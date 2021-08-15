U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,885.59
    -679.06 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Bearn Builds on Scan Tech deal with Advanced Human Imaging Extending Reach to Over 9,000,000 New Users with Marketplace Initiative

·6 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearn, a California-based wellness technology company, has signed an agreement to expand its marketplace capabilities and reach over 9M new, potential users. Bearn's unique wellness app rewards users for health and wellness activities including fitness, nutrition, weight management, sleep, stress management and more. Users of the Bearn app earn reward dollars for healthy behaviors. The new marketplace integration extends capabilities to include more than 4,500 retailers, offering unique rewards that users can purchase through their participation in health and wellness activities. With the Bearn app, the more focus individuals and families place on their health, the more they earn. This helps gamify wellness in new and powerful ways to help users become proactive about their health. As of July 21, 2021, marketplace users have redeemed $12.5M in travel and hotel redemptions, $5M in products and services, and have access to 21,000 reward offers across 4,500 retail brand partners across the US.

Bearn Rewards &amp; Marketplace
Bearn Rewards & Marketplace

The Bearn app framework gives users access to in-app scan technology to assess body dimensions and composition changes over time. The app features an innovative FaceScan technology that can measure a multitude of health and wellness attributes using the power of transdermal optimal imaging (TOI) analysis and advanced AI. The scanning technology is provided via a strategic alliance agreement forged with Australian-based Advanced Human Imaging (AHI). Aaron Drew, Bearn's CEO, and Vlado Bosanac, CEO of AHI, have partnered to integrate the cutting-edge, wellness tech available through the app users' mobile devices to democratize wellness and deliver this unique health assessment and reward platform to consumers directly on their personal devices. "Now all you need is a cell phone to get immediate feedback about your health," says Bearn's CEO Aaron Drew.

The first step in managing health is to establish a baseline and have a consistent and repeatable process to measure change. Previously, this has come at an extensive cost and time requirement to the individual. With the AHI scanning technology in place, users can assess their heart rate, metabolic risk, blood pressure and respiratory rate, along with dimension, composition and more, to provide solid biometrics to then use to monitor their health and risk. The app provides coaching and guidance to help users take the necessary steps to improve their health, while rewarding the right behaviors. It's a revolutionary approach to chronic disease prevention and health management that far exceeds simplistic approaches focused on heart rate and steps.

With the marketplace integration, Bearn extends its reach while furthering abilities to reward users for being proactive about their health. Bearn will offer individual scans, as well as subscription packages, to the complete scan and risk assessment package for redemption in the Bearn Marketplace. This will be offered in which Bearn users and marketplace users can redeem earnings towards these products, as well as through the employer and payer funded model to leverage scan assessment and data – essentially paying employees and the insured to actively improve and measure their health and wellness. "We're excited to integrate the Bearn marketplace with functional digital health and wellness technology that can be used to improve population health. We have several additional partnerships in the works," says Drew.

With the marketplace integration complete, we'll be able to bundle Bearn software and scan services like: FaceScans, BodyScan, and the CompleteScan combination in subscription packages to reach a larger audience. Bearn customers can apply their earnings and employer-sponsored incentive dollars to purchase these innovative upgrades to get even more value out of their Bearn subscription and even more insight into their health.

The newly integrated application will be made available to all Bearn partners which currently represents a potential pre-registered pool of users totaling 56,000,000 million.

Bearn will launch with Accuro, who represents brand such as 9Round and Anytime Fitness. In addition to Accuro, we will also be launching with Perk Plans, Pinnacle Health, OnCore Golf Technology that will represent an initial release to 12,500,000 users. A number of these partners will be paying for their users to take the scans provided by AHI as part of their onboarding and initial data capture to set their rewards starting point. These partners will pay for the users to utilize the scans which will represent a minimum of 1,100,000 million potential monthly users.

CEO and Founder of Bearn Aaron Drew said.

"The assistance we have received from AHI both in early financial support and the technology integration, has played a big role in advancing the technology and attractive both partners and the immense number of users we have pre-registered. I believe Bearn will become the leader in wellness reward and health outcomes. No other platform offers the rewards we do or the ability to capture real-time data for goals and engagement. Bearn is currently closing a Series A investment round of $20M that includes both strategic and institutional capital partners. Our full launch in November will be an exciting move for our company and our new partners and investors."

About Bearn

Bearn is an exciting and new multi-sided health platform that has a unique experience for consumers, advertisers, and corporations. It allows users to earn cash for exercising while interfacing with health and fitness brands, all while building a health profile.

Bearn is a SaaS technology company that has developed a patent pending platform that engages employers, healthcare payers, and other health and wellness stakeholders.

The Bearn platform offers a highly unique, customizable, and scalable business solution leveraging the internet of medical things & wearables (IoMT). The platform is tailored as a B2B solution for organizations that wish to drive engagement and retention in healthcare-related programs, such as activities that promote health, wellness, fitness lifestyles, and chronic disease management.

The Bearn solution combines technology, validated data, science, and people to improve the probability that targeted behavioral changes occur in terms of overall health and wellness. Bearn is one of the first to move away from a "one size fits all" approach to wrap around the individual member. We provide this value and capability under the umbrella of a unique business model that allows you to earn for your efforts and further gamifies the experience with exciting technologies such as 3D body scanning abilities, contests, and challenges.

In addition to consumers being able to earn cash for active calories burned, Bearn is creating the first ever health credit score for consumers. This is a unique, proprietary Health Credit Score, similar to a financial FICO score, that will aggregate multiple sources of verified health information in one place, enabling users to assess their "individual" health status and identify areas to focus on for their own unique specific improvements.

Lastly, Bearn is currently developing a food analytics benefit tied to grocery store purchases to help consumers combine healthy nutrition with exercise to reach their fitness goals. With consumer permission, supermarkets will report each user's qualifying purchases and Bearn will reward users with additional cash.

For more information please go to: https://bearn.co/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bearn-builds-on-scan-tech-deal-with-advanced-human-imaging-extending-reach-to-over-9-000-000-new-users-with-marketplace-initiative-301355427.html

SOURCE Bearn

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 14th, 2021

    Following Friday’s broad-based crypto rally, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another breakout day.

  • Why Might Cassava Succeed With Its Alzheimer's Drug, When So Many Have Failed?

    Alzheimer's research has been hampered by apparently mistaken ideas about what causes the disease. Cassava has a new theory about what's responsible -- and its drug is showing positive results.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Whether you realize it or not, artificial intelligence has already had a profound impact on the world. Consider the smart assistants on mobile devices, the language processing capacity of search engines, and the systems that surface recommendations across websites, apps, and streaming platforms -- all of these technologies lean on artificial intelligence. In fact, AI could add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to research from Price Waterhouse Cooper.

  • 12 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best 5G stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the 5G industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The 5G industry continues to thrive with its potential to […]

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • Why Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Are Down Friday

    Friday continued what has been a bad week for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. The biotech company's stock closed at $24.31 on Thursday, opened at $24.04 on Friday and continued to slide, falling to a low of $22.58 in the early afternoon. It's part of a longer trend for the company, which specializes in finding treatments for central nervous system disorders.

  • Why Regulatory Risk Is A Silver Lining For Apple And Google

    The threat of regulation has been looming over big tech giants such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) over the past three years. With a bill seeking broader changes in the way Apple and Google operate their respective app stores introduced this week, Loup Funds Managing Partner Gene Munster offered his take on what is in store for these companies. What the New Legislation Is All About: The changes proposed by the legislation calls for allowing third-pa

  • Half of COVID Hospitalizations in the U.S. Are in These 8 States

    Just as we thought we were nearing the end of COVID's wrath, the virus began to surge again as the more contagious Delta variant became the dominant strain across the U.S. Experts continue to urge people to take precautionary actions, such as getting vaccinated and wearing a mask. But as many resist, COVID cases continue to climb. Although the country as a whole is struggling to contain the spread of the virus, a handful of states are experiencing the worst of it.On Aug. 13, CNN reported that da

  • Merck Canada Initiates Rolling Submission to Health Canada for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Therapeutic Agent for the Treatment of COVID-19

    Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the initiation of a rolling submission to Health Canada for molnupiravir, an investigational twice daily oral antiviral agent currently in trials as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Merck is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

  • Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

    A young mother had just celebrated her first wedding anniversary and was one of six members of a Jacksonville church to die over a 10-day span. Another Florida woman had just given birth to her first child, but was only able to hold the newborn girl for a few moments before dying.

  • Everyone Is Talking About the Metaverse. These Companies Have an Early Lead.

    Corporate mentions of the metaverse are up five times this year. Here are companies with the early lead.

  • I was a breakthrough case. Here’s what ‘mild COVID’ was like for me.

    “I was in tears, and I was scared. Whose life had I put at risk?”

  • Vaccine Stocks Nab Booster Shot OK, But Their Run Could Be Short-Lived

    Vaccine stocks initially rose Friday after the FDA authorized a third dose of their Covid shots from immunocompromised people.

  • What Rinvoq's Positive News Means for AbbVie

    If the drug can overcome JAK inhibitor-class concerns, it could capture share in the growing atopic dermatitis market.

  • The Best Shoes for Every Type of Workout, According to a Podiatrist

    The right pair of workout shoes can make a huge difference. Here are the best ones to buy, according to a podiatrist.

  • U.S. Authorizes Third Dose of Covid Vaccines. Don’t Call Them Booster Shots.

    The move allows recipients of solid organ transplants and other equally immunocompromised people to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

  • How to rein in pricey prescription costs on Medicare

    If you’re facing high prescription costs on Medicare, there are strategies that can help you lower the tab. Here are a few things to try.

  • Who Is Eligible To Get COVID Booster Shots?

    On Thursday evening, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized third doses of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the U.S. in an effort to mitigate the extremely viral Delta variant. But according to the amended emergency authorization, only a few groups of people will be eligible for third shots — or booster shots — in the U.S. The FDA’s announcement comes shortly after the World Health Organization implored wealthy countries to avoid giving out third doses until countries with fewer va

  • Moderna's Shot Seems To Have A Better Shot Against Delta Than Pfizer's

    Besides proudly stating that its Covid-19 shot produced a "robust" antibody response against the highly contagious delta variant last Thursday, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) also posted second-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations on both earnings and revenue. Q2 Figures For the quarter that ended on June 30th, earnings per share amounted to $6.46, exceeding the expected $5.96 as Moderna generated a revenue of $4.35 billion, also exceeding the expected $4.2 billion. Its Covid v

  • This Week in Apps: Google, TikTok add protections for minors, app store bill proposes big changes, what's new with Samsung

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The bill is being applauded by Apple critics, including the Coalition for App Fairness and its members, Epic Games, Spotify, Tile and others, who are now urging Congress to swiftly pass the legislation to level the playing field.