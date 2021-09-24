Beat the early bird deadline and save $100 on passes to TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

Is it just us or has everyone’s calendar hit warp factor 9? We can’t believe there are only 34 days left before TC Sessions: SaaS 2021 kicks into high gear on October 27. If you don’t have your pass yet, the clock on early-bird savings is winding down fast. Time to bump that quick task to the top of your to-do list, folks.

Buy your early-bird pass to TC Sessions SaaS 2021 — and save yourself $100 — before the price expires on October 1 at 11:59 pm (PT).

Prepare for a full day focused on SaaS and its rapidly expanding ecosystem. We’re talking emerging trends, tips and advice that you can implement in your own startup — now, when you need it most — and world-class networking opportunities.

Check out the event agenda and start strategizing your day. We’re still adding more presentations, breakouts and interviews with the industry’s top minds, makers and investors. Stay current — sign up for updates here.

Data is the lifeblood of, well, just about everything but especially SaaS. You’ll find plenty of discussions on how to use, wrangle and share an exponential deluge of information — without getting mired. Take a peek at these three data-driven panels.

Data, Data Everywhere: As companies struggle to manage and share increasingly large amounts of data, it’s no wonder that Databricks, whose primary product is a data lake, was valued at a whopping $28 billion for its most recent funding round. We’re going to talk to CEO Ali Ghodsi about why his startup is so hot and what comes next.

Data Warehouse — The Foundation of the Modern Data Stack: The modern data stack is changing rapidly with new technology emerging every day. Increasingly, though, architectures are being built around the data warehouse. In this panel discussion, Chandra Gangireddy (Allbirds), Ben Gotfredson (Snowflake), Adam Gross (formerly of Heroku) and Soumyadeb Mitra (RudderStack) will discuss why this new architecture has emerged, what specific technologies are driving the trend and what the data stack of the future looks like.

How Startups are Turning Data into Software Gold: The era of big data is behind us. Today’s leading SaaS startups are working with data, instead of merely fighting to help customers collect information. We’ll talk with leaders from three data-focused startups: Jenn Knight (AgentSync), Barr Moses (Monte Carlo) and Dan Wright (DataRobot). They’ll discuss how they’re forging new markets to get insight on the way today’s SaaS companies leverage data to build new companies, attack new problems and, of course, scale like mad.

There’s so much more happening at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021. Join and connect with your community and get your startup in front of the movers and shakers who can help you start, scale and succeed. Start by saving $100 — buy your early bird pass before prices go up October 1 at 11:59 pm (PT).

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: SaaS 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

