Bear Real Estate Advisors and Bisnow Media Announce 2022 Partnership

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bear Real Estate Advisors, a national investment services firm, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Bisnow Media to provide its distinguished real estate market perspective to the audience of the Bisnow Media Platform. Throughout 2022, Bear Real Estate Advisors will sponsor and speak at several of Bisnow's events, moderate conversations with real estate icons and supply macro real estate insights across real estate product types from coast to coast.

Bear Real Estate Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Bear Real Estate Advisors)

"We felt that Matt Bear's national experience and interconnectivity of different product types, national dealmaking experience and capital markets knowledge would further Bisnow's goal of informing, connecting, and advancing the commercial real estate community to do more business," said Mike Ponticelli, co-founder of Bisnow. "They are a perfect partner for us, and we are excited to add Matt's distinctive voice to our already extensive cast of real estate experts that attend and speak at over 400 of our annual events."

Bear, founder and chief executive officer of Bear Real Estate Advisors, added, "In a crowded marketplace of real estate advisors and investors, we were looking for a global media channel that would allow us to 'stand out, and speak up,' as we champion buyer/sponsor representation and capital advisory services tailored to building relationships, creating value and helping clients be great investors."

About Bear Real Estate Advisors
Bear Real Estate Advisors, a national buyer/sponsor representation firm, connecting people, property & capital, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Las Vegas, provides comprehensive real estate investment services to investment funds, private equity firms, developers, family offices and high net worth global and domestic investors. Having been intricately involved in nearly every facet of real estate deal-making, the firm leverages its vast experience, extensive database, and trusted relationships to provide clients with unparalleled transaction representation, property sourcing and capital advisory services. For more information, go to www.bear-advisors.com.

About Bisnow
Bisnow is the world's leading B2B platform serving commercial real estate professionals in more than 50 local markets. From events and news to branded content and recruiting solutions, Bisnow powers the industry to do more business. Learn more at www.bisnow.com.

Contact
Julie Leber
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1391
julie@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bear-real-estate-advisors-and-bisnow-media-announce-2022-partnership-301494197.html

SOURCE Bear Real Estate Advisors

