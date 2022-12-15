Beauty drinks market to grow by 4.2% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Growing prevalence of premature aging will drive Growth - Technavio
Beauty drinks market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including AMC Natural Drinks SL, Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Duo Wen Pte Ltd., DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Juice Generation, Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Minerva Research Labs, Miromed Group SA, pure product GmbH, Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vemma Retail, Vital Proteins LLC, and Wolfson Holdco Ltd. among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Collagen protein, Vitamins and minerals, Fruit extracts, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
Europe will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The beauty drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 353.3 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.53% according to Technavio.
Beauty drinks market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global Beauty drinks market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Bode Pro Inc.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Bod e Pro Happy, Bod e Strong, and others.
Duo Wen Pte Ltd.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Sparkle skin boost plus.
DyDo Group Holdings Inc.: The company offers beauty drinks such as Dydo Freezable Puru Shari Grape Jelly Juice Drink 490ml, Dydo Freezable Puru Shari Satsuma Mikan Mandarin Jelly Juice Drink 490ml, and Dydo Fukkokudo Lemonade 350ml.
Global Beauty Drinks Market – Market Dynamics
Major drivers:
Growing prevalence of premature aging
Increasing frequency of new product launches
Growth in online retailing
KEY challenges:
Growing adoption of popular alternatives for beauty drinks
Lack of government regulations
Decomposition of collagens by digestive enzymes
The beauty drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Beauty Drinks Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
156
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 353.3 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.2
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 41%
Key countries
US, China, UK, France, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AMC Natural Drinks SL, Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Duo Wen Pte Ltd., DyDo Group Holdings Inc., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Juice Generation, Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Minerva Research Labs, Miromed Group SA, pure product GmbH, Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vemma Retail, Vital Proteins LLC, and Wolfson Holdco Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global beauty drinks market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Collagen protein - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Vitamins and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Fruit extracts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Asterism Healthcare Group
12.4 Bode Pro Inc.
12.5 Bottled Science Ltd.
12.6 Duo Wen Pte Ltd.
12.7 DyDo Group Holdings Inc.
12.8 Feed Your Skin JV SL
12.9 Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
12.10 Juice Generation
12.11 Kino Biotech Co. Ltd.
12.12 Lacka Foods Ltd.
12.13 Minerva Research Labs
12.14 Miromed Group SA
12.15 Sappe Public Co. Ltd.
12.16 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
12.17 Vital Proteins LLC
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
