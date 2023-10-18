Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Revenue and EPS estimates

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the 20 analysts covering Pfizer, is for revenues of US$59b in 2023, which would reflect a stressful 25% reduction in Pfizer's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to tumble 69% to US$1.17 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.88 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 6.3% to US$41.37.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 43% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 18% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 8.0% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Pfizer is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Pfizer. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Pfizer.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Pfizer going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

