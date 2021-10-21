U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.25
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,374.00
    -103.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,354.25
    -23.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,277.80
    -9.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    -0.74 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.05
    +0.35 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0830
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,353.25
    +2,404.79 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,565.87
    +85.07 (+5.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.82
    -21.28 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa to Grow by USD 1.26 bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty and personal care market potential in Africa will grow by USD 1.26 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an analysis of the drivers, trends, and factors impeding the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To unlock insights on factors impacting the potential growth variance, Read Free Sample Report Now!

The product innovation and product line extension growing focus on Afrocentric requirements, and rise in demand for men's personal care products are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit beauty and personal care products, adverse health effects of synthetic chemicals used in beauty and personal care products, and criticality in the provision of the value proposition for consumers will hamper the market growth.

View market snapshot for additional information on drivers and challenges

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa: Product Landscape

The report is classified into skincare, hair care, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others in terms of product landscape. The skincare products are likely to retain their dominance in the market owing to the growing demand of skin brightening products, wrinkle removers, and others from consumers.

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa: Distribution Channel Landscape

The market is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online channels. The offline segment led the market in 2020 and will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa: Geographic Landscape

By geography, South Africa is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 53% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from South Africa. The emergence of beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients will be one of the key factors influencing the beauty and personal care market growth in South Africa.

For more insights on each contributing market segment, Download Sample Report

Companies Covered:

  • Avon Products Inc.

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Coty Inc.

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • LOreal SA

  • Revlon Inc.

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Unilever Group

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Personal Care Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Maternity Personal Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.51

Regional analysis

South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa

Performing market contribution

South Africa at 53%

Key consumer countries

South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beauty-and-personal-care-market-in-africa-to-grow-by-usd-1-26-bn--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301405106.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Editorial: His guilt assured, Parkland killer should spend his life in prison

    The most vicious killer in South Florida history will spend the rest of his life in prison for the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. “You will not come out until you are no longer alive,” Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer told Nikolas Cruz Wednesday before accepting his guilty pleas at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale. The only remaining question is whether Florida ...

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Intel Reports Earnings Thursday. What to Expect.

    Analysts expect Intel to report adjusted earnings of $1.11 a share and sales of $18.23 billion, according to FactSet.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • European markets slump after China’s Evergrande falls 14%

    Following a 17-day suspension, the property development company nosedived as much as 14%.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Tesla’s earnings show is more cautious — and yes, boring — without Elon around

    Tesla Inc. was more cautious Wednesday in both its shareholder letter and its conference call, its first since Chief Executive Elon Musk bowed out of the quarterly earnings show, and it may have cost the stock.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Most Stocks Fall as Mood Sours; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and the outlook for China’s property sector. Treasuries and the dollar were little changed.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront W

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • J.P. Morgan’s Bullish Stance on Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Comes to an End

    Almost two years after Covid-19 made its unwelcome entrance, the pandemic is still presenting opportunities for companies looking to stunt its progress. Merck appears to have taken the opportunity by the horns after its antiviral oral Covid-19 treatment impressed in clinical trials and appeared to reduce the hospitalization risk by half. The pharma giant is not the only company seeking to provide patients with an alternative to more intrusive treatments. Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) has also been