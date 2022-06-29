U.S. markets closed

Bearings Market: APAC to Occupy 56% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with JTEKT Corp. & LYC Bearing Corp | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bearings market share is expected to increase by USD 11.02 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The bearings market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., C&U Group, JTEKT Corp., LYC Bearing Corp., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Schaeffler AG, and The Timken Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bearings Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bearings Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know about the vendor offerings - Request the Latest sample report 

Bearings Market 2021-2025: Scope

The bearings market report covers the following areas:

Bearings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Product

  • End-User

  • Geographic

Bearings Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

  • 56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for bearings in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • A primary factor for the growth of the market in focus is the growing demand for bearings from automotive, aerospace, electronic and electrical, and other end-users in developing countries such as China and India.

  • The rise in disposable income is also expected to accelerate the demand for machinery in automobiles, electronics and electrical devices, and other goods, which require bearings.

  • For more information on the regional segments - Click Now!

Bearings Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

  • Drivers: The key factor driving the bearings market growth is the strong demand for high-quality bearings. The improving economic conditions in developing economies are creating a huge requirement for highly efficient machines for manufacturing industrial goods and household appliances.

  • Trends: The major trend driving bearings market growth is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. The high adoption of electric vehicles in Europe, the US, and APAC, mostly in China and Japan, due to the presence of regulations on carbon emissions and environmental safety, is encouraging vendors to develop new hydraulic equipment for electric vehicles. Sales of electric cars in the US increased by 45% between June 2016 and June 2017.

  • Challenges: Increasing popularity of counterfeit products and used bearings is one of the key challenges hindering the bearings market growth. Bearings are highly essential for moving components in a machine to reduce frictional loss, which is unavoidable. The market is experiencing billions of dollars in sales every year with a large base of end-users. These products are illegally labeled and priced similarly to original brands. Thus, frequent breakdown time occurs within factories, which creates a bad image for original manufacturers worldwide.

To know more about the market dynamics - Grab a sample now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Bearings Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Bearings Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Bearings Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

Bearings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.11

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., C&U Group, JTEKT Corp., LYC Bearing Corp., NSK Ltd., NTN Corp., RBC Bearings Inc., Schaeffler AG, and The Timken Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Anti-friction bearings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Magnetic bearings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Other bearings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End user

  • 6.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 ARS industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB SKF

  • 11.4 ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 C&U Group

  • 11.6 JTEKT Corp.

  • 11.7 LYC Bearing Corp.

  • 11.8 NSK Ltd.

  • 11.9 NTN Corp.

  • 11.10 RBC Bearings Inc.

  • 11.11 Schaeffler AG

  • 11.12 The Timken Co.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bearings-market-apac-to-occupy-56-market-share--evolving-opportunities-with-jtekt-corp--lyc-bearing-corp--technavio-301576097.html

SOURCE Technavio

