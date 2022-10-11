Beard Grooming Products Market to Record 6.6% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate, Innovation and Portfolio Extension to Drive Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Grooming Products Market Facts at a Glance

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beard Grooming Products Market 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Badass Beard Care LLC, Beardbrand, Beardoholic Co, Edgewell Personal Care Co, EVERY MAN JACK, Happily Unmarried Marketing Pvt Ltd, LOreal SA, Mountaineer Brand Products, Mozzafiato, Mr Natty, Murdock Ltd, Newport Apothecary Inc., Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd., Revlon Inc, Scotch Porter, Smoky Mountain Beard Co., Texas Beard Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and VAUGHN Grooming LLC among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; vendor landscape; COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis

Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online)

Geographies: Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Beard Grooming Products Market size is expected to increase by USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.51%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers and opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size and estimations, and major investment pockets.

Latest Challenges, Drivers, and Trends in the Market

Beard Grooming Products Market Challenge

Counterfeit products are made of low-quality ingredients and have various side effects. The rising number of counterfeit products will negatively impact the sales and pricing strategies of genuine vendors. These products are inexpensive, which poses a challenge to vendors in the branded beard grooming products market.

Beard Grooming Products Market Driver

Vendors are focusing on improving their R&D operations. They are innovating their product ranges and expanding their product lines. The products have an adequate combination of superior-quality ingredients, which further leads to product premiumization. Therefore, high product premiumization and product line extension, along with growing expenditure on beauty products, will strengthen value sales in the global beard grooming products market.

Beard Grooming Products Market Trend

Awareness about issues caused by using synthetic products has increased the demand for natural and organic beard grooming products, which use ingredients such as natural oils, plant extracts, and other natural ingredients. Manufacturers of beard grooming products are focusing on organic beard grooming products. Product line extension helps in differentiating offerings.

Vendor Insights

The beard grooming products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Badass Beard Care LLC - The company offers beard grooming products such as beard oil and balm combo, beard kit, and grooming kit.

Beardbrand - The company offers beard grooming products such as beard growth oil, wash, softener, and perfume.

Beardoholic Co - The company offers beard grooming products such as shaving cream, shaving toolkits, and beard grooming kit.

Regional Market Outlook

The beard grooming products market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key country for the market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increased popularity of bears, growing fashion consciousness, rising awareness about premium and organic BPC products, and rapid urbanization will drive the beard grooming products market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and find more insights about this market report. Technavio can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Beard Grooming Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.6 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Badass Beard Care LLC, Beardbrand, Beardoholic Co, Edgewell Personal Care Co, EVERY MAN JACK, Happily Unmarried Marketing Pvt Ltd, LOreal SA, Mountaineer Brand Products, Mozzafiato, Mr Natty, Murdock Ltd, Newport Apothecary Inc., Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd., Revlon Inc, Scotch Porter, Smoky Mountain Beard Co., Texas Beard Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and VAUGHN Grooming LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Badass Beard Care LLC

10.4 Beardbrand

10.5 Beardoholic Co

10.6 Edgewell Personal Care Co

10.7 LOreal SA

10.8 Nykaa Fashion Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Revlon Inc

10.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

10.11 Truefitt and Hill

10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

