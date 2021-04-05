Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones drop to $145 on Woot

Beats' Solo Pro headphones are a good option if you prefer the on-ear style and want the convenience that comes from Apple's H1 chip. Now you can grab a pair for more than 50 percent off their normal price from Woot — the online retailer has the light blue versions of the Solo Pro for $145, which is the best price we've seen. Most other colors have been discounted to $150, aside from the black models which are on sale for $160.

These are some of the best sounding Beats headphones that have come out in recent years. The tuning is better but you don't lose any of that thumping bass that Bests devices are known for. The Solo Pro also have solid active noise-cancellation, even for being on-ear headphones as opposed to over-ear. And since they're technically Apple products, the Solo Pro have access to Transparency mode, allowing you to jump in and out of conversations easily without taking them off. Hands-free Siri is another perk of Apple's H1 chip as well.

We also appreciated the improvements Beats made to the design of these headphones. The earpads are thicker and more comfortable than previous models, but those who are not used to the on-ear style might find them uncomfortable to wear for long stretches of time. We also wish they had a companion app for customization and a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired use. But at least the latter shouldn't be a huge problem thanks to the Solo Pro's 22-hour battery life — and that's with ANC turned on. You'll get up to 40 hours with that feature off.

If you decide to take the plunge, make sure to read Woot's return policy first. While owned by Amazon, Woot has an entirely different set of rules around returns. Orders can be more difficult to modify or cancel, you'll pay for return shipping and some exclusions apply, so make sure you're comfortable with it before you buy.

