Beauty and personal care products market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% by 2027, Evolving opportunities with Beiersdorf AG., Revlon Inc., among others - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beauty and personal care products market size is estimated to increase by USD 57.45 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the beauty and personal care products market was valued at USD 190.82 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Beauty and personal care products market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Beauty and personal care products market – Vendor analysis
Vendor landscape - The global beauty and personal care products market is fragmented, with the presence of leading global, regional, local, and domestic vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer beauty and personal care products in the market are AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., VI JOHN GROUP, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC and others.

Vendors are investing significantly in procuring high-quality raw materials and are focusing on product-related R&D for manufacturing advanced beauty and personal care products. They are also focusing on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Price differentiation among vendors is low due to intense competition. The differentiation factors are expected to remain the same during the forecast period, which will further intensify the market competition.

Vendor offerings -

  • Beiersdorf AG - The company offers beauty and personal care products under the brand names of NIVEA, Eucerin, Hansaplast, La Prairie, and Labello.

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - The company offers beauty and personal care products under the brand names Tylenol, Zarbee, Neutrogena, Aveeno, Listerine, OGX, and Johnson.

  • Revlon Inc. - The company offers beauty and personal care products under the brand names La roche posay, Vichy, Cerave, Skinceuticals, and Decleor.

  • Shiseido Co. Ltd. - The company offers beauty and personal care products of skincare, lip care, bodycare, and fragrance.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Beauty and personal care products market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (skincare products, haircare products, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others) and channel (offline and online).

  • The skin care products segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by factors such as an increase in awareness about the importance of skincare. The rise in demand for natural and organic products is expected to fuel the demand for skincare products during the forecast period. Skincare products with additional features, such as specialized anti-aging skin care products and skin cleansing products, are also gaining popularity among customers. These factors will have a positive impact on segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global beauty and personal care products market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global beauty and personal care products market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 54% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of beauty and personal care products and the use of premium products. The rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and the growth of the e-commerce market will also increase the demand for beauty and personal care products in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Beauty and personal care products market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing popularity of anti-pollution skincare products is driving the market growth. The global air quality has declined in recent years due to urbanization, industrialization, and pollution from vehicles. As a result, the demand for anti-pollution skin care products has increased. Anti-aging products treat wrinkles, lines, and age spots; improve skin tone; protect against ultraviolet (UV) rays; increase collagen production; and hydrate the skin. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Trends - The emergence of beauty and personal care products with natural ingredients is a key trend in the market. The growing awareness about the harmful effects of toxic chemicals has increased the demand for products with natural ingredients. Hence, vendors are focusing on making products that are free from parabens, toluene, formaldehyde, artificial fragrances, dibutyl phthalates (DBP), petroleum-based chemicals, and sulfates. These factors will positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges – The adverse health effects of synthetic ingredients are challenging market growth. Some of the harmful ingredients used in synthetic beauty and personal care products include ammonia, peroxides, resorcinol, and others. These chemicals cause many issues related to skin and hair. Hence, consumers are shifting to homemade or natural treatments. This is likely to restrict the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this beauty and personal care products market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the beauty and personal care products market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the beauty and personal care products market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the beauty and personal care products market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of beauty and personal care products market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The mass beauty care market size is expected to increase by USD 153.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The size of the beauty and personal care market in Africa is expected to increase by USD 5.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (skincare, hair care, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (South Africa, Kenya, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Nigeria, and Rest of Africa).

Beauty And Personal Care Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 57.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.11

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Edgewell Personal Care Co., Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., VI JOHN GROUP, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global beauty and personal care products market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Avon Products

  • 12.4 Beiersdorf AG

  • 12.5 Coty Inc.

  • 12.6 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

  • 12.7 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.8 Kao Corp.

  • 12.9 LOreal SA

  • 12.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

  • 12.11 Natura and Co Holding SA

  • 12.12 Oriflame Holding AG

  • 12.13 Revlon Inc.

  • 12.14 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 12.17 Unilever PLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beauty-and-personal-care-products-market-size-is-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-06-by-2027--evolving-opportunities-with-beiersdorf-ag-revlon-inc-among-others--technavio-301750570.html

SOURCE Technavio

