launch the BEACON-101 clinical trial with BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and to complete our transition to becoming a clinical-stage company. We believe we are well positioned today, with four development candidates, a rich pipeline of earlier stage programs, and an industry-leading platform of editing and delivery technologies enabling us to bring forward a new class of precision genetic medicines. None of this would be possible without the commitment of our remarkable team of fearless innovators. We look forward to the year ahead and continuing our work to bring potentially life-changing medicines to as many patients as possible.”

Ex Vivo HSC Programs

  • BEAM-101 is a patient-specific, autologous HSC investigational therapy, which incorporates base edits that are designed to mimic single nucleotide polymorphisms seen in individuals with hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin. BEAM-101 aims to potentially alleviate the effects of mutations causing sickle cell disease (SCD) or beta-thalassemia by leading to increases in fetal hemoglobin, which inhibits hemoglobin S (HbS) polymerization. The BEACON-101 trial is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial designed to assess the safety and efficacy of BEAM-101 for the treatment of SCD. The trial is expected to include an initial “sentinel” cohort of three patients, treated one at a time to confirm successful engraftment, followed by dosing in up to a total of 45 patients. Beam has begun site selection and the institutional review board approval processes for the BEACON-101 trial and plans to enroll the first subject in the second half of 2022.

  • BEAM-102 is designed to treat SCD by directly editing the causative HbS point mutation to recreate a naturally occurring normal human hemoglobin variant, HbG-Makassar. The Makassar variant has been reported to have the same function as the more common HbA variant and does not cause SCD. Beam plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application for BEAM-102 in the second half of 2022.

Ex Vivo T Cell Programs

  • BEAM-201 is a multiplex base edited anti-CD7 CAR-T cell investigational therapy designed to treat relapsed/refractory T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a severe disease affecting children and adults. Beam plans to submit an IND application for BEAM-201 in the second half of 2022.

  • Beam plans to nominate a second CAR-T development candidate in 2022.

In Vivo LNP Liver-targeting Programs

  • BEAM-301, the company’s newest development candidate, is a liver-targeting LNP formulation of base editing reagents designed to correct the R83C mutation. R83C is the most common disease-causing mutation of GSDIa, a life-altering genetic disease with no approved disease-modifying treatments available today. Beam anticipates initiating IND-enabling studies for BEAM-301 in 2022.

  • Beam plans to nominate a second liver-targeted development candidate in 2022.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mr. Evans will present Beam’s pipeline and business updates during a presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2:15 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at www.beamtx.com and will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to: our plans, and anticipated timing, to nominate additional development candidates, initiate IND-enabling studies, and submit IND applications; the therapeutic applications and potential of our technology, including with respect to sickle cell disease, beta-thalassemia, T-ALL, GSDIa, and LNPs; the planned initiation and design of our BEACON-101 clinical trial, including the timing of enrolling the first subject in the trial; our planned presentations at an upcoming conference; and our ability to develop life-long, curative, precision genetic medicines for patients through base editing. Each forward-looking statement is subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize our product candidates, which may take longer or cost more than planned; our ability to raise additional funding, which may not be available; our ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for our product candidates; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; that preclinical testing of our product candidates and preliminary or interim data from preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later clinical trials; that enrollment of our clinical trials may take longer than expected; that our product candidates may experience manufacturing or supply interruptions or failures; risks related to competitive products; and the other risks and uncertainties identified under the headings “Risk Factors Summary” and “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Investors:
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ex-IMF Official Urges China to Add Carbon to Monetary Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- China should take into account carbon neutrality goals when setting monetary policies, local media Securities Times cited Zhu Min, a former deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, as saying at a forum on Sunday. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleVeteran Equity Strategist Expects a

  • Bond Rout That Kicked Off 2022 Lights Fuse for Europe Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s going to be an action-packed year for bond markets if the first week of 2022 is any guide.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleVeteran Equity Strategist Expects a ‘Cathartic Upchuck’ in 2022Hong Kong Faces Worst of Both Worlds as Omicron Ruins Covid ZeroTreasuries had their worst-ever start and Germ

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

    A few months into the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear that some people weren't recovering from the virus. They have come to be known as long haulers, and their condition, Long COVID. Researchers continue to study the strange manifestation of the virus. Research published in the medical journal Lancet had pinpointed nine of the top symptoms reported by long haulers, whose initial infections were severe. "Three quarters of patients hospitalized with COVID had at least one ongoing symptom 6 m

  • Omicron: Natural immunity idea ‘not really panning out,’ doctor explains

    “This idea of natural immunity is not really panning out with this virus,” Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician based in New York City, explained on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Surefire Ways to Catch Omicron, Warn Experts

    The U.S. continues to set records for new daily COVID-19 cases, as the super-contagious Omicron variant surges nationwide. "The margin of error with Omicron is much lower than with previous variants. Virtually every activity is riskier," warned Dr. Leana Wen in her Washington Post newsletter on Thursday. "In addition, in just about every setting, there is a much greater chance of encountering someone infected with the coronavirus." That's why it's important to be especially careful—in addition t

  • Intensive care doctor tells Sajid Javid: this is why I’m refusing the Covid vaccine

    A hospital consultant has told the Health Secretary he refused to be vaccinated because he has immunity from being "antibody" positive after exposure to the virus.

  • How to get rid of canker sores — and make them less painful

    Find out how to get rid of canker sores — and what causes them in the first place, according to experts.

  • ‘Dude, just tell the truth’: Mike Pompeo lost 90 lbs, but not the way he said he did

    Fitness pros don’t believe the former secretary of state did it with turkey bacon and half-hour home workouts. | Editorial

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said This Is When Omicron Cases Will Start Going Down

    COVID cases are rising rapidly across the U.S., having increased more than 85 percent in just the last week, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In fact, the agency says numbers are skyrocketing so much, we've already more than doubled last year's peak in Jan. 2021, before vaccinations were available to the general public. It's all thanks to the new Omicron variant, which is already estimated to account for more than 95 percent of new infections in the U.S. And C

  • Colombian man felt tranquil before euthanasia ended his pain

    For the first time in years, Víctor Escobar stopped taking most of the medicines needed for his lung disease. On Friday evening, he became the first Colombian to be euthanized despite not yet being in terminal condition.

  • Experts Explain Why These Cold Symptoms Are Clues of an Omicron Infection

    Here's why sore throats and cold symptoms are clues into possible Omicron infections, and how to tell the difference between a cold and COVID-19, according to medical experts.

  • Why Moderna Stock Was Sluggish on Friday

    The Supreme Court seems to be leaning toward striking down a federal vaccine mandate for large businesses.

  • Missouri AG Eric Schmitt bobs his head as Tucker Carlson spouts dangerous nonsense

    The Senate candidate didn’t disagree with the Fox News host’s disinformation about COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. | Editorial

  • Yes, COVID vaccines can alter menstrual cycles, study says. What that really means

    “These results provide, for the first time, an opportunity to counsel women about what to expect from COVID-19 vaccination so they can plan accordingly,” Diana W. Bianchi said.

  • The #1 Oatmeal Habit If You Don't Want Visceral Fat, Says Dietitian

    With a brand new year beginning, many people are focusing on shedding pounds or adding healthier habits to their daily routines. And if you're someone who is trying to lose weight this year, it's important to know that not all body fat is created equal.That's because visceral fat, which sits around the abdominal organs, can lead to dangerous health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and even Alzheimer's disease.If you're looking to lose weight and shrink visceral fat, eating healt

  • With Omicron Spreading Fast, Experts Say Americans Should Upgrade Their Face Masks

    Health officials are advising adults and children to wear masks inside regardless of vaccination status to stop the spread of Omicron. These expert-approved masks can best protect you against contagious COVID-19 variants.

  • From symptoms to transmission - why we must listen to South African scientists on omicron

    ‘There are several things we don’t know about omicron,” a sombre Professor Sir Chris Whitty told the nation in the week before Christmas, “but all the things we do know are bad.”

  • COVID locked-down Xi'an sees tragedies, food complications mount

    Residents of Xi’an, China, have been under lockdown since Dec. 23, causing health issues and food shortages for the 13 million citizens confined to their homes. Xi'an is at the epicenter of China's current COVID outbreak, and local authorities have enacted drastic measures that have attracted significant criticism online. Xi’an’s “zero COVID” strategy has forced the city of 13 million people into strict home confinement for two weeks, according to NDTV.

  • Moderna CEO predicts people will likely need a fourth Covid shot

    ‘What is totally impossible to predict, is there a new mutation coming in a day, a week, three months that is worse in terms of severity of disease’