Beauty drinks market to grow by 4.2% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing prevalence of premature aging will drive Growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beauty Drinks Market 2023-2027

Beauty drinks market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including AMC Natural Drinks SL, Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Duo Wen Pte Ltd., DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Juice Generation, Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Minerva Research Labs, Miromed Group SA, pure product GmbH, Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vemma Retail, Vital Proteins LLC, and Wolfson Holdco Ltd. among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Collagen protein, Vitamins and minerals, Fruit extracts, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the beauty drinks market, request a sample report

Europe will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The beauty drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 353.3 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.53% according to Technavio.

Beauty drinks market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Beauty drinks market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • Bode Pro Inc.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Bod e Pro Happy, Bod e Strong, and others.

  • Duo Wen Pte Ltd.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Sparkle skin boost plus.

  • DyDo Group Holdings Inc.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Dydo Freezable Puru Shari Grape Jelly Juice Drink 490ml, Dydo Freezable Puru Shari Satsuma Mikan Mandarin Jelly Juice Drink 490ml, and Dydo Fukkokudo Lemonade 350ml.

Global Beauty Drinks Market – Market Dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Growing prevalence of premature aging

  • Increasing frequency of new product launches

  • Growth in online retailing

KEY challenges:

  • Growing adoption of popular alternatives for beauty drinks

  • Lack of government regulations

  • Decomposition of collagens by digestive enzymes

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The beauty drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Beauty Drinks Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Beauty Drinks Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Beauty Drinks Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Beauty Drinks Market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Beauty Drinks Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Soft Drinks Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The soft drinks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 622.47 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (carbonated soft drinks, juices and juice concentrates, bottled water, RTD tea and coffee, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Functional Drinks Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The functional drinks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 57.04 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (energy beverages, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports beverages, prebiotic and probiotic drinks, and others), application (health, wellness, and weight loss), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Beauty Drinks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

156

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 353.3 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.2

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 41%

Key countries

US, China, UK, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AMC Natural Drinks SL, Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Duo Wen Pte Ltd., DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Juice Generation, Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Minerva Research Labs, Miromed Group SA, pure product GmbH, Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vemma Retail, Vital Proteins LLC, and Wolfson Holdco Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global beauty drinks market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Collagen protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Vitamins and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Fruit extracts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Asterism Healthcare Group

  • 12.4 Bode Pro Inc.

  • 12.5 Bottled Science Ltd.

  • 12.6 Duo Wen Pte Ltd.

  • 12.7 DyDo Group Holdings Inc.

  • 12.8 Feed Your Skin JV SL

  • 12.9 Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Juice Generation

  • 12.11 Kino Biotech Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Lacka Foods Ltd.

  • 12.13 Minerva Research Labs

  • 12.14 Miromed Group SA

  • 12.15 Sappe Public Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Vital Proteins LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Beauty Drinks Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beauty-drinks-market-to-grow-by-4-2-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-growing-prevalence-of-premature-aging-will-drive-growth---technavio-301702772.html

SOURCE Technavio

