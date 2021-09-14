U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

de Beaumont Foundation Announces New Class of 40 Under 40 in Public Health

de Beaumont Foundation
·3 min read

Honorees represent diverse leaders who are strengthening the public health system and making communities healthier

Bethesda, Maryland, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The de Beaumont Foundation today announced its second list of 40 Under 40 in Public Health, recognizing rising leaders who are improving the health of communities across the country. The new honorees include epidemiologists, emergency responders, researchers, and policy analysts in state and local health departments, colleges and universities, and nonprofit organizations. Learn more and read about their accomplishments at www.debeaumont.org/40Under40.

“At a time when public health professionals are being required to adapt and take on monumental challenges, we are incredibly proud of these leaders,” said Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. “We created the 40 Under 40 program to recognize and tell the stories of rising leaders who are making a difference in communities across the country. By promoting their work and accomplishments, we hope to attract and inspire a new generation of leaders.”

The 2021 40 Under 40 in Public Health are:

· AAron Davis, Wichita State University’s Center for Public Health Initiatives

· Alexis Charpentier, Hawaii Department of Health

· Alexis Travis, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

· Ashley Hickson, Center for Science in the Public Interest

· Aurielle Smith, Public Health Madison and Dane County

· Chao Yang, University of Minnesota’s Community Engagement to Advance Research and Community Health team

· Denise Lopez, Maricopa County Department of Public Health

· Elizabeth Holzschuh, Johnson County Department of Health and Environment

· Emily Henke, Oregon Public Health Institute

· Gloria E. Barrera, Illinois Association of School Nurses

· Heather Kerwin, Washoe County Health District

· Isaac Ghinai, Chicago Department of Public Health

· Jaimie Shaff, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

· James Rajotte, Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services

· Janna Pastir, North Dakota Department of Health

· Jared Shinabery, Pennsylvania Department of Health

· Jennica Allen, Massachusetts Department of Public Health

· Jessica Ehule, CityMatCH

· Juliann Van Liew, Unified Government Public Health Department, Wyandotte County, Kansas

· Justin Garoutte, New Mexico Environment Department

· Kaitlin Cartoccio, Bernards Townships Health Department

· Kari Oldfield, Local Public Health Association of Minnesota/Association of Minnesota Counties

· Kat Davis, Pima County Health Department

· Latonya Delaughter, Florida Department of Health in Broward County

· Lauran Larson, Oklahoma State Department of Health

· Lindsay Novacek, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

· Madhury Ray, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

· Marvia Jones, Kansas City Health Department

· Mary-Margaret Fill, Tennessee Department of Health

· Meagan Robinson, Virginia Department of Health

· Mon Yuck Yu, Academy of Medical & Public Health Services

· Naman Shah, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

· Natalie Kasiborski, Health Department of Northwest Michigan

· Rachel Arndt, Boulder County Public Health

· Regina Meza Jimenez, Chicago Department of Public Health

· Ryan Natividad, Riverside University Health System - Public Health

· Sadiya Muqueeth, The Trust for Public Land

· Sonia Jordan, Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department

· TraciAnn Hoglind, ASL Telehealth Services, Communication Service for the Deaf, Health Signs Center, and Gallaudet University

· William Nettleton, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department and Calhoun County Public Health Department

A distinguished panel of public health leaders evaluated applicants for their leadership and impact on their community’s health. The de Beaumont Foundation announced the first class of 40 Under 40 in May 2019.

“Public health practitioners have always operated behind the scenes,” Dr. Castrucci said, “but as we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, public health has become top of mind, which creates an opportunity to recognize their vital work and show that public health is an exciting, rewarding, and meaningful career.”

For more information about the honorees and their accomplishments, visi www.debeaumont.org/40Under40.

About the de Beaumont Foundation

The de Beaumont Foundation creates and invests in bold solutions that improve the health of communities across the country. Its mission is to advance policy, build partnerships, and strengthen public health to create communities where everyone can achieve their best possible health. For more information, visit www.debeaumont.org.

Attachment

CONTACT: Natalie Mulloy de Beaumont Foundation mulloy@debeaumont.org


