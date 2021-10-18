Unannounced Beats Fit Pro earbuds leak in iOS 15.1

Aside from a new pair of AirPods, Apple will also apparently launch a pair of Beats Fit Pro earbuds soon. According to 9to5Mac, the earbuds will be like the Beats Studio Buds which were released earlier this year, albeit with a slightly different design. The outlet found these images of the product in internal iOS 15.1 RC files.

Sources also told 9to5Mac that the Beats Fit Pro will have Active Noise Cancellation, Class 1 Bluetooth and Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing with Apple products. It’ll apparently also feature a built-in accelerometer that’s designed to reduce external noise. As for battery life, the outlet reports that it’ll have 6 hours with ANC or Transparency Mode enabled or 7 hours with Adaptive EQ. The charging case will supposedly give it a total of around 27 to 30 hours of charge.

9to5Mac reports that Beats Fit Pro is scheduled to be announced the week of November 1st, with shipment occurring later.