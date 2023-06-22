Beat the shopping rush with 130+ best 4th of July Amazon deals on Apple, Keurig and more

Get your summer shopping done early with these Amazon 4th of July deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It's almost time for stars and stripes and fireworks and more with 4th of July 2023 on the way. If you need to get some shopping done before stoking up the barbecue, you don't have to search high and low for home essentials or stuff for outdoor fun. Right now, you can shop the best early 4th of July Amazon deals on some of our favorite products.

The best 4th of July deals at Amazon

Top 10 early 4th of July Amazon deals

➤Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free right now

Tech 4th of July deals

Update your essential devices with these Amazon tech deals available for 4th of July.

Patio furniture and outdoor living 4th of July deals

Get your backyard ready for 4th of July with these Amazon deals on patio furniture and more.

Grills and griddles 4th of July deals

These Amazon grill deals help you get your 4th of July plans ready for a barbecue.

Lawn and garden 4th of July deals

Get your lawn ready for summer fun with these early 4th of July deals at Amazon.

Appliance 4th of July deals

Update your home essentials with these Amazon 4th of July deals on home and kitchen appliances.

Vacuum 4th of July deals

This cordless Shark stick cleaner is one of many great vacuums on sale at Amazon for 4th of July.

Mattress 4th of July deals

This Signature Design by Ashley Chime is one of many quality mattresses on sale at Amazon now.

TV 4th of July deals

The LG C2 is our favorite TV and it's on sale at Amazon ahead of 4th of July.

Headphone 4th of July deals

Enjoy your favorite songs anytime with these early 4th of July Amazon headphone deals.

Kitchen 4th of July deals

Cook with ease thanks to these Amazon 4th of July kitchen deals.

Home and furniture 4th of July deals

This sturdy five-tier shelf is one of many great furniture pieces on sale at Amazon ahead of 4th of July.

Household essentials 4th of July deals

Amazon has great early 4th of July deals on household essentials.

Bedding 4th of July deals

Sleep tight with these Amazon bedding deals ahead of 4th of July.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Fashion and beauty 4th of July deals

Upgrade your look this summer with these 4th of July deals at Amazon.

Health and fitness 4th of July deals

Stay in shape with these early 4th of July deals on fitness essentials at Amazon.

Pet 4th of July deals

Keep your furry friends happy with these Amazon pet deals for 4th of July.

➤Reviewed-approved: Save $200 on this Reviewed-approved Dyson vacuum today at Walmart

When is 4th of July 2023?

The 4th of July will be celebrated across the U.S. on Tuesday, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When do 4th of July 2023 sales start?

Many of the earliest 4th of July sales started in mid-June and we expect to see even more retailers drop 4th of July deals in the days and weeks ahead. Like in years past, you can expect to see some of the steepest markdowns on 4th of July proper, which is Tuesday, July 4.

What are the best 4th of July 2023 sales?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see some of the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the summer, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and so much more. Right now you can also score huge price cuts on fashion and beauty essentials from the likes of lululemon and American Eagle. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're sure to find impressive markdowns across all categories in honor of 4th of July.

Where should I shop for 4th of July 2023 sales?

As always, we recommend shopping at Amazon for all your tech, fashion, home, kitchen and beauty needs. You're nearly guaranteed to get the most bang for your buck when shopping Amazon's 4th of July deals—plus, it's a great one-stop shopping spot so you can quickly find the best deals and get back to your firework festivities.

While Amazon is our go-to place, we're also obsessing over the holiday sales at Walmart, Lowe's and Nordstrom. Meanwhile, tons of other Reviewed-approved brands—like Tuft & Needle and Solo Stove—are also offering impressive price cuts ahead of the holiday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 4th of July Amazon deals: Save on Apple, Keurig and Sony