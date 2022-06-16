Bear Market Financial Services Gives Back to the Community with Education and Reassurance

PLYMOUTH, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Retirement isn't as easy as stepping out of the workforce and collecting on whatever governmental benefits may follow. There are still things that the day-to-day citizen might not understand like how their 401(k) investment works, what the different types of IRAs are, and how to maximize their financial situation to ensure a comfortable retirement. Bear Market Financial Services, a Minnesota based retirement firm, is helping clients and their families make sure that they're prepared for retirement. The company understands that there is no "one size fits all" solution and meets with clients one-on-one to better understand their goals and build a custom retirement strategy to fit their needs.

Bear Market Financial Services meets with 3-5 families a day to provide answers on crucial questions such as:

Will we have enough money to retire?

How do we keep our money protected from the downturns in the market?

Can we create a retirement income, that we won't be able to outlive?

How do I make sure we're protected against inflation and rising health care costs?

Are we paying too much in fees on our retirement accounts?

These questions echo some of the biggest worries when it comes to retirement, and the main concern stems from whether or not those ready to retire will actually be able to permanently step away from the workforce. According to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies , 42% of prospective retirees in their 50s worry that their standard of living will decrease when they retire while 82% either plan to or are already working past the age of 65. Bear Market Financial Services understands that the marketplace has become unpredictable and wants to help families approach this different landscape with a different, more adaptable strategy.

The company hosts seminars all over the Minneapolis Metro area to help alleviate planning woes and to help the community gain a more confident understanding about what they'll need to create a comfortable retirement lifestyle. Their seminars often focus on common retirement topics, such as how to prepare for unexpected financial events, the importance of taxes and ROTH IRAs, and structuring their finances to supplement their retirement.

To learn more about Bear Market Financial Services, please visit https://www.bearmarketfs.com/, or contact:

Bear Market Financial Services

2 Carlson Parkway N, Suite 220

Plymouth, MN 55447

+1-763-496-1254

info@bearmarketfs.com

About Bear Market Financial Services

Bear Market Financial Services, LLC is a financial service company based in Minnesota. CEO and President Curtis James has over ten years of experience within the financial industry and is a licensed insurance producer.

SOURCE: Bear Marketing Financial Services





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/704982/Bear-Market-Financial-Services-Gives-Back-to-the-Community-with-Education-and-Reassurance



