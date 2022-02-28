Beauty Elite Group Highlights New Leadership

The Houston, Texas-based haircare firm is pleased to welcome Bahira Shami in her new role as the company's chief executive officer.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / It is with great pleasure that haircare firm Beauty Elite Group announces it has selected Bahira Shami to become the company's newest CEO. Ms. Shami, who began as a salesperson for the company a scant two years ago, quickly rose to prominence by shattering Beauty Elite Group's previous sales records with seemingly effortless self-possession. In 2020, she was named ‘Woman of the Year' by the City of Houston at the age of 19. Now 21 years old, Bahira Shami will be the youngest chief executive in company history.

Reached for comment on her promotion, Bahira Shami issued the following statement: "I'm delighted by the company's decision to name me as CEO, and eager to get to work implementing some innovative new strategies that will bring Beauty Elite Group into the upper echelons of the haircare industry in the United States. As a person who believes deeply in fostering a supportive and comfortable workplace, I have some programs in mind designed to boost numbers and reinforce our diverse and inclusive culture. Going forward, I predict sales to surge and employee morale to attain new heights."

The company looks forward to Ms. Shami's stewardship with great expectations for the future.

Anyone curious to learn more about Beauty Elite Group is encouraged to visit the company's official YouTube channel, while anyone interested to learn more about Bahira Shami is encouraged to keep watch for an exclusive interview she gave to a noted online periodical aimed at entrepreneurs and businesspeople which is scheduled to be published in the coming days.

About Beauty Elite Group:

Beauty Elite Group is a haircare firm based out of Houston, Texas. Founded in 2002, the company manufactures and sells all manner of haircare products, from shampoos and liquid products of all types to tools, such as flat irons and hair dryers, all the while shipping out everything in-house. Since its inception, Beauty Elite Group has strived to provide its valued customers with top-notch service, as well as high-quality haircare products at reasonable prices.

Beauty Elite Group prides itself on treating its employees well, boasting benefits such as its ‘employee of the month' program, wherein one office employee and one warehouse employee are given not only the honorary title, but also a check for one thousand dollars each and their own premium parking spot for the month. The company also gives out generous Christmas bonuses, as well as conducts helpful employee evaluations at the end of each month.

About Bahira Shami:

Bahira Shami is the new CEO of Beauty Elite Group, having launched her career in the beauty industry soon after graduating from high school. No stranger to the beauty and cosmetic industry, her family is noted for creating CHI Haircare and Biosilk Haircare. As a young woman, Bashira began working at CHI. There, she gained direct and hands-on knowledge of all things related to beauty care, as well as access to training and information that she would later leverage in her career.

As she grew into adulthood, Bahira Shami left her family's business and struck out on her own, beginning her independent career with a sales position at Beauty Elite Group. Within months, she had surpassed the company's previous sales records, an accomplishment that earned her much recognition. In 2020, she was named Woman of the Year by the city of Houston, an award which was presented by the mayor. Soon after accepting that honor, Bahira Shami was promoted to the position of CEO of Beauty Elite Group, having worked with the company for only two years at that point. In the time since, she has grown Beauty Elite Group into a thriving, vibrant company, and has cultivated a hardworking and close-knit employee culture. Bahira remains based in Houston, where her company is based.

