U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,645.00
    +8.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,608.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,958.75
    +34.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.40
    +6.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.82
    -0.91 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.80
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1274
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3244
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,165.70
    +1,394.30 (+2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.07
    +29.95 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,465.13
    +32.49 (+0.11%)
     

Beautifully Made Luxury Telephoto: Leica M 135mm F3.4 Review

Hillary Grigonis

The Leica M 135mm f3.4 is one of the longest lenses in Leica’s beloved M mount system. As such, it brings more background separation and the ability to get in close without physically being close. The lens, formally known as the Leica APO Telyt M 135mm f3.4, brings several key features that I’ve come to expect from the system, starting with the solid build and continuing to the color and contrast. Of course, it has a price that I’ve come to expect from the system as well — $4,495.

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

Leica’s M system, as fans of the series know, is all manual focus. Just how hard is it to focus with a 135mm? Does the Leica M 135mm f3.4 demand the high price? I tested the lens on the M10R to find out.

Too Long, Didn’t Read

The 135mm focal length is the longest for an M mount lens. Like the rest of the series, the Leica M 135mm f3.4 is beautifully made and delivers some great color and contrast. Getting such a long lens sharp using manual focus is tricky, but it rewards patience with some great background separation.

Leica M 135mm f3.4 Pros and Cons

Pros

  • All metal design

  • Longest focal length in the Leica M mount

  • Great contrast

  • Excellent bokeh

  • Solid sharpness

Cons

Gear Used

I paired the Leica M 135mm f3.4 with the M10R. A loaner from LensRentals, I used a Leica 49mm UVa II filter on the front of the lens.

Innovations

The Leica M 135mm f3.4 is one of the longest focal lengths in the M mount system. It’s a longstanding lens that’s been around for several years, yet still has several advantages to offer.

Leica M 135mm f3.4 Tech Specs

For the APO TELYT M 135mm f3.4, Lensrentals lists the following specifications:

Angle of View

18 degrees

Aperture

f3.4-22

Autofocus

Manual Focus Only

Brand

Leica

Diameter

2.3″

Dimensions

Length: 4.1″

Filter Size

49.0mm (nonrotating)

Filter Style

nonrotating

Focal Length

135.0-135.0

Groups/Elements

4/5

Hood Included

No

Image Stabilization

No

Item Type

Lens

Lens Type

Normal Range

Max Aperture

3.4

Maximum Magnification

1:9

Minimum Aperture

22.0

Minimum Focusing Distance

5.0feet

Mount

Leica M

Weight

1 lb.

Ergonomics

The Leica M 135mm f3.4 is the longest focal length available for the M mount system, yet it isn’t terribly large. It’s about 4.2 inches long. The lens is also pretty narrow and is capped by just a 49mm filter thread.

With a metal build, the lens is also surprisingly not terribly heavy. Leica’s 90mm f2 lens is actually heavier. It weighs just a touch under a pound. Carrying three M lenses for a two-hour portrait session, I felt like I was carrying less gear than my typical bag. The compact size makes the metal construction less overwhelming in weight.

The Leica M 135mm f3.4’s front end is taken up by nearly all glass, with just enough of a metal ring to hold a 49mm filter. A built-in metal lens hood slides smoothly out from the body to help fight flare. Just below that hood is a thin aperture ring. It turns easily with a nice click for making changes by feel.

The aperture ring is much wider. It’s easy to grab, even with gloves on, and turns smoothly. Labeled with both meters and feet, it’s matched up with a depth of field scale.

The Leica M 135mm f3.4 is a very classic Leica lens with a design similar to the 90mm f2. It’s fun to shoot with and not terribly heavy.

Build Quality

This Leica lens feels lovely. The all-metal build feels great and adds durability. It is narrower than the lenses I’m accustomed to, but that allows the metal build to not make the lens too heavy.

Leica doesn’t label their lenses as weather-sealed. The metal design does feel like it can take a beating, but there’s no rubber seal at the mount. The lens also changes in length slightly as it focuses. If there’s a weak spot, it would be most likely to suffer from dust and dirt. It definitely feels wrong to use weak in a sentence with this lens, however, and I would anticipate the 135mm lasting well beyond the typical lifespan of a plastic lens.

Focus

Of the M mount lenses that I’ve used so far, the 135mm was the most difficult to get in focus at the widest aperture. The long 135mm focal length makes a small depth of field, even at f3.4, with lots of room for error. I’m a Leica novice, however, and experienced shooters should have a bit easier time.

But, Leica intends the Leica M 135mm f3.4 to be partially used for landscapes with the telephoto’s ability to compress the scene. For that, the lens is easy enough to use. At narrower apertures, the lens is easy to lock in focus. Using it for portraits proves a bit trickier and requires some patience.

The lens can focus as close as 1.5 meters, which converts to just under a foot. That’s pretty close for a 135mm and can help create even more bokeh.

Ease of Use

The longer focal length makes the lens a bit trickier to get in focus than shorter optics. But, photographers that have used other M system lenses before will adjust easily to this lens. The design is very familiar to other optics in this series. There’s a learning curve for Leica newbies that have never used a manual focus lens. But, it’s not complicated — it just requires patience and often a higher ISO to handle that longer focal length and narrower depth of field.

The lens overall is a joy to use. I could shoot portraits without that in-your-face feeling. And, of course, the longer focal length creates a nice background. It’s easier to use for landscapes, where the aperture will naturally be stopped down a bit more, but still rewarding enough for some portraits.

Image Quality

The Leica M 135mm f3.4 is a sharp lens that works well even with the higher resolution of the M10R. The edges soften a bit, but the telephoto focal length creates some nice creamy backgrounds. Like the other M mount lenses that I’ve shot with, photos have a classic feel to them. The longer focal length tends to need a higher ISO, which can be negative or can add even more of a classic feel.

Bokeh

At 135mm, this lens can create some great background blur, especially when getting in close to the subject. The subject fades into a soft but compressed background. The 135mm makes that background appear closer, which helps to exaggerate the softness of the background.

Points of light are rendered into round bokeh balls wide open. As the aperture steps down, these points start to have more solid sides, like a decagon instead of a circle. These points of light are round at the center and take a slight cat-eye shape towards the edges.

Sharpness

When perfectly focused, the Leica M 135mm f3.4 has excellent sharpness at the center. That sharpness has only a slight fall off toward the edges — which is a bit better than the 90mm f4 Elmar. If you can lock in focus, you’ll be rewarded with a sharp but not too sharp subject that fades quickly to a soft background. The challenge is getting such a long lens locked in with manual focus.

Lens Character

This lens limits colored fringing, and as a longer lens those landscape shots won’t have the bending horizon of a wide-angle. The 135mm isn’t as common for landscapes or portraits, so it brings a background compression that adds some uniqueness as well.

Facing the light, this lens does a bang-up job maintaining contrast and not succumbing to too much flare. If you want some flare, just place the light source on any edge of the frame. You’ll be rewarded with a beautiful soft spot of light. This is really an ideal scenario since, if I want flare, I want it towards the edge so I still have room for the subject. But, if you don’t want flare, just adjust the composition so that the light source isn’t on an edge.

Color Rendering

The Leica M 135mm f3.4 sits right in line with other Leica M mount optics that I’ve tested. It’s got some great contrast to it. But, the colors are more classic and understated, not over-the-the-top. There’s no over-saturation here. With the M-10R, it has a nice classic look. With controlled flare and little aberration, colors are pretty well protected.

Extra Image Samples

From day one, The Phoblographer has been huge on transparency with our audience. Nothing from this review is sponsored. Further, lots of folks will post reviews and show lots of editing in the photos. The problem then becomes that anyone and everyone can do the same thing. They’re not showing what the lens can do. So we have a section in our Extra Image Samples area to show edited and unedited photos. From this, you can make a decision for yourself.

Edited

Used with a Lensbaby Omni Color Expansion Pack wand
Used with a Lensbaby Omni Color Expansion Pack wand

Unedited

Conclusions

Likes

  • The metal design is beautiful.

  • It’s the M mounts longest lens, which brings some nice background separation.

  • The contrast and colors are great, even with some flare.

  • The lens is pretty sharp and the sharpness doesn’t fade towards the edges as quick.

Dislikes

  • It’s pretty difficult to get in focus at f3.4

  • As a Leica, it’s luxuriously priced.

As one of the longest lenses in the series, the Leica M 135mm f3.4 creates some beautiful background separation. A brighter aperture really isn’t necessary with the longer focal length — and would be exceptionally difficult to focus. The lens delivers the color and character that I’ve come to expect from Leica.

The longer focal length, however, makes it one of the trickier lenses to get in focus. It’s a lens that’s going to be better in the hands of a seasoned Leica-ographer rather than a newbie to the series. The lens is a challenge to use. There are simpler, sharper lenses for less money in other camera systems. But the M system is one that photographers invest in for character and a beautiful metal lens design. And this lens has plenty of that.

I’m giving the Leica M 135mm f3.4 four out of five stars. Want one? Check them out at LensRentals or on Amazon.

Recommended Stories

  • Heavy, But Beautiful! Leica 90-280mm F2.8-4 SL Review

    This is a lens that has had me scratching my head. Leica is hitting the ball out of the park in so many ways with this lens, but they're also making something a bit odd. The Leica 90-280mm f2.8-f4 SL is a heavy lens with great optics and beautiful image quality. And you also just can't deny how great the build quality is. Plus, there's a very useful focal range attached with a pretty wide aperture. Though at the same time, you'll wonder who exactly would use a lens like this.

  • Watch: ‘Awesome’ grizzly bear suspicious of trail camera

    A grizzly bear in Canada was caught on a trail camera recently casting a suspicious “side-eye” glance at the device, providing viewers with an up-close look at the animal.

  • 3 Lenses for Vacation Photography Any Sony Photographer Would Love

    Still trying to figure out what to bring with you to enjoy some rest and relaxation? Well, you should obviously bring your camera! And trust us, the selection of lenses for vacation photography isn't all that difficult. You need something weather-resistant, affordable, small, lightweight, and with excellent image quality. But most importantly, you need something that will autofocus quickly so you can put the camera away and just enjoy. Remember, don't forget to actually enjoy the moments on your

  • Nikon Thinks Their New Nikon 28-75mm f2.8 Z Lens is Affordable. Is it?

    If you look on the market, you'll see that a few new zoom lenses have been popping up with constant f2.8 apertures. Sigma has a 28-70mm f2.8 that's seriously lacking weather resistance. The new Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 has a ton of weather resistance for under $1,000 -- and received top marks from us. Now, Nikon has their own variant in the form of the new Nikon 28-75mm f2.8 Z. You should note that this isn't one of Nikon's S-series lenses, but if it's anything like the company's 40mm f2, then we'

  • 3 24mm Lenses That Can Shoot Great Portraits (and Candid Photos!)

    It's crazy to think that years ago, no one would've used a 24mm lens for portraiture. But these days, it's easy to use 24mm lenses for just that. Specifically, prime lenses have just gotten so much better. So we dove into our reviews index to look for some of the best 24mm lenses that shoot great portraits. Here's what we found!

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Nike Is Entering the Metaverse. What’s Ahead for Investors.

    The retail giant has acquired RTFKT, a company that creates one-of-a kind virtual sneaker designs for savvy gamers.

  • Is Visa Stock A Buy As It Launches Crypto Consultancy?

    Visa has a strong earnings track record and is making more moves in digital payments. Is the stock a buy right now?

  • The Fed Meeting Could Be D-Day for Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    Supreme Court won’t block N.Y. healthcare vaccine mandate, Apple is poised to become first $3 trillion company, MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel to Hard Rock, and other news to start your day.

  • Oregon Fred Meyer, QFC workers vote to authorize strike

    Grocery workers at Fred Meyer and QFC stores in Oregon and southwest Washington have voted to authorize a strike over what their union says are unfair labor practices. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, which represents nearly 30,000 workers, accuses the grocery chains of not providing the union with information necessary for negotiating a contract and not addressing worker grievances. “Fred Meyer and QFC have repeatedly violated their legal duties to negotiate in good faith with Local 555," UFCW 555 President Dan Clay said in a news release. Both Fred Meyer and QFC are owned by Cincinnati-base Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR).

  • Tesla stock dips below $1,000 per share, lowest since October

    Tesla shares dipped below $1,000 each on Monday, to their lowest level since October. The electric vehicle giant's stock slipped as much as 5% during the morning session.

  • 5 things to watch for when the Federal Reserve announces its policy decision Wednesday

    Its safe to say there will be twists and turns on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is widely expected to adopt a more hawkish stance in his postmeeting news conference Wednesday. On display will be “the limits of Fed hawkishness,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. It is widely assumed the Fed will double the pace at which it is tapering its bond purchases at the end of the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Fed is also expected to pencil in more rate hikes over the next three years.

  • SK Square to Demand Metaverse Presence for Portfolio Companies: Report

    The requirement marks a move into a new environment compared with the traditional investments of South Korea’s largest industry groups.

  • Highly valued S&P 500 index is ‘near the top of its 85-year trend channel,’ says Deutsche Bank

    The S&P 500 is trading near the upper bound of a 'trend channel of price appreciation' that covers more than eight decades, but the broad equity benchmark could still find a path higher, according to Deutsche Bank.

  • Tempur Sealy raises share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion

    Mattress company Tempur Sealy International Inc. said Monday it has increased its share buyback authorization to $1.5 billion. The company bought back about 20 million of its shares in the 12 months to Sept. 30 at a cost of about $700 million. The latest sum is equal to about 15% of the company's current market capitalization. "We expect to execute on this authorization while maintaining a leverage ratio below the mid-point of our long-term target range of 2 to 3 times adjusted EBITDA," CEO Scot

  • Fluor-Backed NuScale To Go Public Via SPAC Deal

    Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) backed NuScale Power, LLC, plans to go public via a merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SV). The combined company will be named NuScale Power Corporation, have an estimated Pro-forma enterprise value of ~$1.9 billion, and be listed under the ticker symbol "SMR" upon closing. Fluor has invested more than $600 million in NuScale Power since 2011. Upon completing the transaction, Fluor projects to own 60% of the combined company. NuScale expects up to $413 mil

  • Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Resume as Stock Markets Get Over Fed Jitters

    Market action suggests the Fed's impending announcement of faster taper and rate hikes have been priced in.

  • Vladimir Kirienko appointed as the new CEO (Russia) of VK

    VK Company Limited (LSE and MICEX-RTS: MAIL, hereinafter referred to as VK or the Сompany) is pleased to announce that the board of directors of VK has unanimously approved the appointment of Vladi...

  • The Future of Crypto: The Industry That Once Focused Solely on Bitcoin Is Rapidly Evolving

    Developers are striving to find solutions for a decentralized blockchain that are both scalable and secure.

  • Halliburton Denies It’s Vying for Exxon’s Stake in Iraq Field

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. denied a claim by Iraq’s oil minister that it’s in talks to buy Exxon Mobil Corp.’s stake in the huge West Qurna-1 oil field amid cont in the south of the country, amid ongoing uncertainty about the future ownership of the asset.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Miss