Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Beazer Homes USA's (NYSE:BZH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Beazer Homes USA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$228m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$203m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Beazer Homes USA has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured Beazer Homes USA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Beazer Homes USA has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 172% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line On Beazer Homes USA's ROCE

To sum it up, Beazer Homes USA is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 158% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

