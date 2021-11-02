U.S. markets open in 1 minute

Beautiful.ai Announces monday.com Integration to Increase Productivity in the Hybrid Workplace

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beautiful.ai, a leading intelligence-driven presentation SaaS platform, announced today the launch of the Beautiful.ai application on the marketplace of monday.com, the Work OS, a flexible platform where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of work. monday.com marketplace has ready-made apps that expand the capabilities of Work OS and powers workflows with custom views, widgets, integrations, automations, and more. The integration gives customers the ability to install the Beautiful.ai application, authenticate with or sign up for a Beautiful.ai account, and embed presentations as an item, board or dashboard widget within a monday.com project.

Beautiful.ai logo (PRNewsfoto/Beautiful.ai)
Beautiful.ai logo (PRNewsfoto/Beautiful.ai)

In today's reality of hybrid and remote work, 75% of teams reported feeling the weight of tool overload according to a survey on digital collaboration. Finding tools that easily integrate allows employees to focus on their tasks rather than jumping from solution to solution. The integration between Beautiful.ai and monday.com does just that — seamlessly integrates for easier collaboration on one platform. Through the integration, monday.com customers can attach Beautiful.ai sales decks, project plans and company strategy decks directly within their monday.com boards, minimizing the need for back--and-forth between platforms.

"This integration is a great addition for customers who are looking for quick access to their Beautiful.ai presentations right from the monday.com boards, items and dashboards – providing them with seamless workflows that have all of the widgets, integrations and automations they need to make their teamwork thrive," said Amit Goldenberg, Director of Technology Partnerships at monday.com. "With many companies still operating either fully remote or in a hybrid model, we understand the importance of giving organizations the flexibility to work together wherever they are."

Additionally, most teams favor hybrid work, with 83% of workers preferring a hybrid model, as reported by Accenture. Companies must provide a set of tools that help communication, encourage collaboration and increase productivity, and the combination of monday.com and Beautiful.ai provides teams with the information they need to work effectively in-person or remote. For example, Beautiful.ai app users can upload presentations to boards or dashboards on monday.com, allowing others to see what was shared in the meeting and any additional next steps.

"Professionals are inundated by their company tech stacks – never mind the challenge of staying on the same page as a team member on a project," said Jason Lapp, president and chief operating officer of Beautiful.ai. "The launch of our monday.com app will help teams collaborate when and where they're working,all in one place, improving productivity and making it easier to keep up with their day-to-day workflows."

To learn more about Beautiful.ai, visit www.beautiful.ai.

About
Beautiful.ai is a San Francisco-based startup building software that empowers everyone to create beautiful visual documents. The company's products are built on its Design AI technology, which applies the rules of good design, in real-time, using heuristic techniques. For more information, visit www.beautiful.ai and follow @BeautifulAI_ on Twitter.

Media Contact
Raven Carpenter
BLASTmedia for Beautiful.ai
beautiful.ai@blastmedia.com
317-806-1900

About monday.com
The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev, and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in 190 countries.

Find us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Or Elmaliah
ore@monday.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beautifulai-announces-mondaycom-integration-to-increase-productivity-in-the-hybrid-workplace-301414173.html

SOURCE Beautiful.ai

