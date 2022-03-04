U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,302.35
    -61.14 (-1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,377.85
    -416.81 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,321.04
    -216.90 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.58
    -30.83 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.43
    +5.76 (+5.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.20
    +20.30 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.60
    +0.39 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    -0.0151 (-1.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    -0.1120 (-6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3222
    -0.0124 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9520
    -0.5090 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,833.52
    -2,321.24 (-5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.46
    -13.23 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.70
    -195.15 (-2.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Bear Peak Power Announces The Acquisition of Grid Projects Co. & The Appointment Of Michael Marcotte As Managing Partner

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">The Acquisition Will Expand Bear Peak Power's Solar & Energy Storage Portfolio Throughout The United States</span>

DENVER, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Peak Power ("Bear Peak"), a developer of distributed generation and utility-scale and storage projects, announced today that it has acquired Grid Projects Co. ("Grid Projects"). The acquisition provides Bear Peak with a more diverse development portfolio, including access to one of the most attractive solar markets in the country. Bear Peak Power will leverage Grid Projects' pipeline of C&I projects in the Massachusetts SMART program and 18 Megawatts of existing projects under development.

(PRNewsfoto/Bear Peak Power)
(PRNewsfoto/Bear Peak Power)

In addition to expanding its reach, the acquisition also adds Grid Projects' owner Michael Marcotte to the Bear Peak Power executive team as Managing Partner. A native of Colorado, Michael graduated from the University of Colorado where he established his passion for the environment. He began his career with Fortune 500 companies, Oracle and GlaxoSmithKline, before turning his focus to solar energy with NextGrid and Grid Projects Co., which he founded.

"Michael brings a specialized focus that truly complements Bear Peak's strategy and existing pipeline," says Ryan Scott, Bear Peak's Co-Founder. "We're pleased to join forces with Grid Projects Co. and look forward to growing Bear Peak's business together."

"The Bear Peak Power team has a unique outlook and powerful pipeline of projects that differentiates them from other industry players," says Marcotte. "I'm excited to be joining a company that has such an exciting perspective in the renewable energy industry."

Bear Peak Power specializes in all aspects of the solar and energy development process, including asset valuation, title research, land acquisition, engineering, environmental studies, permitting, operations, project management, financial analysis, tax treatment and divestiture strategies. The partners have over 40 years of combined energy industry experience and have successfully developed over 85 Megawatts in five different states and have 500+ Megawatts under development.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bear-peak-power-announces-the-acquisition-of-grid-projects-co--the-appointment-of-michael-marcotte-as-managing-partner-301495538.html

SOURCE Bear Peak Power

