Beautifully crafted colonial in New Bedford sells for $600K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a young colonial that sold for $600,000.
Newly constructed in 2021, 33 Farland Circle showcases modernized sophistication in a picturesque development.
The three bedroom home has 1,872 square feet of elegant living space complete with a chef’s gourmet kitchen, a cozy family room with a home theatre, and a gym in the finished basement.
Situated on .45 acres of land the property offers a two car garage and a fenced in back yard with an imported pizza oven. It was last sold in 2021 for $426,436.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
BOURNE
90 Circuit Ave $1,050,000.
Robert K. and Linda S. Morse to Mary Elizabeth Clark T and Mary E. Clark
274 Circuit Ave $1,600,000.
Mary Elizabeth Clark T and Mary E. Clark to Peter Stoudt
262 County Rd $650,000.
Marie F. Hamblin to E A. Chartier-Grier and Jason P. Grier
DARTMOUTH
17 Goldfinch Dr $747,450.
Kim F. Miranda to Robert C. and Margaret Demelo
13 Hilltop Rd $549,900.
Virgilio G. Aguiar and Stephaine M. Nassif to Cheryl Machado
37 Pembroke Dr $341,000.
Nelson Desousa and Lakeview Loan Servicing L to Theodore Hilchey
1300 Sturgis Dr $800,000.
Ana Melo to Elie and Stephanie Nassif
68 York St $340,000.
Nielle Garrett to Ortins Cap Partners Grp L
FAIRHAVEN
12 Day St $340,000.
Craig A. Shidell to Pratt Realty Inv LLC
4 Springhill St $270,000.
John Rebelo and Bk Of Ny Mellon T Com Na to Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb5
FALL RIVER
511 Buffinton St Unit B $198,000.
Powderhorn Properties LLC to Rebecca Levesque
495 Chicago St $380,000.
Paulo D. Teles to Ricardo A. Barbosa
750 Davol St Unit 1215 $270,000.
Paul D. Dedrick to Daniel J. and Laverne A. Ferreira
11 Dundee St $445,000.
John F. Cabral to Junior S. Fleur and Marie L. Cameau
218 Hamlet St $215,000.
Paula J. Bohun and St Annes Cu to T&a Realty TInc
543 June St $550,000.
Suzanne A. Hourihan to Errol J. Antonelli
25 Lester St $655,000.
Felix Fresneda to Celine Mukasine
220 Morgan St $460,000.
Erroll J. Antonelli to Neirdeen Polis
168 Spencer St $334,000.
Tmc Keywest LLC to Maria and Carlos Dasilva
670 Valentine St $439,000.
Mary B. Prescott and Carolyn M. Suneson to Kam San and Phalla Meas
808 Walnut St $490,000.
Cidalia Correia to Cliff J. Correia
FREETOWN
107 Doctor Braley Rd $619,900.
Jason P. and Elizabeth C. Grier to Oalga Almeida
24 Island Rd Ext $300,000.
Victora A. Morro to Centura Bay LLC
94 S Main St $340,000.
Stop & Shop Supermarket C to David and Susan Cadieux
LAKEVILLE
26 Central Ave $550,000.
Welch FT and Catherine T. Rego to James E. and Elizabeth T. Ross
MARION
16 Briggs Ln $1,675,000.
Coastal Woods LLC to Kelly Mendell and Mackenzie Chaput
MIDDLEBORO
49 Anderson Ave $420,000.
Calodesu LLC to Daniel and Emily K. Ferguson
55 Everett St $597,500.
Hoye Ft and Gregory W. Bartlett to Kafrawy Prop Group LLC
94 Oak St $524,900.
Haystack Lane LLC to Baacke Ft and Lisa M. Decastro
9 Perry St $420,000.
Moquin Ft and Loretta R. Moquin to Leo H. and Katelynn M. Boutiette
277 Wareham St $263,000.
John M. Duff and Wells Fargo Bank NA to National Properties LLC
NEW BEDFORD
9 Beech St $402,000.
Henry D. Grace to Bonnie A. and Linda Luiz
1475 Braley Rd Unit 21 $210,000.
Jks Investment LLC to Sherry L. Alves
114 Butler St $375,000.
Gerard A. Laperriere to Jillian B. Rush
33 Farland Cir $600,000.
Shawn W. Edge to Angelina M. Deleo and Kyle C. Albano
51 Julie Pl $400,000.
Ronnette A. Barros to Magatte Toure
11 Maywood St $275,000.
Kenneth W. and Kevin J. Camille to Widaly Infantino
136 N Front St $337,000.
Ronald Oliveira to Ana P. and Helder M. Faria
426 Park St $290,000.
Barros Ft and Pepita H. Barros to Robin H. Linaes
82 Sutton St $200,000.
Kenneth Buckley to Carlos Costa
336 Tinkham St $177,000.
Michael J. Spooner to Kyle M. and Joao Brum
ROCHESTER
56 Marion Rd $640,000.
Karen A Paradies RET and Karen A. Paradise to Justin J. Pavao and Jennifer L. Renauld
81 Snipatuit Rd $570,000.
Scott and Dale Bindas to Kristine M. Cauble and Matthew S. Gilbert
12 Thistle Ln $680,000.
Louis Uva to Tracey L Barker T and Tracey L. Barker
WAREHAM
73 Martin St $400,000.
Ags Development Corp to Pauline M. Disangro
16 Oakdale St $294,000.
Henrique J. Goncalves and Mortgage Assets MgmtMtg Equity Conversion T and United States Bank N A Tr
10 Old Onset Rd $443,682.
Scott P. Cruz and Lakeview Loan Servicing L to Lakevew Loan Servicing LL
15 Onset Ave $759,900.
Helen L. and John V. Keating to Joanna and James Ramey
10 White Pine Ave $425,000.
Carolyn L. Snow and Stephanie A. Timmerman to Achante R. Barrows
WESTPORT
980 American Legion Hwy $420,750.
Justin J. Pavao to Stephen and Cynthia Fish
306 Charlotte White Rd $680,000.
Dana and Robert F. Medeiros to Derek Pinto and Brittney Carvalho
1 Chestnut St $409,000.
Richard E. and Sherry A. Jordan to Krystal Jordan
50 Spinnaker Way $865,000.
Spinnaker Way LLC to Dana and Robert Medeiros
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in Greater New Bedford for January