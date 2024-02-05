Beautifully crafted colonial in New Bedford sells for $600K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in New Bedford is a young colonial that sold for $600,000.

Newly constructed in 2021, 33 Farland Circle showcases modernized sophistication in a picturesque development.

The three bedroom home has 1,872 square feet of elegant living space complete with a chef’s gourmet kitchen, a cozy family room with a home theatre, and a gym in the finished basement.

Situated on .45 acres of land the property offers a two car garage and a fenced in back yard with an imported pizza oven. It was last sold in 2021 for $426,436.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

BOURNE

90 Circuit Ave $1,050,000.

Robert K. and Linda S. Morse to Mary Elizabeth Clark T and Mary E. Clark

274 Circuit Ave $1,600,000.

Mary Elizabeth Clark T and Mary E. Clark to Peter Stoudt

262 County Rd $650,000.

Marie F. Hamblin to E A. Chartier-Grier and Jason P. Grier

DARTMOUTH

17 Goldfinch Dr $747,450.

Kim F. Miranda to Robert C. and Margaret Demelo

13 Hilltop Rd $549,900.

Virgilio G. Aguiar and Stephaine M. Nassif to Cheryl Machado

37 Pembroke Dr $341,000.

Nelson Desousa and Lakeview Loan Servicing L to Theodore Hilchey

1300 Sturgis Dr $800,000.

Ana Melo to Elie and Stephanie Nassif

68 York St $340,000.

Nielle Garrett to Ortins Cap Partners Grp L

FAIRHAVEN

12 Day St $340,000.

Craig A. Shidell to Pratt Realty Inv LLC

4 Springhill St $270,000.

John Rebelo and Bk Of Ny Mellon T Com Na to Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb5

FALL RIVER

511 Buffinton St Unit B $198,000.

Powderhorn Properties LLC to Rebecca Levesque

495 Chicago St $380,000.

Paulo D. Teles to Ricardo A. Barbosa

750 Davol St Unit 1215 $270,000.

Paul D. Dedrick to Daniel J. and Laverne A. Ferreira

11 Dundee St $445,000.

John F. Cabral to Junior S. Fleur and Marie L. Cameau

218 Hamlet St $215,000.

Paula J. Bohun and St Annes Cu to T&a Realty TInc

543 June St $550,000.

Suzanne A. Hourihan to Errol J. Antonelli

25 Lester St $655,000.

Felix Fresneda to Celine Mukasine

220 Morgan St $460,000.

Erroll J. Antonelli to Neirdeen Polis

168 Spencer St $334,000.

Tmc Keywest LLC to Maria and Carlos Dasilva

670 Valentine St $439,000.

Mary B. Prescott and Carolyn M. Suneson to Kam San and Phalla Meas

808 Walnut St $490,000.

Cidalia Correia to Cliff J. Correia

FREETOWN

107 Doctor Braley Rd $619,900.

Jason P. and Elizabeth C. Grier to Oalga Almeida

24 Island Rd Ext $300,000.

Victora A. Morro to Centura Bay LLC

94 S Main St $340,000.

Stop & Shop Supermarket C to David and Susan Cadieux

LAKEVILLE

26 Central Ave $550,000.

Welch FT and Catherine T. Rego to James E. and Elizabeth T. Ross

MARION

16 Briggs Ln $1,675,000.

Coastal Woods LLC to Kelly Mendell and Mackenzie Chaput

MIDDLEBORO

49 Anderson Ave $420,000.

Calodesu LLC to Daniel and Emily K. Ferguson

55 Everett St $597,500.

Hoye Ft and Gregory W. Bartlett to Kafrawy Prop Group LLC

94 Oak St $524,900.

Haystack Lane LLC to Baacke Ft and Lisa M. Decastro

9 Perry St $420,000.

Moquin Ft and Loretta R. Moquin to Leo H. and Katelynn M. Boutiette

277 Wareham St $263,000.

John M. Duff and Wells Fargo Bank NA to National Properties LLC

NEW BEDFORD

9 Beech St $402,000.

Henry D. Grace to Bonnie A. and Linda Luiz

1475 Braley Rd Unit 21 $210,000.

Jks Investment LLC to Sherry L. Alves

114 Butler St $375,000.

Gerard A. Laperriere to Jillian B. Rush

33 Farland Cir $600,000.

Shawn W. Edge to Angelina M. Deleo and Kyle C. Albano

51 Julie Pl $400,000.

Ronnette A. Barros to Magatte Toure

11 Maywood St $275,000.

Kenneth W. and Kevin J. Camille to Widaly Infantino

136 N Front St $337,000.

Ronald Oliveira to Ana P. and Helder M. Faria

426 Park St $290,000.

Barros Ft and Pepita H. Barros to Robin H. Linaes

82 Sutton St $200,000.

Kenneth Buckley to Carlos Costa

336 Tinkham St $177,000.

Michael J. Spooner to Kyle M. and Joao Brum

ROCHESTER

56 Marion Rd $640,000.

Karen A Paradies RET and Karen A. Paradise to Justin J. Pavao and Jennifer L. Renauld

81 Snipatuit Rd $570,000.

Scott and Dale Bindas to Kristine M. Cauble and Matthew S. Gilbert

12 Thistle Ln $680,000.

Louis Uva to Tracey L Barker T and Tracey L. Barker

WAREHAM

73 Martin St $400,000.

Ags Development Corp to Pauline M. Disangro

16 Oakdale St $294,000.

Henrique J. Goncalves and Mortgage Assets MgmtMtg Equity Conversion T and United States Bank N A Tr

10 Old Onset Rd $443,682.

Scott P. Cruz and Lakeview Loan Servicing L to Lakevew Loan Servicing LL

15 Onset Ave $759,900.

Helen L. and John V. Keating to Joanna and James Ramey

10 White Pine Ave $425,000.

Carolyn L. Snow and Stephanie A. Timmerman to Achante R. Barrows

WESTPORT

980 American Legion Hwy $420,750.

Justin J. Pavao to Stephen and Cynthia Fish

306 Charlotte White Rd $680,000.

Dana and Robert F. Medeiros to Derek Pinto and Brittney Carvalho

1 Chestnut St $409,000.

Richard E. and Sherry A. Jordan to Krystal Jordan

50 Spinnaker Way $865,000.

Spinnaker Way LLC to Dana and Robert Medeiros

