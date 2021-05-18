U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,170.75
    +13.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,317.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,410.25
    +106.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.60
    +8.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.78
    +0.51 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.20
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    28.62
    +0.35 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.52
    +0.71 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4204
    +0.0067 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9480
    -0.2520 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,034.80
    -355.31 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,250.89
    +52.97 (+4.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.62
    +20.77 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Beats' true wireless 'Studio Buds' surface without AirPods stems

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Beats might be set to release a new pair of wireless earbuds that look considerably different than other Apple earphone products, judging by a leak spotted by MacRumors. Discovered in the iOS and tvOS 14.6 betas by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, the Beats Studio Buds look to be tiny with no trace of hooks or wires from the PowerBeats or PowerBeats Pro and no stems like any of Apple's wireless AirPods

The images (above) and video (below) were apparently found in release candidate builds of Apple's software meaning that the products could be announced soon. The code also mentions noise cancellation, which would be a first for any Beats wireless earphone product. They appear to come in red, white and black color options. 

From a previous rumor, Apple is set to release updated AirPods sometime this year with shorter stems but again, no in-ear silicon tips. Apple is also supposedly working on updated AirPods Pro 2 model, possibly with a small design and no stem like the Beats Studio Buds, according to a Bloomberg report last year. However, those may not arrive until the end of the year at the earliest (following yet another rumor), so it's possible the Beats model will arrive first. 

Recommended Stories

  • Intel's next-gen hybrid Optane SSDs are coming to laptops soon

    Optane memory H20 is a new storage product from intel that combines its high-performance Optane memory with a regular QLC SSD in capacities of 512GB and 1TB.

  • Logitech's $1,200 Scribe whiteboard camera can hide presenters

    Scribe's AI-enhanced software allows the camera to render presenters transparent so that people watching the presentation can have an easier time seeing the whiteboard.

  • The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe is a PHEV for trail hounds

    The state of technology has advanced by leaps and bounds since the dark day of the mid-80s and, thankfully, a whole bunch of it has found its way into Jeep’s first PHEV, the trail-blazing Wrangler Limited Sahara 4xe.

  • Amazon Music Unlimited plans now include HD streaming at no extra cost

    The announcement comes on the heels of Apple introducing high-fidelity streaming.

  • Fox, 'Rick & Morty' creator plan a blockchain and NFT-enabled animated series

    Dan Harmon's new animated series for Fox, 'Krapopolis' is the first one to be 'curated entirely on the blockchain.'

  • Nintendo shows off 'Mario Golf: Super Rush' speed golf and battle royale modes

    The Golf Adventure RPG mode includes skill challenges and boss battles.

  • Apple Music will offer Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming starting next month

    Apple Music is adding Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming at no additional cost.

  • California DMV has Tesla 'under review' over Musk's FSD claims

    The California Department of Motor Vehicles appears to be actively investigating Tesla over CEO Elon Musk's audacious claims about his company's Full Self-Driving technology.

  • Canoo's first consumer 'lifestyle vehicle' will cost almost $35,000

    Canoo's futuristic EV has a price starting at $34,750, and you can reserve one starting today.

  • Sterling soars on bumper UK jobs data

    The pound reached its highest levels of the year on Tuesday as optimism gained on a strong employment report.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Berkshire sheds nearly all of Wells Fargo, a holding since 1989

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc has sold nearly all of its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co, as Warren Buffett abandoned a more than 31-year-old investment that had been among his most successful before the bank was felled by scandals for mistreating customers. In a regulatory filing on Monday, Berkshire said it owned just $26.4 million of shares in the fourth-largest U.S. bank as of March 31, down from around $32 billion in January 2018.Berkshire began investing in San Francisco-based Wells Fargo in 1989, and spent at least $12.7 billion on its shares, building a 10% stake.The bank's reputation was shattered by revelations that employees facing aggressive sales goals opened millions of unwanted accounts, charged unnecessary mortgage fees and forced drivers to buy car insurance they did not need.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher as tech shares steady

    Stock futures traded slightly higher Monday evening after falling during the regular session, with technology stocks underperforming and dragging the Nasdaq lower as inflation concerns persisted.

  • Crypto Funds Hit by Redemptions as Investors Retreat From Bitcoin

    Investors have been diversifying out of bitcoin and into altcoin investment products, according to CoinShares.

  • Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Big Bet Against Musk, Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame for making billions off bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis, has placed a sizable wager against Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish puts against 800,100 shares of the electric-car maker as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The puts give Scion the right to sell Tesla shares on or before an unidentified date in the future.Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $883.09 on Jan. 26, after a yearlong rally jolted the stock higher by almost 700%. It had lost a quarter of its value by the end of March, and is down 35% from its peak as of the close Monday.The bet against Tesla isn’t Burry’s first. He said in a since-deleted tweet in early December that his firm was short shares of the EV maker. The hedge fund manager also advised Musk to sell shares to raise capital while his stock, then on a torrid run from the pandemic lows, was at what Burry called “ridiculous” levels.Tesla earned record profit in the first quarter, sidestepped an industry chip shortage, improved its manufacturing and even made money off Bitcoin, its earnings results showed in late April. Yet shares fell in a sign of the lofty expectations the company now contends with. Among the quibbles from analysts: Tesla didn’t offer a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.It’s impossible to know when Burry’s Scion made the bets against Tesla, at what price the puts are in the money and how much the firm paid for them. The filing, a quarterly rundown of holdings required of hedge funds of a certain size, said the position was worth $534 million -- an amount likely derived by multiplying Tesla’s share price on March 31 by the number of shares Scion bet against.“Tesla is down 14% since the end of the first quarter, so on balance, these puts have been profitable, though it’s impossible to know for sure,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “He’s expressing the type of skepticism that many have on Tesla. I would have to believe that he accumulated various Tesla options at various strikes, and some of them probably have expired.”Burry was played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s best-selling account of the 2008 financial crisis, “The Big Short.”(Updates with quote in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shares rise, dollar eases on U.S. rate outlook

    World stocks pushed higher on Tuesday and the dollar dipped to near three-month lows as bets that U.S. interest rates would remain low helped investors look past rising COVID-19 infections in Asia. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rallied 1.6%, as it recovered part of the losses suffered recently after new Coronavirus cases prompted some economies to impose fresh anti-virus restrictions. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.5% by 0810 GMT.

  • Stocks could drop 20% when Fed fights inflation: hedge fund founder

    Satori Fund founder Dan Niles is warning that inflation might force the Fed's hand into sparking a 20% market collapse.

  • Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data

    Bitcoin hit record outflows last week, as investors diversified into cryptocurrency assets with new developments in their specific network such as ethereum, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday. For the year, total bitcoin inflows amounted to $4.3 billion. In 2020, investors pumped $15.6 billion into bitcoin products and funds, while ethereum inflows reached nearly $2.5 billion, data showed.

  • Why A Shale Comeback Could Be Disastrous For Oil Markets

    Oxford analysts are now warning that OPEC+, largely responsible for the recovery in crude markets, could see its efforts thwarted once again by chief rival: U.S. shale

  • UK firms seek staff after lockdown but foreign workers missing - survey

    LONDON (Reuters) -British businesses ramped up their search for new staff as pubs, restaurants and other hospitality and travel firms got ready for Monday's lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England, a survey showed. But an exodus of foreign workers is aggravating a shortage of candidates, with more than 10 jobs on offer for every job-seeker in some cities, according to the survey by job search website Adzuna. Job adverts on Adzuna jumped to 987,800 in the first week of May, up by 18% from the end of March, which was before the reopening of non-essential retailers and hospitality firms for outdoor service on April 12.