Beaver, Lawrence retail food inspections Jan. 1-Jan. 31, 2024
Editor’s Note: This is an overview of inspection violations recorded in Beaver County and Lawrence County retail food establishments marked out of compliance by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture in January 2024. Inspections conducted on any given day may not represent the long-term cleanliness of a facility, the state Department of Agriculture notes, and violations recorded at the time of inspection are often corrected on site prior to the inspector leaving.
Beaver County
Taiwan 101 Asian Cuisine
3945 Brodhead Road, Center Township
Inspection Date: 1/26/24
Violation(s): 8
2-102.11(A-C1)(C4-16) Person in Charge, Demonstration. Inspector Comments: The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
3-101.11 Safe, Unadulterated and Honestly Presented. Inspector Comments: Spring rolls, cooked chicken and raw spinach observed in the non-functioning kitchen cooler. Food was discolored and wilted, held at 72°F and is adulterated. Kitchen cooler was broken yesterday, food was not removed from cooler and food was still being used for service. All food requiring refrigeration was discarded from this cooler during this inspection.
3-304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Inspector Comments: Observed wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition on food contact surfaces in kitchen area. Wiping cloths were removed and surfaces sanitized during this inspection.
3-305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Inspector Comments: Observed food products stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches above the floor to prevent contamination during storage. Items were properly stored during this inspection.
3-501.15 Cooling Methods & Food Containers Used/Arranged. Inspector Comments: Observed cooked chicken at 82°F being cooled in 6-inch pan covered in walk-in cooler, which is not a proper cooling method. Corrected during this inspection for proper cooling. Chicken was cooked within two hours, per staff.
3-501.16(A2)(B) Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food, Cold Holding. Inspector Comments: Oyster sauce, cooked chicken, spring roll and cut spinach were held in a non-functioning cooler in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. All food was discarded during this inspection because the food was held since yesterday in this cooler. Owner states they were trying to repair the cooler since yesterday.
4-202.11 Food-Contact Surfaces-Cleanability. Inspector Comments: Facility is using non-food grade plastic bags to store cooked chicken, dry ingredients and frozen dumplings. These bags are single-use and not food grade. Observed spring rolls and egg rolls stored on cloth towels and aprons which is not a smooth and cleanable surface. Cloths and aprons were removed during this inspection.
6-301.11 Handwashing Cleanser, Availability. Inspector Comments: Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen area. Soap was replaced during this inspection.
Lawrence County
El Canela
4241 Wilmington Road, New Castle
Inspection Date: 1/29/24
Violation(s) 9
2-102.11(A-C1)(C4-16) Person in Charge, Demonstration. Inspector Comments: The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
2-401.11 Eating, Drinking or Using Tobacco. Inspector Comments: An open employee's beverage container was observed in grill area, a food preparation area. All drinks in food prep area must be covered.
3-302.11 Packaged and Unpackaged Food-Separation, Packaging & Segregation. Inspector Comments: Opened can of jalapenos in the walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering.
3-305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Inspector Comments: Observed 50-pound bag of onions stored directly on the floor in kitchen hallway area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
3-501.16(A2)(B) Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food, Cold Holding. Inspector Comments: Chubs of ground beef in walk-in cooler held at 49°F for undetermined amount of time, rather than 41°F or below as required. Sour cream, cut beef, sauces in unit also held at 47-52°F. Product disposed. Walk-in cooler has ambient temperature of 47-51°F. Cooling unit has ice build up on coils in back and condensation drip pan is dripping water into bucket on floor.
4-301.11 Cooling, Heating, & Holding Capacities. Inspector Comments: Walk-in cooler not able to maintain foods at 41°F or below. Unit has ambient temp of 47-51°F.
4-301.14 Ventilation Hood System, Adequacy. Inspector Comments: One small countertop fryer in grill area is not located completely under hood in area.
4-601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils. Inspector Comments: Interior top section of ice machine and ice bin area, a food contact surface, was observed to have blackish slime residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Ice machine shut off until unit is cleaned and sanitized.
4-602.13 Nonfood-Contact Surfaces. Inspector Comments: Ceiling vent in back warewashing area has accumulation of dust residuals.
Six Packs Bar and Grill
3708 Ellwood Road, New Castle
Inspection Date: 1/16/24
Violation(s): 3
4-601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils. Inspector Comments: Interior top of ice machines bin area and ice chute area, a food contact surface, was observed to have blackish and pinkish slime residuals and was not clean to sight and touch. Do not use ice/ice machine until unit cleaned and sanitized.
4-602.13 Nonfood-Contact Surfaces. Inspector Comments: Food and grease residuals observed under fryer in kitchen area. Standing water at bottom of keg cooler.
46.1201 (b) General Recognition of Certification Programs. Inspector Comments: Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program. Facility has ServSafe food handlers certification and not the food managers certification.
Four Pizzeria Bar & Grill
2409 Wilmington Road, New Castle
Inspection Date: 1/9/24
Violation(s): 2
2-401.11 Eating, Drinking or Using Tobacco. Inspector Comments: Half-smoked cigarette observed on box of sterno-type chafing fuel on shelf in warewashing area.
4-601.11(A) Equipment, Food Contact Surfaces, Nonfood Contact Surfaces and Utensils. Inspector Comments: Interior top section of ice machines bin area has black residue. Do not use ice/machine until unit is cleaned and sanitized.
Walnut Springs Farmstead, LLC
5836 County Line Road, New Castle
1/9/24
Violation(s): 1
5-102.13 Water Sampling. Inspector Comments: Food facility is using an approved non-public water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability. Test water for coliform, nitrite and nitrates.
