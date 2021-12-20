Beats Studio Buds are down to $100 at Adorama

If you're scrambling for a last-minute holiday gift, it might be worth checking out a solid deal on Beats Studio Buds . The earbuds have dropped from $150 to $100 , which matches the lowest price we've seen for them to date.

Buy Beats Studio Buds at Adorama - $100

We included Beats Studio Buds on our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market after giving them a score of 84 in our review. They offer good sound quality with the kind of bass levels that Beats gear is known for. The earbuds, which have IPX4 sweat and water resistance, include active noise cancellation and an option that automatically adjusts the volume depending on environmental audio levels.

Studio Buds have Apple's H1 chip (Beats is owned by Apple, after all), and they support fast pairing with both Android and iOS devices. You can use them for AirPods-style seamless switching between Apple products, and they support the company's Spatial Audio feature . In addition, Studio Buds work with Apple's Find My and Android's Find My Device. There's also hands-free Siri support.

On the downside, we felt that call quality wasn't great and the lack of wireless charging support might be disappointing for some. There are no on-board volume controls or any options for customizing the sound either. Still, these are a worthy option for those looking for a set of true wireless earbuds.