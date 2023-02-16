Bearings market size set to increase by USD 13,022.13 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth opportunities led by AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., and Bharat Forge Ltd. - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bearings market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,022.13 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 2.97%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 76,615.67 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the Strong demand for high-quality bearings, the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing process, and APAC acting as a market enabler. Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., C and U Americas, HKT BEARINGS Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Luoyang JCB Bearing Technology Co. Ltd., LYC Bearing Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., myonic GmbH, NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NBI Bearings Europe SA, NSK Ltd., RBC Bearings Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., Schaeffler AG, THB Bearings Co. Ltd., The Timken Co., Wafangdian Guangyang Bearing Group Co. Ltd., and NTN Corp.
Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by segment product (anti-friction bearings, magnetic bearings, and other bearings), end-user (automotive industry, heavy industry, ARS industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Segmentation by Product (Inclusion/Exclusion)
Anti-friction bearings
What are the key data covered in this bearings market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bearings market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the bearings market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the bearings market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bearings market vendors
Bearings Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.97%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 13,022.13 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
2.56
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., C and U Americas, HKT BEARINGS Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Luoyang JCB Bearing Technology Co. Ltd., LYC Bearing Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., myonic GmbH, NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NBI Bearings Europe SA, NSK Ltd., RBC Bearings Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., Schaeffler AG, THB Bearings Co. Ltd., The Timken Co., Wafangdian Guangyang Bearing Group Co. Ltd., and NTN Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global bearings market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Anti-friction bearings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Magnetic bearings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Other bearings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 ARS industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd.
12.4 Bharat Forge Ltd.
12.5 C and U Americas
12.6 HKT BEARINGS Ltd.
12.7 JTEKT Corp.
12.8 Luoyang JCB Bearing Technology Co. Ltd.
12.9 LYC Bearing Corp.
12.10 MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
12.11 myonic GmbH
12.12 NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.
12.13 NBI Bearings Europe SA
12.14 NSK Ltd.
12.15 NTN Corp.
12.16 RBC Bearings Inc.
12.17 Regal Rexnord Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
