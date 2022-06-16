U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,667.14
    -122.85 (-3.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,929.05
    -739.48 (-2.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,642.95
    -88.19 (-5.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.17
    +1.86 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +35.30 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.51 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2357
    +0.0185 (+1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0720
    -1.7470 (-1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,875.39
    -789.53 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.45
    -33.56 (-7.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Bear Market Financial Services Gives Back to the Community with Education and Reassurance

·2 min read

Bear Market Financial Services Gives Back to the Community with Education and Reassurance

PLYMOUTH, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Retirement isn't as easy as stepping out of the workforce and collecting on whatever governmental benefits may follow. There are still things that the day-to-day citizen might not understand like how their 401(k) investment works, what the different types of IRAs are, and how to maximize their financial situation to ensure a comfortable retirement. Bear Market Financial Services, a Minnesota based retirement firm, is helping clients and their families make sure that they're prepared for retirement. The company understands that there is no "one size fits all" solution and meets with clients one-on-one to better understand their goals and build a custom retirement strategy to fit their needs.

Bear Market Financial Services meets with 3-5 families a day to provide answers on crucial questions such as:

  • Will we have enough money to retire?

  • How do we keep our money protected from the downturns in the market?

  • Can we create a retirement income, that we won't be able to outlive?

  • How do I make sure we're protected against inflation and rising health care costs?

  • Are we paying too much in fees on our retirement accounts?

These questions echo some of the biggest worries when it comes to retirement, and the main concern stems from whether or not those ready to retire will actually be able to permanently step away from the workforce. According to theTransamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 42% of prospective retirees in their 50s worry that their standard of living will decrease when they retire while 82% either plan to or are already working past the age of 65. Bear Market Financial Services understands that the marketplace has become unpredictable and wants to help families approach this different landscape with a different, more adaptable strategy.

The company hosts seminars all over the Minneapolis Metro area to help alleviate planning woes and to help the community gain a more confident understanding about what they'll need to create a comfortable retirement lifestyle. Their seminars often focus on common retirement topics, such as how to prepare for unexpected financial events, the importance of taxes and ROTH IRAs, and structuring their finances to supplement their retirement.

To learn more about Bear Market Financial Services, please visit https://www.bearmarketfs.com/, or contact:

Bear Market Financial Services
2 Carlson Parkway N, Suite 220
Plymouth, MN 55447
+1-763-496-1254
info@bearmarketfs.com

About Bear Market Financial Services

Bear Market Financial Services, LLC is a financial service company based in Minnesota. CEO and President Curtis James has over ten years of experience within the financial industry and is a licensed insurance producer.

SOURCE: Bear Marketing Financial Services



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704982/Bear-Market-Financial-Services-Gives-Back-to-the-Community-with-Education-and-Reassurance

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • ‘I missed the bus on Bitcoin, but now feel like my time has come. I have another 25 years of a boring 9-to-5 job.’ Is the crypto crash an opportunity to buy low?

    ‘I sit here day after day, doing the same old drudgery, and I want to have some hope that I may have an exit strategy.’

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • Tesla raises EV prices, Ford and GM prepare for economic slowdown

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Tesla's latest slate of price increases as well as automakers Ford and GM signaling that they're preparing for an economic downturn amid inflation and high gas prices.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.

  • Mortgage Rates Surge The Most In 35 Years As Fed Hikes Hammer Home Buyers

    "I would say if you're a home buyer, you need a bit of a reset," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said yesterday.

  • How to Play Adobe Ahead of Earnings

    We reviewed Adobe on June 10 and the company reports their latest quarterly earnings after the close of trading Thursday. We took a "wait and see" stance on June 10 but let's see if anything has changed going into the print.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in June. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks to Watch in June. Reports indicate that short-sellers are increasing their bets on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust at the quickest […]

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Stock Market Plunges To New Lows As This Leading Sector Sells Off

    It didn't take long for the bears to come off their one-day break. After surging Wednesday, the stock market indexes went right back to heavy losses, as the leading energy sector saw some of the worst action.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • This Is Not a Volatile Market, It's a Declining Market

    Do not listen to any so-called expert telling you that this is "market volatility." The first rule to follow is that the stock market follows the bond market. Look at this chart and show me where you see volatility.