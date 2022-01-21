Beats Fit Pro earbuds are 23 percent off right now

If you've been looking at a set of AirPods but hesitate due to concerns about fit, don't forget about the Beats Fit Pro earbuds. They have the many of the same perks including ANC and spatial audio, but offer a more comfortable design. If you've been hesitating due to the $200 price, you can now pick up a pair at either Amazon or Walmart for $153.11, for a savings of 23 percent.

But Beats Fit Pro at Amazon - $153.11 Buy Beats Fit Pro at Walmart - $153.11

The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds earned an excellent 87 Engadget review score for their solid around performance. On the comfort front, the "fit wing" tip can bend to a wide range of ear shapes while keeping the buds firmly in place. They also offer physical buttons to answer calls, control volume, play/pause music and skip tracks.

The sound quality is "balanced and powerful" with punchy bass as you'd expect with Beats earphones, while also offering great clarity. They support Apple's spatial audio, giving you the ability to listen to Dolby Atmos Music content in Apple Music, or TV/movies on Apple TV. They also support Adaptive EQ that adjusts low- and mid-range frequencies depending on ambient sound to keep audio quality consistent. The ANC is powered by Apple's H1 chip and does a solid job of blocking distractions when you need it to.

The regular $200 price is fairly high and we haven't seen them on sale much yet, so the discount is welcome news if you've been eyeing a pair. Keep in mind that the $153.11 price won't show in Amazon until you add it to your cart, but the discount is there. The deal also only applies to the black color model.

