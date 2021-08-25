Beamo partners with NTT BizLink, an innovative digital twin solution that facilitates digital transformation for the construction, manufacturing, and facility management industries

Beamo signs a distribution agreement with NTT BizLink

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3i, Inc. and its flagship product, Beamo™, an enterprise-grade Digital Twin solution for mission-critical facilities and remote sites, announced a new distribution agreement with the Japanese Visual Communication solution company, NTT BizLink, Inc. 3i is a member of Born2Global Centre.

Under the terms of the agreement, 3i will provide NTT BizLink license to promote Beamo 3D Digital Twin solution to enable and accelerate the digital transformation of the construction, manufacturing, and facility management industries in Japan.

NTT BizLink will distribute Beamo, a service that allows engineering and construction managers to easily and instantly create, manage, and navigate digital twins or immersive "3D views" of buildings (commercial facilities, production facilities, etc.) using off-the-shelf 360° cameras and smartphones. NTT BizLink is set to carry Beamo in its portfolio beginning August 10, 2021.

This service was developed in collaboration with 3i during the 2019 NTT Communications open innovation program, also called "ExTorch Open Innovation Program". Beamo is the first service to be commercialized as a result of this program by NTT BizLink, a subsidiary of the NTT Com Group which has gathered a strong offering in Visual Communication solutions.

With Beamo, NTT BizLink will promote the digitization of manual workflows in facility management by modernizing the way field surveys and inspections are conducted. Indeed, conducting a remote site survey is considered to be near impossible, especially for the purposes of construction and maintenance of buildings and critical facilities.

Beamo can be used for

Equipment management & Field Survey: More efficient site surveys, planning, post-reports, central repository of information regarding sites and equipment

Education & Training: Creation of training materials using the Tag function in the 3D Workspace

Safety management: Highlighting of hazardous areas before visiting the site

Visit & Audit: Guided tours of buildings and audit support

With the expansion of this service, Beamo and NTT Com aim to create a world where all workers can choose the optimal workstyle and play an active role in the digital transformation of their company.

About 3i Inc.

3i Inc. (www.3i.ai) (www.beamo.ai) is a South Korean company based in Seoul with several global offices. Founded in 2017, 3i imagines and invents innovative yet intuitive software and hardware solutions to inspire individuals and companies to achieve their own digital transformation. They created Beamo, an enterprise-grade digital twin platform that connects people and places. Beamo enables anyone to create immersive virtual tours in 360° of their mission-critical facilities and remote sites.

About NTT BizLink

NTT BizLink (www.nttbiz.com) was launched in July 2001 as a company offering data center services to enterprises. It subsequently developed into a comprehensive ICT outsourcing business that meets the cloud and outsourcing needs of customers through the integration of multipoint video-conferencing services and other technologies.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

