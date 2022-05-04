Beauty and Personal Care Market Size in Africa to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2020 to 2025 | Driven by Product Innovation & Product Line Extension | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty And Personal Care Market in Africa by Product (Skincare, Haircare, Color cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the beauty and personal care market in Africa between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.26 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the beauty and personal care market in Africa is product innovation and product line extension. Innovation is vital for the beauty and personal care market in Africa as the demand for innovative products offering optimal use and functionalities is high. The preference for beauty and personal care products that address multiple concerns within a minimal time span is also gaining momentum. To meet the evolving customer needs, vendors focus on manufacturing innovative products. They also focus on extending their existing product lines by introducing new beauty and personal care products tailored to customer requirements. A rise in the disposable income of customers heightens the spending power on beauty and personal care products and triggers market growth.
Market Challenges - The availability of counterfeit beauty and personal care products will be a major challenge for the beauty and personal care market in Africa. Counterfeits are often contaminated with petrochemicals, bacteria, and other harmful chemicals. Hence, their use can cause many health problems. Low production cost is an advantage that the manufacturers of counterfeit beauty and personal care products enjoy. This is a major factor that adversely affects the sales and pricing strategy of the major vendors. The advent of e-commerce further supports the sales of counterfeit products in the region. Moreover, differentiating between authentic and fake products is difficult.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our Sample Report right now!
Segmentation Analysis
The beauty and personal care market in Africa report is segmented by Product (Skincare, Haircare, Color cosmetics, Fragrances, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa).
The beauty and personal care market share growth in Africa by the skincare segment will be significant for revenue generation. The skincare products segment consists of two main categories that include face skincare products and body skincare products. Products that fall under this segment include anti-aging skin care products, moisturizers, skin brightening products, wrinkle removers, and others. Consumers demand decent-quality and value-added skincare products at affordable prices. This intensifies market competition due to the presence of international and regional vendors.
53% of the market's growth will originate from South Africa during the forecast period.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments
Some Companies Mentioned
The beauty and personal care market in Africa is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Beauty And Personal Care Market In Africa Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.26 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.51
Performing market contribution
South Africa at 53%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
South Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Kenya - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Rest of Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Avon Products Inc.
Beiersdorf AG
Coty Inc.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Johnson and Johnson
LOreal SA
Revlon Inc.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Unilever Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
