U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,670.02
    +84.40 (+2.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,440.27
    +714.76 (+2.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,788.35
    +212.73 (+2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.64
    +38.93 (+2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.44
    +3.95 (+4.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,702.00
    +30.00 (+1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    20.59
    +1.55 (+8.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9800
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6410
    -0.1630 (-4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0104 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5880
    -0.1410 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,547.55
    +356.35 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.90
    +9.55 (+2.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Beats: Italian antitrust fine for Apple and Amazon cancelled on appeal

Natasha Lomas
·2 min read

An antitrust win for Amazon and Apple in Italy where an appeals court has cancelled a multimillion dollar penalty the pair were hit with last year for alleged collusion following an investigation into the reselling of Apple and (Apple-owned) Beats kit on Amazon’s Italian e-commerce marketplace.

The original €203M (total) penalty had already been reduced to €173.3M, earlier this year -- due to an error in the competition watchdog's calculations. But today the regional administrative court of the Lazio region cancelled the fine altogether (via Reuters).

The competition watchdog, the AGCM, declined to comment on the decision.

The reason for overturning the penalty appear to be related to administrative procedures.

Italian press reports that the court agreed with the tech giants' complaints that the regulator did not provide enough time for them to properly defend themselves; and also found that the AGCM had failed to conduct elements of its investigation efficiently -- underlining the challenge facing regulators seeking to investigate well-resourced tech giants as all elements leading to an antitrust decision may be scrutinized on appeal and procedures must be robust enough to stand up to accusations of unfairness.

Amazon welcomed the Tar de Lazio ruling, sending us this statement:

“We welcome the Court’s decision. Our business model across Europe relies on the success of small and medium-sized businesses, and we will continue to work hard to provide a great selection from Apple, and the value and convenience that our customers love.”

Apple was also contacted for comment but at the time of writing it had not responded.

Both companies have plenty else on their antitrust plate in Europe, where other national regulators (such as in the UK and Germany) are probing a number of concerns linked to their businesses -- including complaints about Apple's App Store and Amazon's use of third party sellers' data, among others.

The European Commission also has a number of open probes of Apple, including one investigating complaints against Apple Pay and another focused on the App Store rules for streaming music services -- two areas where it has previously issued formal statements of objection.

While Amazon is also under EU probe over its use of merchants' data, in relation to how it operates the 'Buy Box' on its ecommerce marketplace and over T&Cs it attaches to sellers being able to have their offers qualify for its loyalty program, Prime.

Italy fines Amazon and Apple $230M over alleged reseller collusion

EU urged to reject ‘weak’ Amazon offer to end antitrust probe

Recommended Stories

  • Partially buried body was found in Midlands, now man’s killer is convicted, cops say

    Days after a missing man was last seen, his body was found with multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience

    Jesse Pujji believes the future of mobile e-commerce will look more like TikTok, Instagram and Snap, and started Kahani, a SaaS company for merchants, to lead the charge. Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that people were spending money, time and energy on TikTok and Instagram to create the right kind of content videos, but when the customer clicked on them, they would “go into this time machine that takes you 10 to 15 years in the past when you land on the website.”

  • Investors Will Want Deere's (NYSE:DE) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • Bumble is testing a speed dating feature where users chat before matching

    Dating app Bumble has been experimenting with a new way for its users to connect. The company has been quietly testing a speed dating feature in its U.K. market, which allows users to join the app on a designated night and time to engage in brief chats with other members before they've seen their photo or matched. The speed dating feature's introduction follows a number of attempts by rival dating services to incorporate speed dating or fast chats into their own offerings as dating app users tire of the usual swiping.

  • What to Watch as Commodities Face Crisis-Wracked Run to Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities face a daunting array of challenges in the final stretch of a turbulent year after capping their first back-to-back quarterly loss since 2019. Demand disruption as central banks hike rates to fight inflation, Europe’s energy crisis, extreme weather risks, and deep policy uncertainty in China are among the major features that investors will need to navigate.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disa

  • U.S. plans to award $221 million to address Mississippi flooding risks

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it plans to spend almost $800 million to address flood mitigation, coastal storm damage protection and address supply chain resilience. The plan, which is funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November 2021, supports construction of 31 additional projects and 11 previously announced projects. The plan also includes $221 million in construction funding for a comprehensive flood damage reduction plan for the Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi that is contingent upon a review the proposed project will meet environmental and other criteria.

  • Russia consulate in NYC vandalized with red paint

    New York City police are investigating after someone sprayed red paint across the facade of the Russian consulate. (Oct. 3) (AP Video: Mary Altaffer)

  • Google Cloud Computing Event To Showcase Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant

    Google will showcase the capabilities of recently acquired cybersecurity firm Mandiant at its annual cloud computing customer conference next week.

  • Most unvaccinated staff at St. Cloud VA have accepted exemption from COVID-19 vaccine

    Seventeen percent of St. Cloud VA employees are not vaccinated and 1.47% are not vaccinated against COVID-19 without and approved exemption.

  • Harley-Davidson’s E-Bike Spinoff Climbs in Volatile Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- LiveWire Group Inc. jumped Monday as the electric motorcycle business spun off by Harley-Davidson Inc. rebounded from last week’s disappointing stock market debut.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Dema

  • Planned Parenthood plans mobile abortion clinic in Illinois

    Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The announcement came 100 days after the Supreme Court ruling that stripped away constitutional protections for abortions, allowing states to ban the procedure. Illinois didn't institute an abortion ban, but neighboring Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee did, along with several other states in the South and Midwest.

  • Republicans edge past Democrats in survey of favorability

    Republicans’ favorability rating clocked in 5 percentage points higher than Democrats’, according to a new Gallup poll, bucking a historical trend in which Democrats typically have the edge. The survey found 44 percent of respondents now hold a favorable view of the Republican Party, compared to 39 percent for the Democratic Party. The new poll…

  • Florida man reflects on beach cottage lost by Ian

    This man in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, reflects on the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian on Oct. 2. He lost his beach cottage, where he and his family shared many memories, in the storm.

  • Home Builders Offer to Sell Homes in Bulk at Discount to Investors

    As mortgage rates hit a 15-year high and individual buyers back away, builders look to unload both planned and completed homes.

  • Credit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo Backfires

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsCredit Suisse Group AG was plunged into fresh market turmoil after Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner’s attempts to reassure employees and investors ba

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • Apple loses second bid to challenge Qualcomm patents at U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel three Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices left in place a lower court's decision against Apple after similarly turning away in June the company's appeal of a lower court ruling in a closely related case challenging two other Qualcomm patents. Qualcomm sued Apple in San Diego federal court in 2017, arguing that its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches infringed a variety of mobile-technology patents.

  • China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit

    Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape. The suit was part of a long-running legal battle between Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao, who was a 21-year-old student in 2018 when she said Richard Liu raped her after an evening of dinner and drinks. A statement from the lawsuit's parties, and provided to Reuters by JD.com, said: "The incident between Ms. Jingyao Liu and Mr. Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families."

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.