The Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $125 right now on Amazon

Alongside a massive AirPods sale today, Beats' new Studio Buds have hit a new record-low price on Amazon. The online retailer has the wireless earbuds for $125, or $25 off their normal price and $5 less than their previous low. All three colors are on sale, so you can choose from black, red or white and get the same savings.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Amazon - $125

Beats finally figured out the formula to make a pair of wireless earbuds that should please the masses. The Studio Buds impressed us enough to give them a score of 84, and we consider them to be the best Beats earbuds for most people. They have a small, comfortable design with IPX4 water resistance, which will make them good companions during workouts. The sound quality is good with (unsurprisingly) punchy bass, and they support Apple's Spatial Audio feature, too. Active noise cancellation is good as well and it uses adaptive gain control to adjust in real-time based on the noises in your environment. While ANC use will affect battery life, you should be able to get five to eight hours of use on a single charge.

Since they are technically Apple earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds have the H1 chip inside, allowing them to pair and switch easily between Apple devices. But Android users can also get some of that convenience now that the Studio Buds support Fast Pair, a feature which allows Android devices to quickly recognize the buds during the initial setup. The earbuds also work with Find My Device on Android, so you can always see their last known location.

There are a few downsides to the Studio Buds, though. Notably, their case doesn't support wireless charging, and they don't have onboard volume controls or sound customizations. However, Beats fans will likely overlook those shortcomings to get an attractive, reliable pair of wireless earbuds with a sound profile they're sure to enjoy.

