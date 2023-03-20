Beauty and personal care market in Africa to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026, Product innovation and product line extension to boost the market - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the beauty and personal care market in Africa is estimated to grow by USD 5.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Product innovation and product line extension are driving the market growth. The demand for innovative products with advanced functionalities is high. Hence, vendors are focusing on manufacturing innovative products to meet evolving customer needs. They are also focusing on extending their existing product lines by introducing new beauty and personal care products as per customer requirements. The rise in the disposable income of customers has increased their spending power, which will further fuel market growth. For more insights on the market size - Request a sample report
Beauty and personal care market in Africa - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (skincare, hair care, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).
The skincare segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes two main categories, namely face skin care products and body skincare products. Some of the products that fall under this segment include anti-aging skincare products, moisturizers, skin-brightening products, and wrinkle removers. There is a high demand for high-quality, value-added, and affordable skincare products. The rising awareness about skin health has increased the use of natural and organic skincare products. Other factors influencing the growth of this segment include the growing disposable income, rise in the middle-class population, rapid urbanization, and advertisements and promotions.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the beauty and personal care market in Africa is segmented into South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa.
South Africa will account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for high-quality products at affordable prices in the country. Some of the factors driving the growth of this segment include rapid urbanization, rising middle-class population, availability of various brands, emerging organized distribution channels, and the introduction of private-label beauty and personal care products. Online shopping is a key trend in the country due to the growing use of smartphones. Hence, vendors can create a strong online presence by offering their products on the online portals of third-party vendors.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample report
Beauty and personal care market in Africa – Market dynamics
Leading trends influencing the market
The emergence of beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients is a key trend in the market.
The growing awareness about the harmful effects of toxic chemicals used in beauty and personal care products has increased the demand for products with natural ingredients.
Therefore, vendors are focusing on manufacturing beauty and personal care products without parabens, toluene, formaldehyde, artificial fragrances, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), petroleum-based chemicals, butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), and sulfates.
Manufacturers of hair care products and color cosmetics are also focusing on developing products with natural ingredients to attract customers.
These factors will increase the demand for beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
The availability of counterfeit beauty and personal care products will challenge the market during the forecast period.
Counterfeit products are contaminated with petrochemicals, bacteria, and harmful chemicals. Therefore, the use of such products can cause many health issues.
The production cost required to manufacture counterfeit beauty and personal care products is low, which reduces the prices of these products, which affects the sales and pricing strategies of major vendors.
The advent of e-commerce further increases the sales of counterfeit products.
Moreover, it is difficult for consumers to differentiate between authentic and fake products.
These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Insights on market trends and challenges - Request a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the beauty and personal care market in Africa between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the beauty and personal care market in Africa and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors
Africa beauty and personal care market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 5.28 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
7.25
Key countries
South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Rest of Africa
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Africology Skincare and Spa, Amka Products Pty Ltd., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Coty Inc.,s Esse Skincare, FTG Holdings LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., House of Tara International, Juvias Place LLC, LOreal SA, Lulu and Marula, Natura and CO Holding SA, Oriflame Holding AG, Pauline Cosmetics Ltd., Revlon Inc, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Unilever PLC, Zaron Cosmetics Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd., and Johnson and Johnson
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
