Bear Hug Honey Company begins expansion with opening of new kitchen in Lexington

Bear Hug Honey Company in downtown shop in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Ever since its doors opened in 2017, Bear Hug Honey Company has brought artisan honey right into the heart of Athens for residents to enjoy. Now, the honey company is expanding its operations to Lexington, Georgia, buying property on West Main Street across from the Oglethorpe County Courthouse.

Recently approved for its commercial license, the Lexginton property will be used as Bear Hug Honey Company’s new kitchen, where owner Sam Johnson will bottle and infuse honey as well as craft the shop’s beeswax candles. This new space marks a development for the company, as previously it utilized a shared kitchen with Piedmont Provisions as well as Johnson's own home for its operations.

While the new property is only for operations, there is potential for a storefront to open in downtown Lexington in the future as well.

Sam Johnson, owner of Bear Hug Honey Company, poses for a photo at the downtown shop in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

“There’s another building for sale right beside us, so depending on how the area develops, I’m hoping to eventually turn it into a little shop, too,” said Johnson.

As of now though, the only location for Bear Hug Honey Company is in downtown Athens at 193 E. Clayton St., as well as its booth at the Athens Farmers Market every Saturday. Along with international and local honey, the shop sells Johnson’s specialty infusions with a variety of flavor profiles such as Southern Sriracha Spicy Honey, Vanilla Bean Honey, and Ginger Honey.

Johnson’s expertise for honey comes from a long career in the industry, working with honeybees, honey, and beekeepers across the Southeast. His start in honey came following his graduation from the University of Georgia in 2007.

Armed with a degree in agricultural economics, Johnson possessed a passion for local food that he wanted to explore, leading him to Savannah’s farmers markets and eventually the Savannah Bee Company.

Signs and Wonders: Artist finds creative outlet, successful business in hand-painted signs

“From there, I just became fascinated with bees. The more I learned about them, the more interested I got,” said Johnson.

Story continues

After helping to set afloat a honey company in Asheville, North Carolina, Johnson’s journey brought him back to Athens and his roots when a space opened up on College Avenue for him to start his own company. In 2020, Bear Hug Honey Company moved into a larger space on Clayton Street, its current location.

“I wanted to get back closer to home and closer to family,” said Johnson. “I had always loved Athens, being a creative and quirky city, and that’s what brought me back.”

Johnson’s company is dedicated to all things honeybee. Along with a wall of honey, his shop features beeswax candles, apparel, local pottery, decor, and natural soap. Every corner of the shop has something new to explore. Adding a local touch, the store also carries various Athens products and prints as well as highlights a new local artist every few months.

Bear Hug Honey Company also offers a variety of soaps like its wildflower honey and skincare products.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Bear Hug Honey Company opens a commercial kitchen in Lexington, GA