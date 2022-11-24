U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.70
    -0.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.00
    +11.40 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0407
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    +0.0073 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3970
    -1.1760 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,624.64
    +258.56 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.37
    +5.80 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

Because Of The Rise In Cardiovascular Diseases, The Cardiac Pacemakers Market Is Set To Grow At A Rate Greater Than 3% As Per The Business Research Company's Cardiac Pacemakers Global Market Report 2022

TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
·4 min read
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD
TBRC Business Research PVT LTD

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!


According to The Business Research Company’s research on the cardiac pacemakers market, an increase in cardiovascular diseases is significantly contributing to the growth of the cardiac pacemaker market. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) refers to disorders that affect the heart or blood vessels. These include arrhythmias, aorta disease, congenital heart disease, heart attack, and others. Cardiac pacemakers are electric activity-generating devices that are used to treat patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases. According to World Health Organization statistics and the United Nations health organization, in 2019, 17.9 million people died from CVDs, accounting for 32% of all global deaths. Therefore, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the growth of cardiac pacemakers market.

Request for a sample of the global cardiac pacemakers market report

The global cardiac pacemakers market is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2021 to $4.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.63%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cardiac pacemakers market share is expected to grow to $4.91 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.62%.

New innovations are a key trend in the cardiac pacemaker market. Major players are making innovations like leadless cardiac pacemakers to cater to the cardiac pacemaker market in a better way. The leadless pacemaker is a self-contained generator and electrode system and is 90% smaller than a transvenous pacemaker implanted immediately into the right ventricle. There is no need for a chest incision or subcutaneous generator pocket because the device is placed via a femoral vein transcatheter technique is a minimally invasive technique to repair an inadequately opening narrowed aortic valve. For instance, in January 2022, Medtronic Plc, an Ireland-based medical devices company, introduced their leadless pacemaker Micra AV Transcatheter Pacing System (TPS). The Micra AV helps in patients' treatment with AV block when the electrical communication between the heart's ventricle and atria is compromised.

Major players in the cardiac pacemakers market are Medtronic Plc, Lepu Medical Technology Co, Abbott Inc, Biotronik SE & Co KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Medico SRL, Osypka AG, Oscor Inc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Pacetronix, Zoll Medical Corporation, Cook Medical, Vitatron, St Jude Medical Inc and Cordis corporation.

The global cardiac pacemakers market is segmented by type into implantable, external; by technology into biventricular, single chambered, dual chambered; by application into arrhythmias, heart blockage, atrial fibrillation, long QT syndrome, congestive cardiac failure, other applications; by end user: clinics and hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac care centers.

North America was the largest region in the cardiac pacemakers market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cardiac pacemakers market overview are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Cardiac Pacemakers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide cardiac pacemakers market forecast size and growth, cardiac pacemakers market segments, cardiac pacemakers market trends, cardiac pacemakers market drivers and restraints, cardiac pacemakers market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Physicians Clinics), By Application (Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Heart Failure, Other Applications), By Pacemakers (Implantable Pacemakers, External Pacemakers), By Defibrillators (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, External Defibrillator), By Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) (CRT-Defibrillators (CRT-D), CRT-Pacemakers (CRT-P)) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment, Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment, Defibrillator Devices And Equipment, Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment, Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment, Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Pacemakers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (MRI Compatible Pacemaker, Conventional Pacemaker), By Technology (Single-Chamber Pacemaker, Dual-Chamber Pacemaker, Biventricular Or CRT Pacemaker), By Implantability (Implantable Pacemaker, External Pacemaker), By Application (Congestive Heart Failure, Arrhythmias, Bradycardia, Tachycardia), By End-User (Hospitals, Cardiac Care Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • Insiders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$4.1m worth of stock at a high price

    Despite the fact that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m...

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Trading Hours.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office - latest updates

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • Coupa Software (COUP) Soars 28.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Coupa Software (COUP) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now

    Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

  • Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

    The legendary investor continues to believe that the Dearborn automaker will be one of the winners in the auto market.

  • The Companies Forced to Give 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year

    In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair. Yet in 2017, Berkshire Hathaway

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Veru Stock?

    After Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) got a thumbs-down from a nonbinding advisory committee at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Nov. 9 regarding its drug sabizabulin for the treatment of severe COVID-19, shares of the company fell by more than 60%, and recovery is nowhere in sight. The company is also testing it in a trio of other applications, including for two subtypes of metastatic breast cancer and metastatic treatment-resistant prostate cancer.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Keep Rallying. A Big Risk Is Being Ignored.

    China just notched the most daily Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. Investors hoping for a market turnaround should think twice.

  • Top Investors Reveal 7 High-Dividend Stocks You Should Own

    High-dividend ETFs are just about the only diversified funds up this year. And most of them agree on the S&P 500 stocks you need to own.