Beat appoints experienced ride-hailing leader, Andrew Pinnington, as its new CEO

·3 min read

Andrew Pinnington will bring his experience to Beat as former CEO of mytaxi, the leading European ride-hailing company that rebranded to FREE NOW on 2019

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beat, one of the fastest growing ride-hailing apps in Latin America, part of the FREE NOW group, the ride-hailing joint venture of BMW and Daimler, announces the appointment of Andrew Pinnington as its new CEO to lead the team and continue the company's expansion and growth in the region.

Andrew Pinnington will continue Beat&#x002019;s expansion and growth in Latin America.
Andrew Pinnington will continue Beat’s expansion and growth in Latin America.

FREE NOW group's board of directors is confident that Pinnington's experience, focus and leadership style will help further develop Beat's business and drive growth in Latin America, unlocking further business potential across the region.

"We're really fortunate to have Andrew, an experienced leader with gravitas and vision, as a companion to our mission, to develop seamless mobility for a safe and sustainable urban life", members of the board said. "The board and the executive leadership team are confident that Andrew is the best person to lead Beat into building mobility solutions that unlock the true potential of cities and people's lives, while continuously improving Beat's culture, making the company one of the best places to work."

On his part, Beat's new CEO said he is very happy to join such a hypergrowth company, with a unique culture and mission of developing innovative mobility solutions for seamless experiences that passengers and drivers deserve. "I am thrilled to be joining Beat to lead the next phase of growth for the company across the Latin American region, especially at such an exciting time for the business. I am really looking forward to working with the team and returning to such an exciting and dynamic industry as ride-hailing," he highlighted.

Andrew brings tremendous insight and experience, having served as CEO of ride-hailing business, mytaxi, whilst helping the business grow from 9 markets in Western Europe, to span across 19 countries in 2 continents, seeing revenues grow more than 8x over a two-year period, through a combination of organic and acquisition-based growth.

Andrew's most recent role was CEO of the high growth, UK-based, DTC pet supplies subscription business, itch, from April 2020 through until the end of 2021, at which point the business transitioned to a new ownership structure. During his leadership, the business scaled 3x and moved from early stage startup to a more mature business, ready for rapid domestic and international scaling.

Andrew has more than 30 years of experience in different capacities across the technology, retail, FMCG and consulting sectors for both public and privately backed businesses. He spent the bulk of his career at the retailing entrepreneurial success story, The Carphone Warehouse, finishing his journey there as Chief Operating Officer, being a key component of a team that had overseen rapid growth from £150m annual turnover to more than £4 billion across 11 different markets during the previous decade.

Before Carphone, Andrew worked in the USA for PepsiCo in a variety of financial and general management roles, having gained an MBA at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Earlier, he gained his initial work experience with management consultants Bain & Company, having graduated from the University of Bristol.

Andrew Pinnington is taking over the new role from Marc Berg, CEO at FREE NOW who also led Beat as interim CEO.

#WhereNext

About Beat
Beat creates a new ride experience by connecting thousands of passengers with nearby available drivers in real-time. Through the app, you can request a driver 24/7. Beat is more than an app that takes you from A to B. Our mission is to develop seamless mobility for a safe and sustainable urban life, becoming part of people's life by making transportation in the city more affordable, efficient and reliable, while providing economic opportunities to anyone. The company was founded in 2011 and is part of the FREE NOW group, the ride-hailing joint venture of BMW and Daimler. Beat is currently available in Greece, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, with plans to expand to more cities in Latin America, and has a Tech Innovation and Engineering Hub in The Netherlands.

For more information, please visit thebeat.co.

Find us on:
Facebook: facebook.com/TheBeatApp
Twitter: twitter.com/thebeatapp
Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/thebeatapp/
Medium: build.thebeat.co/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beat-appoints-experienced-ride-hailing-leader-andrew-pinnington-as-its-new-ceo-301467410.html

SOURCE The Beat App

