U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,783.75
    -22.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,169.00
    -113.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,620.25
    -89.75 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.70
    -12.40 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    -0.18 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.30
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.43
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9819
    -0.0024 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • Vix

    27.99
    +0.83 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1234
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2870
    +0.2510 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,511.12
    -419.57 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.58
    -16.30 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

BEC Technologies Announces International Expansion Across Australia

0
·2 min read

Offering its full range of solutions and services to customers throughout the region

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer, and manufacturer of LTE and 5G wireless broadband network connectivity solutions announced it has expanded its business across Australia. This expansion is part of BEC's strategic plan to enhance its global capabilities to serve customers and partners in all the world's major markets.

The latest in 5G connectivity devices from BEC Technologies.
The latest in 5G connectivity devices from BEC Technologies.

BEC has a tremendous market presence in the Americas as a leading provider of 4G LTE and 5G solutions and is well-positioned to help communications service providers and solution integrators capitalize on the growing demand for wireless network connectivity. Our award-winning solutions, such as the MX-Connect® Series, are used today in top retailers, Fortune 500 corporations, energy companies, and major Tier 1 telecommunications service providers.

We have expertise in designing solutions for various sectors, including Enterprise, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Industrial, Transportation, Energy, and Smart City. The product portfolio offers the flexibility of selecting the most suitable solution for each project. Our modems, gateways, routers, and rugged outdoor platforms enable support of applications ranging from primary connectivity to private networks, fixed wireless access, IoT/M2M, and mission-critical communication, among others. Customers can confidently trust that our solutions deliver high-performance, reliable, and secure connectivity whenever and wherever they need it.

All solutions seamlessly connect to BECentral® CloudEdge, our Industry-leading cloud-based service platform designed to accelerate LTE and 5G Wireless WAN connectivity for deployments of any scale. The platform enables zero-touch provisioning and provides visual dashboards with real-time analytics, detailed reporting, historical analysis, performance monitoring, proactive alerts/notifications, and API extensibility for 3rd party application integration. BECentral® CloudEdge is a powerful tool that provides valuable insights and essential network visibility at the edge.

"The expansion is a great opportunity for us to help businesses broaden their service offerings, create value and drive revenue growth," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing. "We are eager to make our solutions available to more customers and contribute to accelerating 5G adoption in Australia."

More Information

 

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies, a North American subsidiary of the industry pioneer Billion Electric Co. Ltd., is a leading developer and manufacturer of LTE and 5G wireless broadband solutions. Our integrated hardware and software systems enable high-speed data transfers and robust security while providing unparalleled reliability. Industries worldwide rely on our expertise to transform their businesses with ultra-fast data rates, robust security, and exceptional reliability. To learn more about BEC Technologies' products and services, please visit our website at www.bectechnologies.net.

Press Contact
BEC Technologies, Inc.
Nicole Tran
media@bectechnologies.net
972-422-0877

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893726/BEC_Products_collage.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250775/BEC_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BEC Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According […]

  • Dow drops following Fed rate hike decision, consumer sectors among biggest laggards

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how markets settled on Wednesday following the most recent FOMC meeting and rate hike.

  • Oracle Has Shocking News That You Should Know

    Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported solid results in its first fiscal quarter. On a constant currency basis (without foreign currency effects), its cloud infrastructure revenue increased 58% year over year, and cloud application revenue jumped 48%. In addition to the impressive cloud business growth, Oracle's founder and chairman, Larry Ellison, delivered some shocking news.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best defensive stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Ray Dalio is a billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of Bridgewater Associates, […]

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    There are currently plenty of publicly traded companies to choose from that fit the bill. Roku's stock is down by nearly 70% this year as the streaming company has faced multiple problems, some of which are related to macroeconomic headwinds. Roku makes much of its revenue through advertisements on its platform, and spending on ads has decreased as businesses deal with inflation, lower customer spending, and other issues.

  • Where Will Apple Be in 5 Years?

    There are plenty of reasons Apple stock can outperform over the next five years. Just ask Warren Buffett.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • Why AT&T's 2023 Looks Much Brighter Than Its 2022

    U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Hawkish Fed Sees New Terminal Rate

    The stock market whipsawed lower as the Fed hiked rates by 75 basis points and forecast a new terminal rate of 4.6%.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One thing that tends to work in the long run is buying shares of high-quality companies that pay solid, reliable dividends. While the stock market could continue to suffer, it looks like a great time to pick up some shares of AT&T (NYSE: T), International Paper (NYSE: IP), and Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI). Telecom giant AT&T is out of the media business.

  • 10 Biggest Losers Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 biggest losers today. If you want to see some other stocks losing value on Wednesday, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers Today. Wall Street’s key indices opened marginally higher this morning. However, they turned red in mid-day trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted […]

  • Market volatility 'will continue until morale improves': Strategist

    ERShares COO Eva Ados and Christian Hoffmann, Thornburg Investment Management Portfolio Manager and Managing Director join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed's latest rate hike, what it means for the health of the market, and more.

  • “The Fed Has Overreacted”: 10 Risky Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 risky stocks to buy today in line with the expectation of a soft landing. If you want to skip our discussion on the economic stance of JPMorgan’s strategists, you can go directly to 5 Risky Stocks to Buy Today. Marko Kolanovic, a global […]