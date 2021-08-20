U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,794.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,929.75
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,128.60
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.96
    +0.27 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.10
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,051.53
    +2,908.83 (+6.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.77
    +81.72 (+7.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,096.65
    -184.52 (-0.68%)
     

Beaumont Attorney Clint Brasher Named to The Best Lawyers in America

·2 min read

Brasher recognized for representation of property owners in first-party and bad-faith insurance litigation

BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brasher Law Firm founding partner Clint Brasher has earned selection to the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Recognized for his work in insurance law, Mr. Brasher's designation as a Best Lawyer places him among the nation's top leading lawyers in this practice area.

"I am grateful to my peers in the legal community for providing the positive feedback that led to my inclusion in this year's rankings," said Mr. Brasher. "And while I appreciate the honors that have been extended my way, what I am most proud of is the consistent record of success our firm has and continues to deliver to clients."

Mr. Brasher has practiced law since 1999 and focuses on first-party insurance and bad-faith insurance litigation. Among his successes, he secured a $1.7 million award for the First Baptist Church of Vidor after the church's insurance company offered an initial payment of only $4,022 for damages caused by Hurricane Rita. Mr. Brasher also won the largest verdict in a residential insurance claim case, $858,000, for a claim that was originally denied due to policy limitations.

This is not the first time Mr. Brasher's insurance work is being honored. In 2020, he was named for the third consecutive year to the list of Texas Super Lawyers. A member of the Million-Dollar Advocates Forum, he has maintained the highest AV Preeminent peer-review rating from Martindale-Hubbell since 2013. In addition to his insurance practice, Mr. Brasher is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Personal Injury Trial Law.

Since launching in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America has become a definitive guide to legal excellence and the top legal talent in the country. Inclusion on its lists, which are compiled using exhaustive peer review surveys in which tens of thousands of attorneys vote on the abilities of other lawyers, is considered highly credible and a significant honor in the legal industry.

Texas-based Brasher Law Firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights and interests of its clients using its unique and passionate approach to litigation. Brasher represents individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma in cases involving personal injury claims, insurance claims, employment law and maritime law. For more information, visit https://brasherattorney.com/.

Media Contact:
Jennie Bui-McCoy
800-559-4534
Jennie@androvett.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beaumont-attorney-clint-brasher-named-to-the-best-lawyers-in-america-301359550.html

SOURCE Brasher Law Firm, PLLC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Oops, did you save too much for retirement?

    Many Americans don’t save enough for retirement, but it’s entirely possible to save too much — at least according to the IRS. Tax laws limit how much you’re allowed to contribute to retirement accounts, and excess contributions can be penalized. Not everyone is allowed to contribute to retirement accounts.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t fallen by at least 5% in nearly 200 sessions — Here’s what history says happens next

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) fell 10.3% on Thursday after the online brokerage released its second-quarter financial results and alerted shareholders to a slowdown in trading activity. The gains were driven by a surge in cryptocurrency-related transaction revenue to $233 million, up from only $5 million in the year-ago quarter. Traders have flocked to Robinhood's platform over the past year.

  • Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin took aim at the crypto-related projects being developed by Square’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Biden is canceling the most student loan debt yet: $5.8 billion. Who qualifies?

    New forgiveness covers hundreds of thousands of borrowers.

  • Is Alibaba Stock About To Rebound?

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA) are extremely oversold. That means there’s a good chance they're about to stage some type of rebound. Oversold means the shares are trading at an extreme below what would be their usual or typical trading range. This attracts buyers into the market because they will be expecting a reversion or rally back up to the average. They could push the price higher. See Also: Alibaba Launches New NFT Marketplace: What You Need To Know The bottom part of t

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Intel CEO Calls Chip Maker ‘Willing Buyer’ as Semiconductor Industry Consolidates

    Pat Gelsinger is committed to buying other chip-makers as the industry consolidates, despite a leading acquisition candidate’s plan to go public.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • He Built an $8.9 Billion Fortune. Then the Controversies Began.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bom Kim amassed a fortune at Coupang Inc., the Amazon of South Korea, that reached as much as $8.9 billion, and became the poster child of a new kind of wealth generation in the country: self-made riches from the technology world instead of the dynastic hoards of decades-old conglomerates.Much was made about how the new breed of titans was different, more willing to give back to society and more considerate of employees. Coupang, for example, promised staff and frontline workers a

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.