Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Revenue and EPS estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering DouYu International Holdings is for revenues of CN¥4.3b in 2024, implying a disturbing 22% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 32% to CN¥0.76 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥5.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥3.49 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about DouYu International Holdings' prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 5.2% to CN¥45.42, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic DouYu International Holdings analyst has a price target of CN¥50.02 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥36.13. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 22% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 2.4% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.0% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - DouYu International Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that DouYu International Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of DouYu International Holdings.

