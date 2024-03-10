Beaver County Transit Authority to expand Midland service

The Beaver County Transit Authority has announced it will introduce same-day, on-demand microtransit service to Midland residents isolated from urban centers.

BCTA’s board of directors approved the service in late February to improve residents’ access to regional employment opportunities, grocery stores and medical centers.

For more than a year, BCTA management met with riders, community leaders and other stakeholders to help shape the organization's future; expanded service in Midland became a high priority during these discussions.

BCTA’s Demand and Response Transit, or DART, service offers transportation three days per week in Midland, but options remain limited for the roughly 2,400 people who live in the borough – many of whom are low-income, older or live with disabilities. BCTA ended its regular fixed route in Midland in 2017 due to low ridership.

The microtransit option offers “more customized and convenient transportation,” said Mary Jo Morandini, BCTA general manager.

Riders will be able to use the BCTA mobile app or call customer service directly to schedule an on-demand ride that day. An accessible van equipped with cameras will operate curb-to-curb service as needed.

The plan calls for a destination zone in Calcutta, Ohio, where employment, medical facilities, restaurants, grocery stores, recreation and educational opportunities are available in a concentrated area along Route 170. Four dozen destinations are in this “microtransit zone” that spans 1.5 miles in length from north to south and less than a mile west of Route 170, reaching Heritage Valley Health System to the north and a Walmart Supercenter to the south.

A one-way fare will be in the range of $2 to $3 with discounts for children. Service will be available 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If successful, service will expand to 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

BCTA has been working with Columbiana County’s transit system to give Midland microtransit riders access to its shuttle bus extending to other destinations in East Liverpool for a $1 fare.

The six-month pilot, called BCTA Connect, is expected to begin in late summer or early fall of this year.

“BCTA is proud to begin a new era in public transportation in Beaver County; one with more customized service and connectivity within our Beaver County communities,” said Morandini. “There is more to come in BCTAs long-range plan. In the meantime, we hope the residents of Midland utilize same-day on-demand service to enhance accessibility and their quality of life.”

The transit authority will bolster outreach and marketing efforts to educate residents about the coming changes, including partnering with The Center in Midland and using social media.

