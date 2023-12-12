New Beaver County solar farm to fund utility assistance

GREENE TWP. — Proceeds from a newly operational utility-scale solar facility in Beaver County are expected to support hundreds of thousands of low-income households with utility assistance in the coming decades.

Pittsburgh-based Four Twelve Renewables' inaugural solar facility, BE Pine, in Greene Township near the Beaver Valley Power Station.

Pittsburgh-based Four Twelve Renewables on Friday celebrated its inaugural solar facility, BE Pine, in Greene Township near the Beaver Valley Power Station and former Bruce Mansfield coal plant.

The initiative is projected to provide 250,000 households with $75 million in utility assistance over 35 years through a partnership with Dollar Energy Fund and its participating utilities, which will match those funds.

“The concept of capturing power from the sun and using it to establish a funding mechanism to provide community support and utility assistance is extremely viable,” said Paul Atencio, a Four Twelve Renewables board member. “This initiative serves as a great model and can be replicated to benefit communities throughout the Commonwealth.”

Dollar Energy Fund offers utility assistance to roughly 12,000 Pennsylvania households annually. Grants provide for natural gas, water, wastewater and electric utility service to low- and moderate-income southwestern Pennsylvania households experiencing hardship.

The solar farm, comprised of 98,000 bifacial solar panels estimated to generate approximately 66 million kilowatt hours of electricity, started operations last month. It was constructed over the past year.

Power generated at the facility will be transmitted to the electrical grid through an agreement with Duquesne Light Co. and PJM Interconnection. The project, financed by First National Bank of Pennsylvania, is under a 15-year contract to provide power for Pennsylvania American Water.

“As the need for utility assistance continues to grow, we are always looking for innovative ways to meet that challenge,” said Jody Robertson, communications director for Dollar Energy Fund. “This project will provide tremendous help to our communities all while utilizing a clean natural resource.”

Based on the project’s success, the company expects to replicate the venture elsewhere in Pennsylvania.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: New Beaver County solar farm to fund utility assistance