Beauty Entrepreneur to Donate 100% of Profits on Mother's Day in Memory of Mother

Beauty Entrepreneur Emily Lyons to Donate 100% Of Profits on Mother's Day in Memory of Mother Who Passed from Cancer

Emily Lyons with late more Gail Lyons

Emily Lyons with late more Gail Lyons

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Mother's Day, True Glue Beauty is giving back in a big way. The beauty brand, founded by Emily Lyons, will donate 100% of profits on May 8 to the Canadian Cancer Society in memory of Lyons' mother who passed away from cancer. "My mom was my best friend and biggest supporter," said Lyons. "She was always there for me, even when I was struggling with starting my own business. I want to do something special in her memory this Mother's Day that will help other women battling cancer."

Lyons started the company in 2014 after she discovered how toxic lash glue was. "I was searching for a natural version and nothing existed," said Lyons. "I tried every lash adhesive on the market, but it just replaced one toxic chemical with another. They all made my eyes water and irritated my skin. So, I decided to create my own." True Glue is the first and only 100% natural lash adhesive on the market made with premium, all-natural ingredients that are vegan and cruelty-free. The glue is safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Lyons, who is a serial entrepreneur, is no stranger to giving back. She has donated her time and resources to numerous charities over the years and uses her different businesses to do so as well. "It's so important to give back, especially to causes that are close to your heart," said Lyons.

True Glue has become a cult favorite among beauty enthusiasts for its all-natural and long-lasting formula. True Glue is best known for their all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free eyelash adhesive. The award-winning product has been featured in magazines like Allure, Glamour and Vogue and is a favorite among makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts alike. To shop True Glue and support the Canadian Cancer Society this Day, visit true-glue.com on May 8, 2022.

Story continues

For more information, contact Kirsten Visima at Femme Fatale Media, info@femmefatalemedia.com.

Related Images













Image 1: Emily Lyons with late more Gail Lyons









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



