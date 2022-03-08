U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,204.61
    +3.52 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,854.32
    +36.94 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,842.62
    +11.66 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.83
    +5.43 (+4.55%)
     

  • Gold

    2,024.20
    +28.30 (+1.42%)
     

  • Silver

    26.67
    +0.95 (+3.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    +0.1030 (+5.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3116
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5920
    +0.2830 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,749.86
    -377.71 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.20
    +9.70 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.10
    +44.62 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

BearingPoint and IFS joint venture confirmed: Arcwide to launch in April 2022

·3 min read

- Established by BearingPoint and IFS, Arcwide brings together professional business services, IFS cloud technology and innovation into a unique business transformation proposition

- Arcwide will launch in Europe as a first step and be fully dedicated to IFS Cloud and its services

- Considerable investment from both BearingPoint and IFS will also see resources move to the venture

AMSTERDAM, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BearingPoint and IFS today announced that they have formed a joint venture named Arcwide. The new firm will be formally launched in April 2022. Arcwide expands the successful and well-established partnership between BearingPoint and IFS uniting technology innovation and professional services to help companies accelerate value realization.

Arcwide will provide IFS Cloud deployment and professional and technology services to business leaders in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, and UK, and across sectors. With the aim to provide a single unified experience to customers from the point of purchase of IFS Cloud to the identification and realization of value, Arcwide will help solve complex business challenges for decision makers accountable for their business' growth. The new company's services will include value assessment, scoping and deployment, managed services and services associated with business transformation such as training and change management.

BearingPoint is IFS Platinum service partner and 2021 winner of the IFS Growth Partner of the Year award and 2020 winner of the IFS Global Systems Integrator of the Year award. Both companies have a strong common client base and delivered successful projects and significant value over the last five years.

Arcwide CEO Philippe Chaniot commented: "I am very excited to be at the helm of Arcwide. We have a very clear vision and that is to provide IFS Cloud technology services and business transformation services to business leaders so they can drive growth and success. The combination of our customers' specific business expertise and IFS' industry, technology, and service innovation gives us a clear advantage. Chaniot continued: "Unlike other companies, Arcwide provides a single unified experience over the entire customer lifecycle with IFS Cloud, building trust over time and ensuring continuity and value creation with every release."

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint commented: "Launching Arcwide is a big milestone for us all. With this joint venture we want to reset expectation of what business value is and cement the vision we have for technology enabled business transformation. Working hand in hand with our customers and combining their specific business expertise with Arcwide's unique technology and services value proposition means we are defining a new experience in building partnership and in creating value. Together we are more."

IFS Chief Customer Officer Michael Ouissi commented: "IFS has seen tremendous success over the last few years because we are close to our customers, add to this the huge uptake of IFS Cloud in 2021 and it became clear that we, IFS, needed to invest and scale our deployment capability. BearingPoint have been a strong and successful partner for us, they understand our business and mirror our customers focus; expanding our relationship to build capacity was a natural step." Ouissi added:" I am particularly excited about Arcwide because it is a continuation of IFS's and BearingPoint's respective strategies: delivering great experiences and accelerating time to value. Customers can feel very confident that the Arcwide teams will look to build equally strong relationships with them as IFS did."

As well as benefiting from the two companies' pedigree and global reach, Arcwide customers will benefit from deep industry expertise with individuals joining the venture from both organizations. Their focus will remain on unlocking value through IFS Cloud - SM, FSM, ERP, and EAM - adoption and accelerating time to value.

CONTACT:

Press contact information:

IFS: Adam Gillbe
Director, Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: press@ifs.com
Phone: +44 7775 114 856

BearingPoint: Alexander Bock
Global Manager Communications
Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com
Phone: +49 89 540338029

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/bearingpoint-and-ifs-joint-venture-confirmed--arcwide-to-launch-in-april-2022,c3520060

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/arcwide-launch,c3020335

Arcwide-Launch

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bearingpoint-and-ifs-joint-venture-confirmed-arcwide-to-launch-in-april-2022-301497921.html

SOURCE IFS

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian is sued by shareholder after rolling back electric vehicle price hikes

    Rivian Automotive Inc has been sued by a shareholder who claimed the company misled investors in its initial public offering about how it had mispriced its electric vehicles, leading to unpopular price hikes that it swiftly rolled back. In a complaint filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco, Charles Larry Crews said Rivian concealed how its R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck were so underpriced that it needed to raise prices not long after its November 2021 IPO. Crews said the increases "would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company," putting a large number of 55,400 preorders dating back to 2018 in jeopardy of cancellation.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Dick's Sporting Goods beats expectations, sets a new 'foundation' for the year ahead

    Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. shares jumped 4.8% in Tuesday premarket trading after reporting fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The athletic retailer posted net income of $346.1 million, or $3.16 per share, up from $219.6 million, or $2.21 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.64 beat the FactSet consensus for $3.47. Sales of $3.352 billion were up from $3.125 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.303 billion. Same-store sales grew 5.9%, ahead of the FactSet con

  • Tesla’s China Sales Dropped. Why the Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    Tesla sales from its plant in Shanghai fell in February from January, following the pattern of other electric-vehicle makers. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) delivered 56,515 vehicles from its Chinese plant, according to reports. About 33,000 were exported into Europe and 23,000 were sold in China.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • Intel's former PC chief lands new exec role at competitor

    Intel's former PC head lands a new exec role at another chipmaker, where he will lead its business units.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Activist investor who shook up Bed Bath & Beyond agrees with GameStop chair's plan

    Activist investor Jonathan Duskin battled Bed Bath & Beyond in 2019 and came out on top. He agrees with the new activist attack on the company GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging.

  • Voyager, Novartis sign deal worth up to $1.7 billion

    Voyager Therapeutics Inc.'s stock gained 16.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the gene therapy company said it inked a deal with Novartis [n: nvs] worth up to $1.7 billion. Novartis will pay $54 million upfront to license Voyager's novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids for use with the gene therapies it's developing. There are several additional milestones included in the deal that would bring the total value up to $1.7 billion. Voyager's stock is down 28.5% over the past year, while

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Wix Is Down 75% Over the Past Year. Here's Why I'm Holding My Shares

    While results like this can be a hard pill to swallow, investors should be cautious not to let stock performance alone dictate whether or not they should sell. With that approach in mind, here's why I'm still holding onto my Wix stock.

  • Corporate Insiders Go Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The hot war in Ukraine continues, pitting the smaller country’s stubborn resistance against Russia’s bigger battalions. The Western nations have responded with economic sanctions against Russia, the aggressor, and the sanctions have triggered higher volatility and sharp losses in global stock markets. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 is down 2.95% today, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ has fallen 3.6%. Year-to-date, the indexes are down 12% and 18%, respectively. Despite these overall losses, investors c

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Earned Bullish Reports During Downturn

    With semiconductor stocks in the doldrums, Wall Street analysts are going bargain-hunting. Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Christopher Rolland on Monday pounded the table for several semiconductor stocks following the brokerage firm's annual tech conference last week. In a note to clients, Rolland increased his price targets on two chip stocks and reiterated buy ratings on five others.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.