Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Revenue and EPS estimates

One thing we could say about the analysts on Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the three analysts covering Hydrofarm Holdings Group provided consensus estimates of US$193m revenue in 2024, which would reflect an uncomfortable 15% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 56% to US$0.62. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$224m and losses of US$0.55 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 15% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 3.0% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.3% per year. It's pretty clear that Hydrofarm Holdings Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Hydrofarm Holdings Group. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Hydrofarm Holdings Group's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on Hydrofarm Holdings Group, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

