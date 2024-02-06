Beaver, Lawrence retail food inspections Jan. 1-Jan. 31, 2024

Editor’s Note: This is an overview of inspection violations recorded in Beaver County and Lawrence County retail food establishments marked out of compliance by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture in January 2024. Inspections conducted on any given day may not represent the long-term cleanliness of a facility, the state Department of Agriculture notes, and violations recorded at the time of inspection are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving.

Taiwan 101 Asian Cuisine

3945 Brodhead Road, Center Township

Inspection Date: 1/26/24

Violation(s): 8

2-102.11(A-C1)(C4-16) Person in Charge, Demonstration. Inspector Comments: The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

3-101.11 Safe, Unadulterated and Honestly Presented. Inspector Comments: Spring rolls, cooked chicken and raw spinach observed in the non-functioning kitchen cooler. Food was discolored and wilted, held at 72°F and is adulterated. Kitchen cooler was broken yesterday, food was not removed from cooler and food was still being used for service. All food requiring refrigeration was discarded from this cooler during this inspection.

3-304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Inspector Comments: Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition on food contact surfaces in kitchen area. Wiping cloths were removed and surfaces sanitized during this inspection.

3-305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Inspector Comments: Observed food products stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches above the floor to prevent contamination during storage. Items were properly stored during this inspection.

3-501.15 Cooling Methods & Food Containers Used/Arranged. Inspector Comments: Observed cooked chicken at 82°F being cooled in 6-inch pan covered in walk-in cooler, which is not a proper cooling method. Corrected during this inspection for proper cooling. Chicken was cooked within two hours, per staff.

3-501.16(A2)(B) Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food, Cold Holding. Inspector Comments: Oyster sauce, cooked chicken, spring roll and cut spinach were held in a non-functioning cooler in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. All food was discarded during this inspection because the food was held since yesterday in this cooler. Owner states they were trying to repair the cooler since yesterday.

4-202.11 Food-Contact Surfaces-Cleanability. Inspector Comments: Facility is using non-food grade plastic bags to store cooked chicken, dry ingredients and frozen dumplings. These bags are single-use and not food grade. Observed spring rolls and egg rolls stored on cloth towels and aprons which is not a smooth and cleanable surface. Cloths and aprons were removed during this inspection.