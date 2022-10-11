U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,616.75
    -8.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,195.00
    -65.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,962.00
    -22.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,693.50
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.99
    -0.14 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.57
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9701
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    +1.09 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1063
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6900
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,024.78
    -488.79 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.53
    -12.61 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.36
    -486.75 (-1.80%)
     

Beard Grooming Products Market to Record 6.6% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate, Innovation and Portfolio Extension to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Grooming Products Market Facts at a Glance

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beard Grooming Products Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beard Grooming Products Market 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Badass Beard Care LLC, Beardbrand, Beardoholic Co, Edgewell Personal Care Co, EVERY MAN JACK, Happily Unmarried Marketing Pvt Ltd, LOreal SA, Mountaineer Brand Products, Mozzafiato, Mr Natty, Murdock Ltd, Newport Apothecary Inc., Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd., Revlon Inc, Scotch Porter, Smoky Mountain Beard Co., Texas Beard Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and VAUGHN Grooming LLC among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; vendor landscape; COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis

  • Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online)

  • Geographies: Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

To understand more about market dynamics, Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Beard Grooming Products Market size is expected to increase by USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.51%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers and opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size and estimations, and major investment pockets.

Latest Challenges, Drivers, and Trends in the Market

  • Beard Grooming Products Market Challenge

Counterfeit products are made of low-quality ingredients and have various side effects. The rising number of counterfeit products will negatively impact the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors. These products are inexpensive, which poses a challenge to vendors in the branded beard grooming products market.

  • Beard Grooming Products Market Driver

Vendors are focusing on improving their R&D operations. They are innovating their product ranges and expanding their product lines. The products have an adequate combination of superior-quality ingredients, which further leads to product premiumization. Therefore, high product premiumization and product line extension, along with growing expenditure on beauty products, will strengthen value sales in the global beard grooming products market.

  • Beard Grooming Products Market Trend

Awareness about issues caused by using synthetic products has increased the demand for natural and organic beard grooming products, which use ingredients such as natural oils, plant extracts, and other natural ingredients. Manufacturers of beard grooming products are focusing on organic beard grooming products. Product line extension helps in differentiating offerings.

Find additional information about various other market drivers, challenges, and trends mentioned in our FREE sample report

Vendor Insights

The beard grooming products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Badass Beard Care LLC - The company offers beard grooming products such as beard oil and balm combo, beard kit, and grooming kit.

Beardbrand - The company offers beard grooming products such as beard growth oil, wash, softener, and perfume.

Beardoholic Co - The company offers beard grooming products such as shaving cream, shaving toolkits, and beard grooming kit.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The beard grooming products market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key country for the market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increased popularity of bears, growing fashion consciousness, rising awareness about premium and organic BPC products, and rapid urbanization will drive the beard grooming products market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries, View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and find more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Here are Some Similar Topics

Personal Care Market for Men by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The personal care market size for men is projected to grow by USD 18.34 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Men's Hair Care and Styling Products Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The men's hair care and styling products market share is expected to increase by USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Beard Grooming Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.6

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Badass Beard Care LLC, Beardbrand, Beardoholic Co, Edgewell Personal Care Co, EVERY MAN JACK, Happily Unmarried Marketing Pvt Ltd, LOreal SA, Mountaineer Brand Products, Mozzafiato, Mr Natty, Murdock Ltd, Newport Apothecary Inc., Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd., Revlon Inc, Scotch Porter, Smoky Mountain Beard Co., Texas Beard Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and VAUGHN Grooming LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Badass Beard Care LLC

  • 10.4 Beardbrand

  • 10.5 Beardoholic Co

  • 10.6 Edgewell Personal Care Co

  • 10.7 LOreal SA

  • 10.8 Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Revlon Inc

  • 10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 10.11 Truefitt and Hill

  • 10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Beard Grooming Products Market 2022-2026
Global Beard Grooming Products Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beard-grooming-products-market-to-record-6-6-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-innovation-and-portfolio-extension-to-drive-market-growth---technavio-301644686.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serio

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC cut spurs U.S. hedging - but against lower oil prices

    The decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies last week to cut oil production has spurred a flurry of activity in the options market - but with more U.S. bettors opting for a bearish stance, data from CME Group showed. OPEC+, as the group is known, decided on Wednesday to cut its target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), including voluntary production curbs by Saudi Arabia and other nations. Oil futures have risen over 7% since to five-week highs, as the move was seen as putting a floor under the market.

  • Rivian stock tanks on vehicle recall news

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down how Rivian stock has reacted to news that the EV maker has recalled 12,000 vehicles.

  • Need extra income to tackle higher living costs? Here are the best side hustles to earn extra money in your spare time

    These options offer the best bang for your buck when weighed against how much of your time they will take up.

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which take immediate effect, build on restrictions sent in letters this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • India will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters. Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a Russian state-run company the authority to decide whether foreign shareholders including India's ONGC Videsh can retain their participation in the project. "We’ll look at what is the state of play and what’s on offer," Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters in an interview on Monday following meetings with U.S. oil executives in Houston.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • Texas Pete maker sued for crafting its hot sauce in — gasp — North Carolina

    The class action suit claims the hot sauce maker used a ’false labeling scheme’ to entice customers looking for an authentic Texas hot sauce

  • Key cog in semiconductor supply chain plans hundreds of hires, 'Headquarters 2.0' in Central Texas

    As Valex starts the hiring process for the Round Rock facility, and puts the finishing touches on the Georgetown site, an exec offered details about why the company, which is a key cog in the supply chain of the semiconductor industry, opted to expand to Central Texas and what they're hoping to do in each site.

  • How Biden’s Chip Actions May Be Broadest China Salvo Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington unveiled sweeping curbs on the way chip companies do business with China’s tech industry, a series of restrictions that together represent some of the strongest actions taken so far to contain the rise of a geopolitical rival.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on U

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • General Motors Charts Are Steering Down a Bearish Course

    General Motors current path is a bearish one. Let's check the charts. In this bar chart of GM, below, prices are just a fraction away from setting a new 52-week low. Prices are probing the June-July extreme lows.