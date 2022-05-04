U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Beauty and Personal Care Market Size in Africa to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Driven by Product Innovation & Product Line Extension | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty And Personal Care Market in Africa by Product (Skincare, Haircare, Color cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the beauty and personal care market in Africa between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.26 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the beauty and personal care market in Africa is product innovation and product line extension. Innovation is vital for the beauty and personal care market in Africa as the demand for innovative products offering optimal use and functionalities is high. The preference for beauty and personal care products that address multiple concerns within a minimal time span is also gaining momentum. To meet the evolving customer needs, vendors focus on manufacturing innovative products. They also focus on extending their existing product lines by introducing new beauty and personal care products tailored to customer requirements. A rise in the disposable income of customers heightens the spending power on beauty and personal care products and triggers market growth.

  • Market Challenges - The availability of counterfeit beauty and personal care products will be a major challenge for the beauty and personal care market in Africa. Counterfeits are often contaminated with petrochemicals, bacteria, and other harmful chemicals. Hence, their use can cause many health problems. Low production cost is an advantage that the manufacturers of counterfeit beauty and personal care products enjoy. This is a major factor that adversely affects the sales and pricing strategy of the major vendors. The advent of e-commerce further supports the sales of counterfeit products in the region. Moreover, differentiating between authentic and fake products is difficult.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis

The beauty and personal care market in Africa report is segmented by Product (Skincare, Haircare, Color cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa).

  • The beauty and personal care market share growth in Africa by the skincare segment will be significant for revenue generation. The skincare products segment consists of two main categories that include face skincare products and body skincare products. Products that fall under this segment include anti-aging skin care products, moisturizers, skin brightening products, wrinkle removers, and others. Consumers demand decent-quality and value-added skincare products at affordable prices. This intensifies market competition due to the presence of international and regional vendors.

  • 53% of the market's growth will originate from South Africa during the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The beauty and personal care market in Africa is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • The foam-based beauty and personal care products market share is expected to increase by USD 2.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%. Download a sample now!

  • The mass beauty care market share is expected to increase by USD 153.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%. Download a sample now!

Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.51

Performing market contribution

South Africa at 53%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • South Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Kenya - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Avon Products Inc.

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Coty Inc.

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • LOreal SA

  • Revlon Inc.

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beauty-and-personal-care-market-size-in-africa-to-grow-by-usd-1-26-billion-from-2020-to-2025--driven-by-product-innovation--product-line-extension--technavio-301536947.html

SOURCE Technavio

