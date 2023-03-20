U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,951.57
    +34.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,244.58
    +382.60 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.54
    +45.02 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.99
    +19.10 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.61
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    +0.0053 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    +0.0860 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    +0.0106 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3170
    -0.4860 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,041.79
    +42.16 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.97
    +7.30 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.85
    +68.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Beauty and personal care market in Africa to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026, Product innovation and product line extension to boost the market - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the beauty and personal care market in Africa is estimated to grow by USD 5.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Product innovation and product line extension are driving the market growth. The demand for innovative products with advanced functionalities is high. Hence, vendors are focusing on manufacturing innovative products to meet evolving customer needs. They are also focusing on extending their existing product lines by introducing new beauty and personal care products as per customer requirements. The rise in the disposable income of customers has increased their spending power, which will further fuel market growth. For more insights on the market size - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa

Beauty and personal care market in Africa - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (skincare, hair care, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

  • The skincare segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes two main categories, namely face skin care products and body skincare products. Some of the products that fall under this segment include anti-aging skincare products, moisturizers, skin-brightening products, and wrinkle removers. There is a high demand for high-quality, value-added, and affordable skincare products. The rising awareness about skin health has increased the use of natural and organic skincare products. Other factors influencing the growth of this segment include the growing disposable income, rise in the middle-class population, rapid urbanization, and advertisements and promotions.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the beauty and personal care market in Africa is segmented into South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa.

  • South Africa will account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for high-quality products at affordable prices in the country. Some of the factors driving the growth of this segment include rapid urbanization, rising middle-class population, availability of various brands, emerging organized distribution channels, and the introduction of private-label beauty and personal care products. Online shopping is a key trend in the country due to the growing use of smartphones. Hence, vendors can create a strong online presence by offering their products on the online portals of third-party vendors.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report

Beauty and personal care market in Africa Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The emergence of beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients is a key trend in the market.

  • The growing awareness about the harmful effects of toxic chemicals used in beauty and personal care products has increased the demand for products with natural ingredients.

  • Therefore, vendors are focusing on manufacturing beauty and personal care products without parabens, toluene, formaldehyde, artificial fragrances, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), petroleum-based chemicals, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and sulfates.

  • Manufacturers of hair care products and color cosmetics are also focusing on developing products with natural ingredients to attract customers.

  • These factors will increase the demand for beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The availability of counterfeit beauty and personal care products will challenge the market during the forecast period.

  • Counterfeit products are contaminated with petrochemicals, bacteria, and harmful chemicals. Therefore, the use of such products can cause many health issues.

  • The production cost required to manufacture counterfeit beauty and personal care products is low, which reduces the prices of these products, which affects the sales and pricing strategies of major vendors.

  • The advent of e-commerce further increases the sales of counterfeit products.

  • Moreover, it is difficult for consumers to differentiate between authentic and fake products.

  • These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market trends and challenges - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the beauty and personal care market in Africa and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The beauty and personal care products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 57.45 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others), channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The mass beauty care market size is expected to increase by USD 153.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers mass beauty care market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Africa beauty and personal care market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.28 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

7.25

Key countries

South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Rest of Africa

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Africology Skincare and Spa, Amka Products Pty Ltd., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Coty Inc.,s Esse Skincare, FTG Holdings LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., House of Tara International, Juvias Place LLC, LOreal SA, Lulu and Marula, Natura and CO Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Pauline Cosmetics Ltd., Revlon Inc, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Zaron Cosmetics Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd., and Johnson and Johnson

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Skincare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Kenya - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Egypt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

  • 11.4 Coty Inc.

  • 11.5 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 11.6 Johnson and Johnson

  • 11.7 LOreal SA

  • 11.8 Natura and CO Holding SA

  • 11.9 Revlon Inc

  • 11.10 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 11.12 Unilever PLC

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa
Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beauty-and-personal-care-market-in-africa-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-5-from-2021-to-2026--product-innovation-and-product-line-extension-to-boost-the-market---technavio-301775147.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Vacasa Turnaround Exec Cites the Need for a Vacation Rental Reset Post-Covid

    If ever there was a put up or shut up time for vacation rental tech, it is now. Vacasa and top exec T.J. Clark are bent on improving direct relations with homeowners minus nearly 1,600 employees since October.

  • JPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of Stones

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned the London Metal Exchange nickel contracts that turned out to be backed by bags of stones rather than metal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndStocks Stage Relief Rally as Ba

  • U.S. oil exports to Europe hit record in March on steep discounts

    U.S. crude exports to Europe have hit a record 2.1 million barrels per day on average so far this month, spurred by wide discounts to the global benchmark and weaker oil demand by U.S. refineries. Record exports to Europe and China this month reflect the rise of United States in crude oil trade and solidifies its role supplying Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • How to Trade China's E-commerce PDD Holdings Now

    The Point and Figure charts showed price targets of $98 and $138. In this daily bar chart of PDD, below, I can see that prices reached our $98 Point and Figure price target but stopped well short of the weekly target. The trading volume has increased on this move lower and the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line should turn lower.

  • Adobe Stock Key Rating Hiked; Designing A Base For Fresh Run?

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Adobe stock shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Even As The Industrial Cleaning Industry Shifts From Abrasive To Laser, There Are Risks Involved – Laser Photonics Places Safety First

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • 10 Biggest Banks in the World

    With Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China in the top spot these are the 10 biggest banks by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg announced layoffs months in advance. That’s a risky move, communications experts say

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced layoffs months in advance. It's a bold move that could pay off.

  • Rolls-Royce 'Wraith Black Arrow' marks end of V12 coupe era

    Rolls-Royce is offering its luxury car fans one last taste of the velvet hammer. In marking the end of the line for the Wraith coupe and its sumptuous V-12 engine, Rolls Royce announced an extremely limited model - the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow edition. In keeping with it being the last V-12 coupe, Rolls-Royce is only making 12 of the cars.

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • U.S. states urge Hyundai, Kia to do more to tackle theft risk

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of 22 U.S. state attorneys general on Monday blasted Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp and said they need do more to address problems with millions of U.S. vehicles that are prone to theft. Last month, the Korean automakers said they would offer software upgrades to 8.3 million U.S. vehicles to help curb increasing car thefts using a method popularized on TikTok and other social media channels. "More needs to be done so that every current owner can obtain one of these devices at no cost as soon as possible – especially those owners whose cars are not compatible with the software upgrade you recently announced."

  • Oil Spread Slumps Most Since January in Latest Sign of Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- A key barometer of oil market health has slumped as strikes in France worsened sentiment amid turmoil in the banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferBrent’s nearest timespread — a me

  • Lithium Prices Slide As A Surplus Of The Key EV Battery Material Looms

    A decline in lithium prices is accelerating while one Wall Street firm sees new supply creating a surplus in 2023. Lithium stocks were mixed.

  • Auto Roundup: LAD Expands UK Presence, WPRT Incurs Q4 Loss & More

    While Lithia's (LAD) buyout of Jardine bolsters its opportunities in the U.K. market, Westport (WPRT) posts disappointing Q4 results with a wider-than-expected loss.

  • No Crypto Banking Port Has Really Opened Up in This U.S. Storm

    The biggest U.S. banks have not stepped forward to welcome homeless crypto businesses scrambling for banking services after fleeing the wreckage of Silvergate Bank, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Oil prices rebound after hitting lowest since 2021 on banking fears

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rebounded and rose over 1% on Monday after diving to their lowest levels in 15 months as the market worried that risks in the global banking sector could spark a recession that would sap fuel demand. In volatile trade, Brent crude futures for May rose 82 cents, or 1.1% to $73.79 a barrel. Oil prices rebounded as Wall Street posted gains.

  • Singapore to tighten shoe recycling controls after Reuters report

    A Singapore shoe recycling project will be subject to surprise inspections following a Reuters investigation that found footwear it donated to the scheme was not recycled, Singapore's minister of culture said on Monday. U.S. petrochemicals giant Dow Inc and Sport Singapore, a government agency, had pledged that the shoes would be ground down to make playgrounds and running tracks. The investigation, using location trackers hidden inside the soles of shoes, found sneakers donated by Reuters in Singapore had instead been exported to Indonesia for resale.

  • 3 Electronics Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    Electronics stocks Carrier Global (CARR), Sigma Lithium (SGML) and Flex (FLEX) are likely to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity despite the supply-chain and macroeconomic headwinds.

  • Exclusive-India plans to extend fuel export curbs beyond March - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India plans to extend restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline after the current fiscal year ends this month to ensure the availability of refined fuels for the domestic market, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The extension of rules may discourage some Indian refiners, mainly private companies, from buying Russian fuels for re-exports to countries including those in Europe that have stopped purchases of refined products from Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imposed a windfall tax on refined fuel exports last year and mandated that companies sell the equivalent of 50% of their gasoline exports and 30% of their diesel exports domestically in the current fiscal year to March 31.