U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.67
    +7.92 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,457.86
    +193.19 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,750.87
    -37.22 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.56
    -0.81 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.27
    +0.98 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    +23.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    -0.0150 (-1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4300
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,321.29
    +1,142.72 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.26
    +25.42 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Beauty Industry Group Announces Investment from L Catterton

·5 min read

Positions Leading Brands for Continued Success in the Large and Growing Hair Extension Category

SALT LAKE CITY and GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty Industry Group ("BIG" or the "Company"), the leader in professionally-installed and DIY hair extension products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, will acquire a majority stake in the Company. BIG's existing shareholders, including HGGC, CEO Derrick Porter, and the Company's management team, will reinvest alongside L Catterton and continue to own a significant minority stake in the Company going forward. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, Beauty Industry Group has grown exponentially to become the leading platform in the rapidly growing, global hair extensions category, comprising a premier portfolio of 13 market-leading brands, including HALOCOUTURE, Donna Bella Hair, Beauty Works, Hairtalk, and Luxy. Through its unique multi-channel direct-to-stylist (DTS), direct-to-consumer (DTC), and professional distribution network, the Company currently serves a global customer base reaching more than 100,000 hair salons and stylists, and millions of consumers across 165 countries worldwide.

Following the close of the transaction, the Company will continue to be headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and led by Chief Executive Officer Derrick Porter and the current management team.

"The hair extension category is one of the largest, fastest growing, and most underserved spaces in the hair care category. Consumers of all ages and demographics are increasingly turning to hair extensions for fuller, thicker, and longer hair in their everyday lives," said Avik Pramanik, Partner at L Catterton. "Derrick and the BIG team have established the Company as the premier provider of hair extension services and products for consumers and stylists alike. In addition, BIG has established itself as the partner-of-choice for leading brands and innovators in this emerging category. We share a long-term vision with the BIG team and HGGC, and we look forward to working together to capitalize on new opportunities for long-term, sustainable growth while continuing to deliver the highest quality products to more consumers, stylists, and salons around the world."

"We are thrilled to partner with L Catterton to build on our momentum and continue to expand our market leadership within the beauty space," said Derrick Porter, Chief Executive Officer of Beauty Industry Group. "With more and more consumers around the world prioritizing hair extensions over any other beauty service, L Catterton's brand building expertise, operational know-how, and global resources will allow us to enhance our world class supply chain further, and reach more consumers who rely on high quality hair extensions every day. With the support of HGGC over these last several years, we have developed a premier portfolio of leading brands, and we could not be more excited about our Company's future with this partnership."

"Having worked alongside Derrick and the entire BIG team for the last three years as the Company has grown its portfolio, entered the DTC channel, and expanded into multiple new geographic markets, including Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia, we could not be more confident that this partnership with L Catterton will allow the Company to capitalize on several exciting organic growth and acquisition opportunities," said Steven Leistner, Partner at HGGC. "We look forward to continuing our great relationship with Derrick and the management team as we support BIG through its next phase of growth."

L Catterton has significant experience investing globally in differentiated consumer brands including those in the beauty and haircare space. Current and past investments include Intercos, Marubi, The Honest Company, Elemis, Function of Beauty, Bliss, Il Makiage, Frederic Fekkai, Nutrafol, and Tula.

About Beauty Industry Group

BIG, established in 2004, is an industry leader for professionally installed and direct to consumer hair extensions. BIG's products are sold in more than 30,000 salons across 165 countries. BIG has offices in 5 countries and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. For more information about Beauty Industry Group please visit BeautyIndustryGroup.com.

About L Catterton

With approximately $30 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 250 investments in leading consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit lcatterton.com.

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market private equity firm with over $5.5 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Based in Palo Alto, California, HGGC is distinguished by its Advantaged Investing approach that enables the firm to source and acquire scalable businesses through partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. Since its inception in 2007, HGGC has completed 290 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of over $38 billion.

Contacts

L Catterton

Andi Rose / Tim Ragones / Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

Beauty Industry Group

Adam Hanselman
AdamH@BeautyIndustryGroup.com

HGGC

Eddie de Sciora
Stanton
edesciora@stantonprm.com
516-458-3783

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beauty-industry-group-announces-investment-from-l-catterton-301353548.html

SOURCE L Catterton

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Why Shares of Inari Medical Are Falling Today

    Shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) were down almost 16% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT today, after the company reported earnings yesterday that seemed impressive at first glance. CEO Bill Hoffman pointed to the declining prevalence of COVID-19 -- which can cause blood clots in the veins -- as the primary reason behind the lagging procedure numbers. The disconnect is more pronounced in the sequential numbers.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Coinbase crushes Q2 earnings

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Coinbase posting a Q2 earnings beat fueled by a volatility-spurred jump in trading volume.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Forget Robinhood, These 3 Healthcare Stocks Are Better Buys

    The latest is the recent initial public offering of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the online brokerage that positions itself as the platform of the people. To that end, three Fool contributors were asked to highlight one healthcare company they think is a better buy than Robinhood. Jason Hawthorne (Inari Medical): Inari Medical has a simple business.

  • Why fuboTV Stock Jumped on Wednesday

    "Within the quarter we made meaningful advancement toward our long-term growth and margin targets, while also capitalizing on the favorable trends we are seeing in the category," the company said in its Q2 shareholder letter. The stock was up 9.3% at 10:11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. It has been one of the better-performing streaming stocks over the last year.

  • EV Startups Lordstown, Arrival Sell Off Ahead Of Earnings Reports

    Lordstown will report second-quarter earnings late Wednesday while Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • 15 Best New Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best new tech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the new tech stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best New Tech Stocks to Buy Now. Financial markets are seeing a flurry of tech IPOs lately. According to a […]

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • Better Buy: Snap vs. Pinterest

    Then, as the economy recovered, advertising dollars returned to these platforms with a vengeance, leading to booming revenue growth. Snap surged almost 25%, and Pinterest plunged almost 20% immediately after disclosing second-quarter results. Lapping easy comparisons with the first full quarter of lockdowns a year ago, both companies actually saw similar revenue growth.

  • Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Aerospace and Defense

    Great long-term investments can come in a variety of ways, but a tried-and-true strategy is finding businesses in durable industries with steadily increasing dividends getting paid out to shareholders each year. One industry with a strong history of dividend payouts is aerospace and defense. Three top dividend stocks that investors should look at in this sector are Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Robust Upside Ahead

    Let’s talk about stock returns, it’s a favorite topic for investors. After all, returns make investing worth the effort. Finding them, however, isn’t always easy. It’s tempting to buy into the big-name mega-companies, the Apples and Amazons with trillion-dollar valuation, high share prices, and solid earnings – but that’s not necessarily where the best returns are going to be found. Logically, the best returns in the market will be found in fundamentally sound, low-cost stocks – especially if th