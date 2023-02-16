Bearings market size set to increase by USD 13,022.13 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth opportunities led by AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., and Bharat Forge Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bearings market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,022.13 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 2.97%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 76,615.67 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the Strong demand for high-quality bearings, the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing process, and APAC acting as a market enabler. Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bearings Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., C and U Americas, HKT BEARINGS Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Luoyang JCB Bearing Technology Co. Ltd., LYC Bearing Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., myonic GmbH, NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NBI Bearings Europe SA, NSK Ltd., RBC Bearings Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., Schaeffler AG, THB Bearings Co. Ltd., The Timken Co., Wafangdian Guangyang Bearing Group Co. Ltd., and NTN Corp.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Story continues

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by segment product (anti-friction bearings, magnetic bearings, and other bearings), end-user (automotive industry, heavy industry, ARS industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Product (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Anti-friction bearings

Related Reports:

The wind turbine-bearing market share is expected to increase to USD 9,287.77 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.82%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (onshore and offshore), product (GBMB and BBYBGB), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The industrial chain drives market share is expected to increase to USD 824.75 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.59%. Furthermore, this market research extensively covers segmentation by end-user (industrial sector and agricultural sector) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform



What are the key data covered in this bearings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bearings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the bearings market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bearings market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bearings market vendors

Bearings Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13,022.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB SKF, ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd., Bharat Forge Ltd., C and U Americas, HKT BEARINGS Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Luoyang JCB Bearing Technology Co. Ltd., LYC Bearing Corp., MinebeaMitsumi Inc., myonic GmbH, NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., NBI Bearings Europe SA, NSK Ltd., RBC Bearings Inc., Regal Rexnord Corp., Schaeffler AG, THB Bearings Co. Ltd., The Timken Co., Wafangdian Guangyang Bearing Group Co. Ltd., and NTN Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bearings market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Anti-friction bearings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Magnetic bearings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Other bearings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Heavy industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 ARS industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ASAHI SEIKO Co. Ltd.

12.4 Bharat Forge Ltd.

12.5 C and U Americas

12.6 HKT BEARINGS Ltd.

12.7 JTEKT Corp.

12.8 Luoyang JCB Bearing Technology Co. Ltd.

12.9 LYC Bearing Corp.

12.10 MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

12.11 myonic GmbH

12.12 NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.

12.13 NBI Bearings Europe SA

12.14 NSK Ltd.

12.15 NTN Corp.

12.16 RBC Bearings Inc.

12.17 Regal Rexnord Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Bearings Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bearings-market-size-set-to-increase-by-usd-13-022-13-million-from-2022-to-2027-growth-opportunities-led-by-ab-skf-asahi-seiko-co-ltd-and-bharat-forge-ltd---technavio-301746119.html

SOURCE Technavio