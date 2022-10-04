U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.24
    +2.61 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.00
    +32.00 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0162 (+1.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1476
    +0.0157 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1140
    -0.5060 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,328.24
    +769.68 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.83
    +15.39 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Announces The IDB1 World Championships And More!

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON , Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival returns February 3-20 as part of Ottawa's 45th Annual Winterlude. With activities planned at multiple sites including the Rideau Canal Skateway at Dow's Lake, TD Place Arena and Ottawa's live music hall The Rainbow.

Canadian team of all female doctors paddling with Rick Mercer (CNW Group/Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival)
Canadian team of all female doctors paddling with Rick Mercer (CNW Group/Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival)

Registration, which has sold out in the past in less than ten minutes, opens at 12:00 PM EST on October 5th. Organizers are anticipating 1,200 competitors representing teams from across Canada and around the globe will brave the cold on the Rideau Canal Skateway at Dow's Lake. Boats are adorned with dragon heads and tails and are equipped with skate-like blades that glide along the frozen 100-meter race course as competitors use spiked ice-picks in pursuit of championship gold! For those of you that want to feel a little bite from that winter-air chill, register for this unique Canadian winter experience!

The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival will take place on unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabe Nation and will honour this with a special presentation by Indigenous Experiences as part of the event's Opening Ceremony.

The festival also honours the cultural traditions and rituals of dragon boat racing with a performance by the Success Dragon Lion Dance, followed by the centuries old tradition of the mythological eye-dotting ritual which breathes fire into the ice dragon boat festival, to awaken the spirit of the dragon.

Performing the National Anthem will be C5: The Chinese Canadian Children's Choir of Canada, who help celebrate the relationship between Canada's capital City, Ottawa, and its sister city, Chinese capital, Beijing.

The 7th annual ODBF Shiver 'N Giver fundraising races will be held on February 3rd under the night sky on an LED lit race course. Races will be held for the top fundraising teams in the Mixed Division and Women's Divisions. Our partners over at ODBF.CA invite supporters to warm their hearts this winter and raise funds through the ODBF Shiver 'N Giver Fundraising Drive to raise money for local charities.

Competition heats up following the first ceremonial musket shot being fired by members of the 100th Regiment of Foot prior to the start of races on Saturday, February 4th. After a full day of races the day's Champions will be crowned in a closing awards ceremony at HMCS Carleton.

On February 11th and 12th Ottawa hosts the 1st IDB1 World Championships at TD Place Arena. IDB1's, solo "ice dragon boats", were first introduced in North America at the inaugural BeaverTails Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival in 2017. IDB1's will be available for competitors to try on the Rideau Canal Skateway at Dow's Lake on February 3rd and 4th prior to competition the following weekend.

In addition to all the action on the ice there will be a spectacular indoor free concert series to warm things up, from February 3-20, at Ottawa's legendary home of live music, The Rainbow. Already announced are performances by Barry & the Blasters, Craig Cardiff, The Commotions, Emma Lamontange, Faux Confessions, HOROJO, JW-Jones, Lynne Hanson, Main Street Revival, Moonfruits, The Peptides, Pony Girl, Rory Taillon, Steve Neville, Silent Winters, Taming Sari, and We Were Sharks with more performances to be announced as the festival approaches.

Organizers are excited to present all these activities and more including wood sculptures from Aylmer-based chainsaw artist Josh Dagg, an IDB1 ice sculpture that will be presented alongside many other wonderful ice sculptures showcased as part of the annual Winterlude festivities.

The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival invites everyone to come to the Nation's Capital to enjoy all the activities and concerts throughout the festival.

A solo ice dragon boat called an IDB1 is pictured here in advance of the 1st IDB1 World Championships. (CNW Group/Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival)
A solo ice dragon boat called an IDB1 is pictured here in advance of the 1st IDB1 World Championships. (CNW Group/Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival)

SOURCE Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c8178.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Hangs Legal Defense on Expert Testimony

    Lawyers are looking to a Harvard professor to help persuade jurors that the former chief executive’s allegedly misleading tweets and podcast interviews didn’t move markets.

  • Rite Aid Says Theft Is a Much Bigger Problem Than You Might Think

    Rite Aid lost millions to retail theft in just one city, here's what some municipalities are doing to combat the problem.

  • Judge agrees to delay Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing over prosecutor misconduct concerns

    The judge in Elizabeth Holmes’ criminal case has agreed to delay sentencing the former Theranos executive to consider whether federal prosecutors committed misconduct.

  • Disney's Reedy Creek district OKs deal in light of DeSantis dissolution law

    Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District on Oct. 3 approved a plan to ease concerns from one of its top power providers regarding a signed law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that will lead to the district's possible future dissolution. The district, which is the overseeing governing entity of the land including Walt Disney World (NYSE: DIS), approved the plan to enter a reimbursement agreement with Truist Bank for a $3 million letter of credit in favor of Duke Energy Florida LLC. That credit line will ensure that Reedy Creek will be able to pay its May 2023 bill should it be dissolved on June 1, 2023, per the legislation, district officials told Orlando Business Journal. "From Duke's perspective, they want to make sure there's a guarantee they get paid for May's charges in June if we are not here — it's a safety net [for Duke]," John Classe, district administrator of Reedy Creek told OBJ.

  • EXPLAINER: Favre, other sports figures in welfare fraud case

    Mississippi's largest public corruption case, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. At the center, though, is the former head of the state's Department of Human Services, John Davis, who pleaded guilty on Sept. 22 to federal counts of conspiracy and theft and state counts of conspiracy and fraud against the government. Here are the sports figures named in a civil lawsuit, which was filed on May 9, as well as the details from that suit, their responses if available and whether they've been charged.

  • Exxon refinery lockout 'unlawful,' back pay sought by U.S. Labor Board

    The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said a 10-month lockout of workers at an Exxon Mobil Corp refinery in Texas was an "unlawful" effort to remove the United Steelworkers union (USW) representing the workers, according to a complaint issued on Monday. The NLRB asked an administrative law judge to issue back pay, among other remedies, to the more than 600 workers locked out of their jobs at Exxon's Beaumont, Texas, refinery and lube oil plant between May 2021 and March 2022. Union refinery workers with at least four years experience nationally make over $41 per hour on average.

  • Starbucks Fires Activist Barista for Refusing to Remove Anti-Suicide Pin

    (Bloomberg) -- A Starbucks Corp. barista says he was fired for wearing a mental-health awareness pin -- a move the company’s union claims is part of a purge of labor activists.The fired barista, Will Westlake, is also a prominent union organizer at one of the first three cafes around Buffalo, New York, that petitioned to form a union last year. Westlake said he and others at his store began wearing the pins after a co-worker died by suicide earlier this year. After management told them the pins

  • Durham rapper ‘Lil Tony’ dragged from court during sentencing for 9-year-old’s murder

    Z’Yon Person was killed in a drive-by shooting while he and other children were on their way to get snow cones.

  • Apple Discriminated Against Pro-Union Staff, NLRB Alleges

    (Bloomberg) -- The US National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against Apple Inc. accusing it of illegally interrogating and discriminating against employees at a New York City store, ratcheting up pressure on a company that’s increasingly become the target of labor organizers.In a filing, the agency accused Apple of “prohibiting the placement of union flyers on the break room table while permitting nonunion solicitations and distributions,” NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said in an emai

  • Mother demands road rage shooter who killed son turn self in

    "And then you decided to plot against me and my babies, and I will not sleep until you are brought in. I will not sleep," Veronica Zastro said.

  • NYC bail reform slammed after repeat offender makes 42nd attack

    Robert Kelley, vice president of New York City’s Transport Union, slammed the city’s bail reform on national television following a repeat offender’s attack on a “hero” subway employee nearly two months ago. Kelley criticized the city’s bail reform during his appearance on “Fox & Friends First” on Monday, more than a month after Alexander Wright, 49, was accused of assaulting an off-duty subway worker in the Bronx in August. The new bail reform must be changed.

  • Teens found a Maserati with the keys inside. Then came tragedy, Florida deputies say

    An illicit early morning joy ride ended in tragedy Sunday in Southwest Florida, an area still reeling from Hurricane Ian.

  • Flight attendant charged with stealing $8,000 bracelet from TSA line

    A woman identified as a Republic Airways flight attendant was arrested Monday at Reagan National Airport after authorities said she took a passenger's bracelet set from a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said Rebecca Valley, 60, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., works for the regional carrier and was charged with one count of grand larceny. The owner of the jewelry reported that it was valued at $8,000, Nosal said.Subsc

  • Why Elizabeth Holmes' Fraud Sentencing Has Been Delayed

    Elizabeth Holmes' prison sentencing for her four fraud charges was postponed to January after accusations were raised of federal misconduct.

  • The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody

    The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media. “As the globe’s premier parodists, The Onion’s writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists," lawyers for the Onion wrote in a brief filed Monday.

  • Cape Coral hurricane recovery and relief efforts: What you need to know

    Here's the latest news and information provided by the City of Cape Coral government on relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.

  • Child shot after family confronts person breaking into car: CPD

    At least 25 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.

  • Man wanted in Louisville murder arrested during Henry County traffic stop

    Man wanted in Louisville murder arrested during Henry County traffic stop

  • Activision Blizzard Withheld Raises From Unionizing Workers: Report

    Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) illegally retaliated against workers at Raven Software who formed a union, according to a report that cited National Labor Relations Board. The quality assurance (QA) department at subsidiary Raven Software, which primarily works on “Call of Duty,” announced that they would form a union in January. Activision Blizzard strived to block the union, reasoning that the union only comprises the 28-employee QA department, while Raven Software has around 230 emplo

  • Elderly Asian woman attacked and robbed of life savings by men posing as construction workers in California

    The granddaughter of an elderly Asian woman in Daly City, California, is speaking out after her grandmother was assaulted and robbed of her life savings by three men pretending to be utility workers. Surveillance footage at the 70-year-old woman’s home shows a man wearing a construction worker vest, a hard hat and holding a laptop. “He was pretending to be someone from PG&E, to try and trick my grandmother into letting him to the house,” Skylar, the victim’s granddaughter, told NBC Bay Area.