'Beautiful custom home': New construction West Barnstable house hits market at $1.399M

There's nothing like a brand-new house.

Imagine not having to worry about the roof or the plumbing or any of the systems. Everything is up-to-date and pristine — all you have to do is move in and make the home your own.

This new construction house in a lovely West Barnstable neighborhood offers all that and more. "It's a beautiful custom home with a high-quality build," said listing agent Terri Gordon of Fathom Realty.

Priced at $1,399,000, the house features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half baths. A splendid open foyer brings in the natural light, illuminating the hardwood floors and elegant stairs. It also highlights the wonderful flow of the open design first floor.

"It's a great house for hosting and entertaining," said Gordon.

This lovely new construction West Barnstable home is located in a beautiful and quiet neighborhood.

Highlights on the first floor include a chef's dream kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens, quartz countertops and a telescoping range vent. A sweet breakfast nook is graced by large Andersen windows. Spacious living and dining areas offer wonderful gathering places and the home also offers a farmer's porch in front and a large deck that overlooks the peaceful backyard.

Head upstairs and you'll be amazed by the primary suite which features a luxurious bathroom and a fantastic custom closet system. Three additional large bedrooms are found on this floor as well as a laundry area and an additional full bathroom.

The finished walkout lower level offers a great space to watch the big game with extra room for a home office or gym, and it also hosts a half bathroom. And the two-car, epoxy floor garage is the perfect place to keep your vehicles out of the elements.

The home is located in a green and tree-lined neighborhood that offers quiet streets for strolling or a gentle bike ride. Wonderful Sandy Neck Beach Park on Cape Cod Bay is about four miles from the home, and it's an easy drive to the shopping and dining options along scenic Route 6A.

And remember, it's a brand-new home, with economical gas heat, state of the art insulation, recessed lighting and central air conditioning. Here's your chance to begin a new era in West Barnstable.

House details for 56 Bursley Path in West Barnstable

Address: 56 Bursley Path, West Barnstable

Price: $1,399,000

Rooms: four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two half baths

Square feet: 3,499

Lot size: 0.74 acre

Year built: New construction

MLS#: 22400694

Contact: Terri Gordon, Fathom Realty, (774) 487-7948

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod real estate for sale: New construction home in Barnstable