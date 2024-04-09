Beavercreek Sheetz opens today as company pursues multiple Dayton-area sites

Apr. 9—Sheetz continues to widen its Dayton-area presence.

Sheetz, a restaurant and convenience store chain, will open its fifth and sixth area sites in coming days. A Beavercreek store at 127 N. Fairfield Road is slated to open this morning while a Springboro store at 800 W. Central Ave is eyeing an April 17 opening.

"Grand opening festivities" for both locations will begin outside the stores on both openings starting at 9 a.m., a company release says.

Both new locations will be open to the public at 8 a.m. on their opening dates.

Meanwhile, a Columbus-area limited liability company, Beavercreek Eastside LLC, purchased 2.6 acres of commercially zoned land at 4215 Col. Glenn Highway for $1.9 million on March 25, according to Greene County property records.

That land is where Pennsylvania-based Sheetz wants to build a roughly 6,100-square-foot location, across from the Dave Dennis auto dealership. The project is being managed by Columbus-based developer Skilken Gold.

Elsewhere in the Dayton area, the first four Sheetz locations have opened. They are: 550 Old Troy Pike, in Huber Heights (which opened Aug. 29, 2023); 4700 S. Charleston Pike, in Springfield, which opened Sept. 30 last year; 3250 Benchwood Road, Vandalia, which opened Feb. 20, 2024; and 781 E. Xenia Drive, Fairborn.

The Fairborn site hosted a grand opening event on March 4, said Cherise Schell, Fairborn's economic development director.

Sheetz also has multiple sites under agreement and is working through the approval process on them.

In Centerville, there has been a legal battle over a possible Sheetz site there.

The city of Centerville, Epiphany Lutheran Church and Bethany Village are being sued by the owners of the Elsa's restaurant chain, Sheetz and Morse Road Development LLC, who hope to construct a 6,139-square-foot Sheetz store at 6318 Far Hills Ave., where Elsa's has operated for 42 years.

A spokesman for Sheetz offered to get information from the company's real estate team Monday on where area Sheetz construction projects stand. Answers were not immediately available.

Sheetz said it will donate $2,500 to The Foodbank, Inc. and another $2,500 to the Shared Harvest Foodbank. Customers attending the openings in Beavercreek today and in Springboro April 17 are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to each nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9 to 11 a.m.